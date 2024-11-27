Dazzling ‘Fish Wormhole’ Photo Wins 5th Annual ViewSonic ColorPro Awards

Jeremy Gray
A diver swims near a massive swirling school of fish in deep blue water, forming a captivating vortex shape.
Wormhole by Benjamin Yavar (Chile) | ViewSonic ColorPro Awards, 1st Place, Photography

Display company ViewSonic unveiled the winners of its fifth annual ColorPro Awards, a global competition celebrating the visual arts, including spectacular photography. Photographers and other artists from over 100 countries entered nearly 10,500 artworks into the contest, themed around “Momentum.”

Chilean photographer Benjamin Yavar won first place for photography in the ColorPro Awards with the incredible image seen above, Wormhole. The spectacular image “beautifully captures the essence of ‘momentum’ through the dynamic interaction between the diver and the school of fish,” ViewSonic explains. The diver looks like they are swimming into a wormhole comprising thousands of small, silvery fish.

“The 5th ColorPro Awards celebrates the essence of creativity — evolution, energy, and transformation,” says Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic.

“Each submission masterfully captures the theme of ‘Momentum,’ bringing stories of dynamism and discovery to life through visual art. With submissions growing fivefold since our inaugural ColorPro Awards, we are honored to showcase the diverse talents of our global community and share their remarkable perspectives with the world,” Lin continues.

Those looking to enjoy even more spectacular underwater photography have plenty of choices. The Ocean Photographer of the Year was named just two months ago, while the Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 winners were announced just a couple of weeks later.

Alongside Yavar’s incredible top prize in this year’s ColorPro Awards, judges also named second and third-place photographers.

Turkish photographer Hüseyin Karahan’s image, Swimming Race, dazzled judges with frenetic swimmers donning vibrant red swimming caps.

Aerial view of a large group of swimmers wearing red swim caps in turbulent water, creating a dynamic pattern of splashes and waves. The swimmers are in various swimming strokes, generating a sense of movement and energy.
Swimming Race by Hüseyin Karahan (Turkey) | ViewSonic ColorPro Awards, 2nd Place, Photography

Third place went to Indian photographer Mahdndra Bakle for Riders of the Volcano. This image, captured at Mount Bromo in Indonesia, shows a member of the Tenngerese people, known as “The Horsemen of Bromo,” riding a bucking horse in a wonderfully backlit mountain scene.

Silhouette of a horse and rider rearing on a dusty hillside at sunset. The background features a dramatic, misty landscape with soft, diffused lighting highlighting the rugged terrain.
Riders of the Volcano by Mahdndra Bakle (India) | ViewSonic ColorPro Awards, 3rd Place, Photography

Alongside winners in photography, the ViewSonic ColorPro Awards also celebrate videography and digital art. The winners of these categories are featured on ViewSonic’s dedicated ColorPro Awards website.

Image credits: Photos courtesy of the ViewSonic ColorPro Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

