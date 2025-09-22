UGreen Launches Two Beginner-Friendly Desktop NAS Solutions

Kate Garibaldi

A UGREEN device sits on a wooden desk next to a computer monitor and tablet, with colorful floating icons representing various file types like documents, music, and images above it.

UGreen has announced the launch of the NASync DH Series, comprising a pair of network-attached storage (NAS) devices designed to make large-capacity local storage more accessible to home users and small teams.

The new DH Series includes two models: the NASync DH2300, a two-bay entry-level device, and the NASync DH4300 Plus, a four-bay system aimed at users with growing data demands. The company describes the new devices as alternatives to cloud-based services, highlighting affordability, ease of use, and security. UGreen promises that its new series is easy to set up and use, even for first-time NAS owners.

In July, PetaPixel reviewed the UGreen NASync DXP4800 Plus, lauding the storage solution as a plug-and-play option that “just works,” ideal for any skill level user. Now, with the DH Series, UGreen has made its NAS solutions even more affordable and accessible.

Two people sit at a white table in a modern office, talking. The woman uses a laptop, and the man has a tablet. There are books, a notebook, and a device on the table, with shelves and a window in the background.

Ease of Use

One of the core selling points of the NASync DH Series is accessibility for beginners. NAS devices have historically required technical knowledge of network configuration and storage management, but UGreen aims to remove these barriers.

The UGOS Pro operating system provides step-by-step setup instructions on-screen, while the all-in-one UGreen NAS app centralizes key features such as file sharing, media streaming, and automatic backups. Instead of juggling multiple apps or learning complex tools, users can access everything through a single platform.

Additional conveniences, such as NFC quick connection, reduce the time needed to get started; pairing a smartphone to the device requires only a tap. For households new to NAS, this emphasis on simplicity is designed to make private data storage accessible without requiring IT expertise.

NASync DH2300: Aimed at First-Time Home Users

Available starting October 25, the DH2300 supports up to 60TB of storage. It runs on UGreen’s UGOS Pro operating system, which guides users through installation in under 10 minutes, according to the company.

Two UGREEN cube-shaped electronic devices; the front shows the brand logo, indicator lights, and ports, while the back displays USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and ventilation holes.

“Tailored specifically for those trying NAS for the first time, the UGreen NASync DH2300 is the ideal gateway to local storage. As a two-bay SATA model, it supports up to 60TB of total capacity (30TB per drive), which is more than enough to back up a family’s entire photo library, 4K home videos, daily documents, and even extensive media collections, all without relying on third-party cloud platforms,” UGreen says.

The device integrates with a companion app for file management, photo backup, and media streaming. NFC connectivity enables quick smartphone pairing, while built-in security measures include encryption, two-factor authentication, and threat monitoring. The DH2300 also supports RAID configurations for either maximum storage capacity or redundancy.

NASync DH4300 Plus: Targeted Toward Small Teams

The DH4300 Plus is available now and supports up to 120TB of storage and is equipped with a 2.5GbE LAN port for faster transfer speeds. UGreen states that the model is designed for households, startups, or small offices that need shared access to larger datasets.

A hand holds a smartphone near a gray UGREEN DH4300 Plus device, showing a screen for device recognition and setup, indicating wireless connection or pairing.

Buy the UGreen NASync DH4300 Plus new on Amazon.com

“Its four-bay SATA configuration supports up to 120TB of total capacity (30TB per drive), enabling easy file sharing among multiple users, device backups, and storage of large-scale media libraries,” UGreen says.

It features support for RAID 5, 6, and 10, as well as Docker integration for additional applications. Hardware specifications include an eight-core Rockchip RK3588C processor and 8GB of RAM. Like the DH2300, it maintains a focus on quick setup and centralized management via UGreen’s app.

Data Security and Privacy

Beyond capacity and performance, UGreen emphasizes data protection as a central feature of the NASync DH Series. Both models incorporate TLS/SSL, RSA, and AES encryption standards commonly used in enterprise environments. They also include TÜV and TRUSTe certifications, aligning with international security benchmarks.

A built-in Security Manager provides real-time threat monitoring, scheduled virus scans, and 24/7 alerts. For households and small businesses, this means data is not only stored locally but also shielded against external risks. By reducing reliance on third-party cloud providers, UGreen highlights that users maintain greater control over sensitive files, such as family archives, business documents, or creative projects.

A silver UGREEN device labeled "DH4300 Plus" with digital blue light accents, featuring visible SSD slots inside and indicator lights at the base, designed for data storage and connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The NASync DH2300 will be released on October 25 for $208 (£170).

The NASync DH4300 Plus is available now for $365 from UGreen, down $65 from its list price of $430 (£360). The DH4300 Plus is also available at discount from Amazon, although it’s $387 instead of $365.

The devices do not ship with hard drives, so users will need to supply those themselves.

Image credits: UGreen

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Ugreen NAS hard drive system Ugreen to Challenge Synology with Affordable Series of NAS Hardware
A black four-bay network attached storage device sits on a carpet next to a 4TB hard drive. A “PetaPixel Reviews” banner appears in the upper left corner of the image. UGreen NASync DXP4800 Plus Review: A Beginner NAS That Just Works
Two multi-bay hard drive enclosures on a wooden surface, with visible labels and ports, used for data storage and backup. NAS Devices for Photographers On a Budget: UGreen vs Terramaster
A collection of Samsung storage devices displayed on a white and gray surface, including solid state drives, portable SSDs, SD cards, and USB flash drives, all in various shapes and colors. Save Big On Memory Cards, Hard Drives, and SSDs for World Backup Day
Discussion