UGreen Launches Two Beginner-Friendly Desktop NAS Solutions

UGreen has announced the launch of the NASync DH Series, comprising a pair of network-attached storage (NAS) devices designed to make large-capacity local storage more accessible to home users and small teams.

The new DH Series includes two models: the NASync DH2300, a two-bay entry-level device, and the NASync DH4300 Plus, a four-bay system aimed at users with growing data demands. The company describes the new devices as alternatives to cloud-based services, highlighting affordability, ease of use, and security. UGreen promises that its new series is easy to set up and use, even for first-time NAS owners.

In July, PetaPixel reviewed the UGreen NASync DXP4800 Plus, lauding the storage solution as a plug-and-play option that “just works,” ideal for any skill level user. Now, with the DH Series, UGreen has made its NAS solutions even more affordable and accessible.

Ease of Use

One of the core selling points of the NASync DH Series is accessibility for beginners. NAS devices have historically required technical knowledge of network configuration and storage management, but UGreen aims to remove these barriers.

The UGOS Pro operating system provides step-by-step setup instructions on-screen, while the all-in-one UGreen NAS app centralizes key features such as file sharing, media streaming, and automatic backups. Instead of juggling multiple apps or learning complex tools, users can access everything through a single platform.

Additional conveniences, such as NFC quick connection, reduce the time needed to get started; pairing a smartphone to the device requires only a tap. For households new to NAS, this emphasis on simplicity is designed to make private data storage accessible without requiring IT expertise.

NASync DH2300: Aimed at First-Time Home Users

Available starting October 25, the DH2300 supports up to 60TB of storage. It runs on UGreen’s UGOS Pro operating system, which guides users through installation in under 10 minutes, according to the company.

“Tailored specifically for those trying NAS for the first time, the UGreen NASync DH2300 is the ideal gateway to local storage. As a two-bay SATA model, it supports up to 60TB of total capacity (30TB per drive), which is more than enough to back up a family’s entire photo library, 4K home videos, daily documents, and even extensive media collections, all without relying on third-party cloud platforms,” UGreen says.

The device integrates with a companion app for file management, photo backup, and media streaming. NFC connectivity enables quick smartphone pairing, while built-in security measures include encryption, two-factor authentication, and threat monitoring. The DH2300 also supports RAID configurations for either maximum storage capacity or redundancy.

NASync DH4300 Plus: Targeted Toward Small Teams

The DH4300 Plus is available now and supports up to 120TB of storage and is equipped with a 2.5GbE LAN port for faster transfer speeds. UGreen states that the model is designed for households, startups, or small offices that need shared access to larger datasets.

“Its four-bay SATA configuration supports up to 120TB of total capacity (30TB per drive), enabling easy file sharing among multiple users, device backups, and storage of large-scale media libraries,” UGreen says.

It features support for RAID 5, 6, and 10, as well as Docker integration for additional applications. Hardware specifications include an eight-core Rockchip RK3588C processor and 8GB of RAM. Like the DH2300, it maintains a focus on quick setup and centralized management via UGreen’s app.

Data Security and Privacy

Beyond capacity and performance, UGreen emphasizes data protection as a central feature of the NASync DH Series. Both models incorporate TLS/SSL, RSA, and AES encryption standards commonly used in enterprise environments. They also include TÜV and TRUSTe certifications, aligning with international security benchmarks.

A built-in Security Manager provides real-time threat monitoring, scheduled virus scans, and 24/7 alerts. For households and small businesses, this means data is not only stored locally but also shielded against external risks. By reducing reliance on third-party cloud providers, UGreen highlights that users maintain greater control over sensitive files, such as family archives, business documents, or creative projects.

Pricing and Availability

The NASync DH2300 will be released on October 25 for $208 (£170).

The NASync DH4300 Plus is available now for $365 from UGreen, down $65 from its list price of $430 (£360). The DH4300 Plus is also available at discount from Amazon, although it’s $387 instead of $365.

The devices do not ship with hard drives, so users will need to supply those themselves.

Image credits: UGreen