President Trump Deletes AI-Generated News Report About ‘Medbeds’

Matt Growcoot
A Fox News segment shows futuristic hospital beds in a sterile room, with the headline: "MEDBED HOSPITALS: THE NEW ERA IN HEALTHCARE" and a program label "MY VIEW WITH LARA TRUMP.
The AI-generated news report showed rows of medbeds, a fictional technology.

President Donald Trump has deleted a video he posted to his Truth Social page of an AI-generated Fox News report about a mythical hospital containing “medbeds.”

Medbeds are a fictional technology — that some conspiracy theorists believe is real — that allegedly heals any illness simply by lying in one.

Trump appears in the AI-generated video, hosted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in which he announced that every American will be given a medbed card, calling it “the beginning of a new era of American healthcare.”

While the video hasn’t been confirmed as AI by Trump or the White House, it does contain telltale signs of AI. Trump’s speech, for example, is monosyllabic, and he barely moves during the speech.

But the video is realistic, and the Fox News banner at the bottom of the screen appears to have been added onto the video afterward, as it contains no mistakes in the text or Fox logo.

A Fox News segment titled “MEDBED HOSPITALS: THE NEW ERA IN HEALTHCARE” features Lara Trump on the left and Donald Trump smiling at a desk on the right. The show is “MY VIEW WITH LARA TRUMP.”.
Fox News has confirmed that no such segment was aired.

Fox News has confirmed to multiple media outlets that it did not air the segment. “The video did not air on My View with Lara Trump on Fox News Channel or any other Fox News Media platforms,” a spokesperson tells Mediaite.

Trump posted the video on Saturday night to Truth Social, the platform he owns, without marking it as AI. The post was deleted hours after it was posted. The White House has not responded to requests for comment from the media.

Trump and AI

Trump is seemingly fond of AI videos, frequently posting outlandish videos such as when he posted his vision of “Trump Gaza” that had gold statues of the 45th and 47th president dotted along the Palestinian enclave.

AI-generating a false news report about a medical breakthrough is potentially reckless, as some may believe medbeds are coming to the U.S., especially when using a well-known news show like My View With Lara Trump.

It is reminiscent of an episode that happened in July when an elderly Malaysian couple drove over 230 miles to a cable car ride after they had watched an AI-generated news report about it — only to discover upon arrival that the attraction doesn’t exist.

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A group of people at an outdoor event wears shirts that read "Swifties for Trump." Two women on the right hold drinks. There's a mix of shirt colors, with white and red prominent. The crowd appears cheerful and engaged in a sunny setting. Donald Trump Shares AI Images of Taylor Swift Fans Wearing ‘Swifties for Trump’ Shirts
Doctored image of Trump playing golf Trump Claims Unflattering Image of Him Playing Golf Was AI-Generated
Three side-by-side images depicting anti-Kamala Harris messages. The first image shows a figure holding a weapon, with text "No one is safe with Kamala's open borders." The second shows a woman in a red hat with a Soviet emblem, and the third is an aerial view of a large crowd in front of a building labeled "Emergency" with text claiming Kamala Harris pledges free healthcare to "illegals" and "they're coming to collect." All images include a "Vote Trump 2024" message. The Trump Campaign Went on an AI Image Spree Over the Labor Day Weekend
AI-generated images of Trump with Black people AI Images of Trump With Black People are Being Circulated by His Supporters
Discussion