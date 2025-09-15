MLB Reporter Slammed for Pushing Over Photographer and Giving Him ‘Stink Eye’

Baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal is taking serious heat after he collided with a photographer and then gave him “stink eye” as he walked away.

The incident took place after Saturday’s MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals. Rosenthal, The Athletic’s MLB Insider and FOX’s on-field reporter, was interviewing the Brewers’ Andruw Monasterio, who had just ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.

Shoutout to @Ken_Rosenthal for running over the camera man and then giving him a dirty look as he doesn’t offer to help him up pic.twitter.com/fDur9mSIYV — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) September 14, 2025

As Rosenthal spoke to Monasterio, Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick ran toward his teammate with a big bucket of Gatorade. The reporter, keen not to get wet, quickly jumped out of the way and into a photographer who was crouching nearby, shooting pictures.

It is Rosenthal’s reaction to knocking the photographer that has gotten people so worked up. After the photographer had fallen head over heels as he attempted to shield his camera, instead of offering help and an apology, Rosenthal looked at the photographer with contempt and threw his hand up at him while shaking his head.

The photographer in question is Brewers’ team photographer Scott Paulus, who later posted a cryptic Instagram post about the incident, replacing Rosenthal with a photo of Muhammad Ali.

Rosenthal’s reaction did not go down well at all with fans. “You do recognize a bad person in situations like this. Ken, you suck,” writes one Redditor.

Over on X, there is an almighty clamor for Rosenthal to apologize for his actions. So far, the 62-year-old reporter has not commented on it publicly and it’s not known whether he sought out the photographer to check on him.

“That was embarrassing Ken. That is no way to treat someone,” writes one person beneath a post Rosenthal retweeted. “Apology to your cameraman is in order. Classless behavior,” adds another.