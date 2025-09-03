Camera Intelligence, Formerly Alice Camera, Pivots to AI

Jaron Schneider

White logo resembling a camera lens above the text "Camera Intelligence" with the tagline "Building the camera of the future" on a dark gradient background with grid lines.

Camera Intelligence, which most will know by its former name, Alice Camera, is slightly adjusting its business model. Rather than focusing on Micro Four Thirds or the fact that control of its camera system is handled through an attached smartphone, Camera Intelligence is pivoting to AI.

It’s not an unfamiliar story. A large number of businesses have quickly added AI-powered features to their portfolios, whether or not customers were asking for it, and in the case of Camera Intelligence, it was no doubt a large part of why Camera Intelligence was able to close another $2 million seed funding round this week.

“The round, which included investment from venture capital firms Betaworks, F4 Fund, Next Wave via Flybridge, 7pc ventures, and Digital Catapult, will accelerate the development of its integrated AI-native camera and content editing solutions,” Camera Intelligence writes in a press release.

Diagram of a digital camera with teal outlines and internal components, showing a flowchart for a voice-activated large language model (LLM) interface. Text reads: "Voice-activated LLM-driven interface for digital cameras.

The basic premise of Camera Intelligence isn’t far removed from what Alice Camera brought to the table five years ago. The original pitch was a combination of the computational capabilities of a smartphone with a larger Micro Four Thirds sensor. After a year of pulling funding, it took three years of development, but Alice Camera delivered to its backers in 2024. By then, both the camera and smartphone landscape had changed significantly, and CEO Vishal Kumar’s goals for Alice Camera had evolved.

Now, Kumar is building on top of what Alice Camera originally offered by integrating large language-driven AI models into the next-generation device.

A person is holding a camera up to their face, preparing to take a photo outdoors. The background is blurred, showing buildings and greenery. The focus is on the camera and the person's hands.

“Producing engaging, high-quality content is a necessity for solo creators and small businesses — but they are already stretched thin and juggling multiple business demands. Content creation tools are fragmented, and users producing social media content for the first time struggle with steep learning curves for both mirrorless camera operation and editing software,” Kumar says.

The solution, he argues, is integrating AI with an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera for the first time.

A woman with dark hair in a ponytail holds a camera, aiming it forward outdoors. She is wearing a white shirt and standing near red umbrellas and greenery on a sunny day.

“In the near future, this will allow users to control camera functions through voice commands, eliminating the need to navigate complex menus. The LLM is also able to orchestrate local content editing tasks like color grading and style selection,” Camera Intelligence says. Below is an example of how the company believes that would work.

While Kumar is working on a new version of the camera hardware, the addition of LLM-based software is coming first to existing Alice Camera users via an iOS update planned for Fall 2025. No pricing for the addition has been shared.

Image credits: Camera Intelligence

, , ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Alice Camera Brings AI and Deep Learning to a Full-Size Camera
A rounded square icon with a gradient background transitioning from pink to blue. Inside the icon is a white outline of an abstract, interconnected circular design. Below the icon, the text "Apple Intelligence" is written in gradient colors matching the icon’s background. The iPhone 16’s Apple Intelligence Revolutionizes the Camera and Photos App
A person holds a smartphone attached to a Lumix camera with their hand, which has rings. The background shows an outdoor setting with blurred trees and buildings, suggesting a sunny day. The person appears to be focusing on capturing an image. The Alice Camera is Finally Shipping After Three Years in Development
Two iPhones side by side: the left iPhone with a green check mark features a triple camera system, while the right iPhone with a red prohibition symbol features a dual camera system. Both phones have the Dynamic Island feature on the screen. These Are the iPhones and Macs That Will Run Apple Intelligence at Launch
Discussion