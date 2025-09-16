Group of Models Sue Nightclub for ‘Altering’ Their Photos

Six professional models have filed a lawsuit against a nightclub for using and altering their photos in ads without permission or compensation.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of North Carolina, the group of influencers has accused Jamaican Flava Lounge, a nightclub in Charlotte, North Carolina, of illegally altering their photos.

The plaintiffs — Ashley Ilene, Brenda Geiger, Tiffany Keller, Janet Guzman, Yodit Yemane, and Emily Scott — claim that Jamaican Flava Lounge stole their photos from social media without permission. According to the lawsuit, the nightclub “intentionally altered” the images to make it look like the models were employees or endorsed the club.

The Charlotte Observer reports that all six are professional models with large social media followings and careers tied to major fashion brands. For example, Guzman has nearly two million Instagram followers, while Yemane has over one million followers on the platform.

The lawsuit states that from 2021 to 2023, the nightclub used the images in Facebook and Instagram ads to falsely suggest the models worked for or supported the business. The women described the club’s use of their photos as “immoral, unethical, oppressive, and unscrupulous,” claiming it was intended to confuse the public for the club’s commercial gain.

The lawsuit also claims that none of the models were paid, and that the unauthorized use of their images caused substantial financial harm and damage to their reputations. The lawsuit alleges that the “illegal use of [Jamaican Flava Lounge] images have caused each plaintiff to suffer substantial monetary damages and harm to reputation.”

The models are seeking a jury trial and damages for trademark infringement. According to multiple local reports, Jamaican Flava Lounge appears to no longer be in business, but it’s unclear when the club permanently closed.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.