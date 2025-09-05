UGreen Now Has a Range of Qi2 Wireless Chargers for iPhone and Android

UGreen has announced its next-generation MagFlow series of wireless chargers. Using Qi2, which has 25W charging versus the 15W of the previous generation, these new accessories work with both new iPhone and Android devices.

The new charging deices, which are a mixture of desktop and mobile solutions, offer compatibility across both Apple and Android devices, including the newly released Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or iPhone 16 series using newer iOS 26, and the upcoming iPhone 17 series. While Apple won’t share details of its new iPhone until next week, UGreen can say it is compatible as long as Apple chooses to retain wireless charging, which seems likely since the iPhone 16 is already compatible with Qi2.

Google currently has a more complicated situation. It’s new Pixel 10 Pro XL supports Qi2, which its new Pixelsnap Charger can charge at up to 25W. However, not all of Google’s new Pixel phones work with that wattage, as the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold will only take up to 15W. Regardless of which 10 series phone a user gets, the Pixelsnap Charger will work with it in some capacity, though.

The better news is that Qi2 is starting to become more widespread than first-party accessories. UGreen’s upgraded MagFlow series includes a Power Bank, 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, and Magnetic Wireless Charging pad.

The 10000mAh power bank offers a mix of 25W Qi2 charging (which charges an iPhone 16 Pro Max up to 50% in about 30 minutes) and features a built-in USB-C cable that supports 30W two-way fast charging. It can also simultaneously charge three devices.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger can charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time and has a folding design and adjustable stand for either desktop or side-table use.

The 3-in-1 charger expands on this idea and can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Both of these are more designed for travel but the larger 3-in-1 desktop charger has a weighted base and advanced thermal management for longer-term, dedicated use and can also simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Finally, UGreen’s Charging Pad is a third-party alternative to Apple’s MagSafe Charger.

The MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W retails for $89.99, the MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W costs $59.99, the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W is available for $139.99, the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W costs $139.99 , and the MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 25W costs $39.99. The MagFlow series will be sold at Best Buy in October but is available to purchase today on Amazon and from UGreen’s website directly.