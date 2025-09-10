The International Pet Photography Awards Reveal This Year’s Winners

The International Pet Photography Awards has revealed its winners, with Katie Brockman taking home the top prize for her creative portfolio.

Brockman’s dog, Cadwell, has been her best model since she began photography a few years ago, but she also works with foster animals. Her images were all in-camera captures, aside from the “mischievous bunny who is part of a series I’ve been working on for the last couple of years, featuring animals with unique markings.”

2025 International Pet Photographer of the Year

In total. there were 4,011 entries from 45 different countries. This year, categories were expanded to include more sub-genres of pet photography.

The eight categories for 2025 were: Action, Canine, Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait and Pets and People.

A wide variety of pets were included in the images, with dogs being the most popular. Entries were comprised of 3,232 dogs, 319 cats, 303 horses and many others including pigs, cows, chickens, parrots, lizards, snakes, frogs, rabbits, ferrets, goldfish and even a couple of unicorns.

Each category winner receives a prize of $250 USD and a trophy as well as a year’s membership to online photography education platforms Unleashed Education and the Professional Photography Business Network.

The overall winner receives $500 USD and a trophy, plus mentoring with Unleashed Education and the Professional Photography Business Network.

Action Category Winner

Documentary Category Winner

Equine Portrait Category Winner

Canine Portrait Category Winner

Feline Portrait Category Winner

Pets and People Category Winner

Open Portrait Category Winner

A couple of years ago, PetaPixel reported on the criticism received by the International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards for allowing judges to enter and win prizes.

However, that rule has since changed and judges can no longer be finalists or win categories anymore. They can still enter to receive feedback from their peers.

Selections from the Top 100

For all the runners and riders, head to the International Pet Photography Awards website.