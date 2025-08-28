You’re a Photographer Trapped Between Worlds in This New Video Game Adventure

A new adventure game is set to arrive this fall that will put players in the shoes of a former photographer stuck in a fantasy world. The only way to return home is using his camera.

Tokyo-based publisher Shueisha Games and developer Sigono have announced Opus: Prism Peak, the newest entry in the award-winning Opus series. The single-player, narrative-driven adventure is set to launch in Fall 2025 on Steam, with confirmed versions for both Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

A Journey Between Worlds

In Opus: Prism Peak, players take on the role of Eugene, a 40-year-old former photojournalist turned café owner. Once driven by ambition, Eugene is now disillusioned and drifting. A sudden accident disrupts his return to his hometown, transporting him instead into the Dusklands, a surreal, liminal realm suspended between memory and reality.

Armed only with his long-abandoned camera, Eugene begins a journey through landscapes that are both beautiful and fleeting. The game asks players to look closely, to frame their surroundings through a lens, and to capture what might otherwise fade into memory.

“Use your camera to capture the world and preserve each moment. From breathtaking landscapes to divine spirits in the form of animals, every encounter is one of a kind, ready to be framed through your lens. Travel, take photos, and gradually uncover the mysteries of this world,” Opus publisher Shueisha Games says.

Companionship and Contrast

Early in his travels, Eugene meets a mysterious girl who remembers only a single purpose: she must return to a mountain deep within the Dusklands. Where Eugene is cynical and burdened by regret, the girl is empathetic and full of quiet optimism. Their relationship grows as they travel together, each offering the other a perspective that helps shape their journey forward.

The Dusklands: A World Fading Away

The Dusklands serve as the central setting of Prism Peak, a twilight realm where memory and reality overlap. Its forests, towns, and mountain trails evoke both nostalgia and impermanence, slowly unraveling as Eugene ventures deeper into its fragile landscape. Along the way, he encounters spirits that embody fragments of memory and emotion.

A gentle deer spirit entrusts him with its camera, urging him to prove he can truly see the world. An elegant dog commands a train with icy confidence, while an elder goat, burdened with gear and regret, mirrors Eugene’s own struggles. A boar spirit brings moments of levity as a loud but kindhearted conductor, contrasted by a unicorn who lingers silently at the edges, shrouded in loneliness. These encounters guide Eugene’s path, each spirit revealing a different truth about the world, and about himself, even as a looming red-and-black presence draws ever nearer.

Photography as Storytelling

Photography lies at the core of Opus: Prism Peak. Players use Eugene’s camera not only as a tool for documentation but as a metaphor for memory, preservation, and letting go. Each captured image becomes a fragment of the journey, reflecting how the protagonist learns to see both the world around him and himself more clearly.

Developer Sigono has emphasized that photography in the game is not simply mechanical. It mirrors the act of perception, requiring players to understand what the spirits desire and to notice what might otherwise be overlooked.

A Legacy of Emotional Storytelling

Prism Peak continues Sigono’s tradition of weaving heartfelt narratives into its indie games. The Opus series began with Opus: The Day We Found Earth and reached a critical high point with Opus: Echo of Starsong, which earned international acclaim for its storytelling and soundtrack. Collectively, the series has reached over 10 million downloads, establishing Sigono as a studio recognized for its blend of narrative depth and artistic design.

With its upcoming release, Opus: Prism Peak seeks to build on that legacy, offering players a meditation on grief, memory, and renewal, told through the intimate lens of a photographer finding his way forward.

Release Information

Opus: Prism Peak will launch worldwide in Fall 2025 for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. Further updates, including trailers and feature breakdowns, can be found on the official website, Steam page, and social media channels.

Image credits: Shueisha Games, Sigono