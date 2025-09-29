President Trump Deletes AI-Generated News Report About ‘Medbeds’

President Donald Trump has deleted a video he posted to his Truth Social page of an AI-generated Fox News report about a mythical hospital containing “medbeds.”

Medbeds are a fictional technology — that some conspiracy theorists believe is real — that allegedly heals any illness simply by lying in one.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 10:19 PM EST 09/27/25 pic.twitter.com/Z4POnwN97D — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 28, 2025

Trump appears in the AI-generated video, hosted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in which he announced that every American will be given a medbed card, calling it “the beginning of a new era of American healthcare.”

While the video hasn’t been confirmed as AI by Trump or the White House, it does contain telltale signs of AI. Trump’s speech, for example, is monosyllabic, and he barely moves during the speech.

But the video is realistic, and the Fox News banner at the bottom of the screen appears to have been added onto the video afterward, as it contains no mistakes in the text or Fox logo.

Fox News has confirmed to multiple media outlets that it did not air the segment. “The video did not air on My View with Lara Trump on Fox News Channel or any other Fox News Media platforms,” a spokesperson tells Mediaite.

Trump posted the video on Saturday night to Truth Social, the platform he owns, without marking it as AI. The post was deleted hours after it was posted. The White House has not responded to requests for comment from the media.

Trump and AI

Trump is seemingly fond of AI videos, frequently posting outlandish videos such as when he posted his vision of “Trump Gaza” that had gold statues of the 45th and 47th president dotted along the Palestinian enclave.

AI-generating a false news report about a medical breakthrough is potentially reckless, as some may believe medbeds are coming to the U.S., especially when using a well-known news show like My View With Lara Trump.

It is reminiscent of an episode that happened in July when an elderly Malaysian couple drove over 230 miles to a cable car ride after they had watched an AI-generated news report about it — only to discover upon arrival that the attraction doesn’t exist.