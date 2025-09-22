Fujifilm’s Third Annual ‘Create With Us’ Education Event is in Minneapolis

Fujifilm has announced that it will hold its third annual Create With Us event at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis on September 27 and 28, 2025. The three tenets behind the event are “create, learn, and network.”

The main event takes place on September 28, but there are pre-event workshops scheduled for September 27 with Magnum Photographers Zied Ben Romdhane and Yael Martinez, along with Fujifilm Creatives Jasmine Quinoñes and Bethany Mollenkof. The main event runs from 11 AM to 7:30 PM CT on the 28th and Fujifilm says that over the course of the day, attendees can take part in six professionally-guided photo walks, five presentations across a range of genres, visit GFX photo and video system demonstrations as well as “touch and try” experiences with the latest Fujifilm equipment, and attendees can get two free “check and cleans” on gear.

“What started as a small, interactive experiment in 2022 has grown into an annual event that brings together a large community of storytellers and creatives from around the country that love making images,” Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, at the Fujifilm North America Corporation, says. “That common thread among every attendee brings a wonderful sense of authenticity to this event.”

Attendees are encouraged to sign up for professional portfolio reviews by photographers Bethany Mollenkof, Reuben Wu, Zied Ben Romdhane, and Yael Martinez. As mentioned, a set of photowalks around downtown Minneapolis will be led by Fujifilm creators, including Jasmine Quinoñes, Tom Baumgaertel of Bewaremyfuji, and Ritchie Roesch of FujiXWeekly.

“Create With Us is an event for passionate image makers to connect, learn, and grow alongside industry professionals. Whether you’re a stills photographer or filmmaker, and no matter what your camera brand of choice is, there’s an opportunity for you at Create With Us to collaborate, share ideas, and expand your craft. Our goal for the event is that attendees connect with like-minded creators, gain invaluable insights, and leave inspired by the collective talent around them,” Ha concludes.

General admission to the September 28 main event costs $5, but the optional pre-show workshops do cost extra. Zeid ben Romdhane’s workshop, which promises that the photographer will “share insights into how panoramic photography can be used as a powerful storytelling tool,” costs $250 and takes place from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Yael Martinez’s event is also from 9 AM to 5 PM and “is designed to open up new possibilities for creative experimentation using artificial and natural light. Participants will explore innovative ways to shape and manipulate light to create striking and expressive portraits.” It also costs $250.

Bethany Mollenkof’s workshop is shorter, taking place from 9 AM to noon. In it, Bethany will “dig into how to make your creative work feel unmistakably yours and how to pitch it to a brand.” It costs $150.

Finally, Jasmine Quinoñes’s workshop goes from 1 PM to 4 PM and teaches how to film a sequence and edit it, assisting those who “struggle translating [their] idea to a final edited video.” It also costs $150.

A full schedule as well as links to sign up for the event and pre-workshops can be found on Fujifilm’s website.

Image credits: Fujifilm