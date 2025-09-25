Photographer Captures ‘Cyberpunk’ and ‘Gotham’ in the City of London

London, one of the great metropolises of the world, has been around since the days of Ancient Rome and continues to change, expand, and shift.

Great photographers have based themselves there, meaning it has been caught on film countless times from many different perspectives.

So when faced with a brief in 2025 to capture the city as it is now, it is a challenge to bring something new.

“I’m trying to share my vision of London. I’ve always loved the look of a cool, urban, cyber-futuristic world, and at times I catch glimpses of that in London,” photographer Ben Moore tells PetaPixel.

“I’m a huge fan of styles like Cyberpunk and Gotham City, and sometimes London gives me that same vibe. That’s the vision I want to capture and portray, because it reflects what I’m drawn to. I want people to see that London can look just as striking and cool when viewed from my perspective.”

Moore has just finished his project, a photo book titled Above & Across London. As the name suggests, Moore found high-up vantage spots.

“There were definitely some restrictions, especially with the drone shots,” he explains. “We had to be mindful of local regulations and safety guidelines, so certain areas were off-limits or required special permissions. It meant planning ahead and sometimes adjusting our original ideas, but in the end those limitations pushed us to be more creative with how we captured the scenes.”

Moore, who is based in London, says he is drawn to its “moody, urban, and darker side” and set out to capture the angles and atmospheres that often go unnoticed. “It’s not always the version of London people imagine first,” he admits.

“The hardest part was definitely translating what I pictured in my head into something that actually worked on screen, Moore says.

“There were ideas that felt so clear in my head, but once I started creating, it became a challenge to capture the angle that I wanted or the view was off limits. Finding that balance, staying true to the vision while also adapting along the way, was the most difficult, but also the most satisfying when it finally worked out.”

The photos in the book span from 2016 to 2024, charting Moore’s career capturing the city. He used Nikon bodies, including the D800, D810, Z7, and Z8. As well as the DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Pro Platinum, and the Mini 3 Pro.

“As a photographer, you always have to be ready to catch those shifts, whether it’s fog rolling in, snowfall, or the glow of sunrise and sunset. Living in close proximity to London gives me the chance to experience and capture all of that and it’s all here in this book.”

“The best thing about photographing London is the variety, it feels like every corner has a different personality,” Moore says when asked what the best and worst things are about documenting the UK capital.

“You can go from historic architecture to modern skylines to urban streets, and they all have such a uniqueness to them.

“The worst thing is probably how restricted the views are and how restricted the access to the buildings is. A lot of London is hidden from the general public because of membership or status, so you don’t always get the shot you had in mind. But in a way, those challenges also make it feel worthwhile when you get a great shot in the end; it adds to its value.”

Above & Across London is published by Trope. It can be purchased here.

Image credits: Photographs by Ben Moore / Above & Across London / Trope