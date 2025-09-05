UGreen Now Has a Range of Qi2 Wireless Chargers for iPhone and Android

Jaron Schneider

A smartphone and several white wireless charging devices are floating in a circular formation against a light blue gradient background with white curved lines.

UGreen has announced its next-generation MagFlow series of wireless chargers. Using Qi2, which has 25W charging versus the 15W of the previous generation, these new accessories work with both new iPhone and Android devices.

The new charging deices, which are a mixture of desktop and mobile solutions, offer compatibility across both Apple and Android devices, including the newly released Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or iPhone 16 series using newer iOS 26, and the upcoming iPhone 17 series. While Apple won’t share details of its new iPhone until next week, UGreen can say it is compatible as long as Apple chooses to retain wireless charging, which seems likely since the iPhone 16 is already compatible with Qi2.

Google currently has a more complicated situation. It’s new Pixel 10 Pro XL supports Qi2, which its new Pixelsnap Charger can charge at up to 25W. However, not all of Google’s new Pixel phones work with that wattage, as the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold will only take up to 15W. Regardless of which 10 series phone a user gets, the Pixelsnap Charger will work with it in some capacity, though.

The better news is that Qi2 is starting to become more widespread than first-party accessories. UGreen’s upgraded MagFlow series includes a Power Bank, 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, and Magnetic Wireless Charging pad.

A hand holds a portable electronic device with a wrist strap near an airplane window, with blue sky visible outside.
MagFlow 10000mAh 25W Power Bank

The 10000mAh power bank offers a mix of 25W Qi2 charging (which charges an iPhone 16 Pro Max up to 50% in about 30 minutes) and features a built-in USB-C cable that supports 30W two-way fast charging. It can also simultaneously charge three devices.

The MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger can charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time and has a folding design and adjustable stand for either desktop or side-table use.

A smartphone, wireless earbuds, and a smartwatch are being charged on a sleek, compact charging station placed on a white surface. The phone displays the time 9:41.
MagFlow Foldable 2-in-1 Wireless Charger
A hand holds a silver smartphone above a sleek blue wireless charging stand, with glowing rings indicating the phone is about to connect for charging. The background is a gradient of light blue.
MagFlow Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

The 3-in-1 charger expands on this idea and can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Both of these are more designed for travel but the larger 3-in-1 desktop charger has a weighted base and advanced thermal management for longer-term, dedicated use and can also simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

A hand holds a smartphone showing 75% charged above a silver UGREEN wireless charging station with multiple charging pads, including elevated charging zones and a USB-C connector.
The MagFlow 3-in-1 Desktop Wireless Charger

Finally, UGreen’s Charging Pad is a third-party alternative to Apple’s MagSafe Charger.

A silver UGREEN magnetic wireless charger with a USB-C connector, featuring the Qi2 25W logo on the circular charging pad and a braided cable attached.
MagFlow 25W Charging Pad

The MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W retails for $89.99, the  MagFlow 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W costs $59.99, the  MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W is available for $139.99, the MagFlow 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Desktop Charger 25W costs $139.99 , and the MagFlow Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 25W costs $39.99. The MagFlow series will be sold at Best Buy in October but is available to purchase today on Amazon and from UGreen’s website directly.

,
, , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Several UGREEN electronic devices, including chargers and adapters, are displayed on a wooden desk in front of a computer setup, with digital screens showing charging icons. Credit Where Credit is Due: UGreen’s Chargers and Plugs Rock
A UGREEN charging station with multiple USB-C and one USB-A port sits on a wooden shelf. The Petapixel Reviews logo appears in the bottom right corner. UGreen Nexode 500W GaN Charger Review: Charge Everything, All at Once
Ugreen NAS hard drive system Ugreen to Challenge Synology with Affordable Series of NAS Hardware
Two multi-bay hard drive enclosures on a wooden surface, with visible labels and ports, used for data storage and backup. NAS Devices for Photographers On a Budget: UGreen vs Terramaster
Discussion