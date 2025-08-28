Photographer Tells the Stories of the People Behind the Headlines

A triptych of black-and-white portraits: a woman in a hijab and suit, a police officer in uniform and hat, and a man in a floral shirt and cap standing in tall grass, each looking thoughtfully into the distance.

Photographer Michael McWeeney captures the beauty in everyday life with a style and approach that combines documentary photography, photojournalism, and fine art. Through his lens, he aspires to capture life with unerring honesty.

From the transformation of a New York landfill to the fading memories of a century-old beach community, Michael McWeeney has spent decades capturing stories most of us would overlook. Step into his world of documentary photography, where ordinary moments become extraordinary, as he shares his insights with PetaPixel, we explore his journey, creative process, and the projects that have defined his career.

An elderly woman in a knit hat sits inside a ferry, gazing out the window, her reflection visible on the glass. A person in a hooded jacket stands outside, looking out over the water. The scene is in black and white.

A man and woman face each other while standing on a ferry, with the New York City skyline and One World Trade Center visible across the water under a dramatic cloudy sky.

“I have always been interested in photographs, cutting out pictures from the New York Daily News and the Staten Island Advance as early as seven years old,” he recalls.

Michael McWeeney’s fascination with photography began at an early age. By his teens, he started taking photography more seriously, and at 19, he landed a job at a weekly newspaper.

“That was what changed everything for me. I fell in love with the ability to tell people’s stories with images.”

A Documentary Eye

Although McWeeney describes himself primarily as a documentary photographer, he occasionally explores other genres. Much of his work is straightforward reportage, focused on capturing the world with honesty and clarity. Over the years, he has refined his approach.

“For years I was terrible at portraits, so I went out and shot editorial portraits for a few years to get better at it,” he notes.

Since the pandemic, he has rediscovered a personal joy in photography, shooting day-to-day images purely for his own enjoyment to stay sharp and appreciate the process. His projects often explore themes of social justice, environmental sustainability, and the beauty of everyday life.

“Telling those stories is the thing that keeps me going. The goal has always been to have a positive impact on the world around me,” McWeeney explains.

A person stands on a rocky shore holding a rope attached to a small wooden boat floating in clear, turquoise water surrounded by rugged rocks.
Cinque Terre, IT
A DJ wearing headphones and a floral shirt mixes music on a controller at night, illuminated by blue and green light. Another person stands beside him, and graffiti is visible in the background.
Jamaica, WI
Gondoliers in striped shirts steer gondolas filled with tourists along a crowded canal in Venice, Italy, with a stone bridge and people watching from above in the background.
Venice, IT.
Two people snorkel underwater in clear blue ocean near a boat. Sunlight filters through the water, illuminating the sandy sea floor below with patches of seaweed.
Stingray City, Grand Cayman, WI
Two men ride a red motorcycle; the passenger holds a guitar and a drum. They are surrounded by green vegetation and palm trees.
Dominican Republic

From Concept to Image

An accomplished and well-traveled documentary photographer, Michael McWeeney blends experience, intuition, technical skill, and a deep respect for his subjects to reveal the extraordinary in everyday life. His approach is rooted in curiosity, and many of his projects begin with a simple question that sparks months or even years of exploration.

By immersing himself in the communities and environments he documents, McWeeney can capture moments that might otherwise go unnoticed, bringing attention to stories that are both intimate and socially relevant. His work consistently balances technical precision with human sensitivity, creating images that resonate on multiple levels and invite the viewer to examine the world around them more closely.

Black-and-white photo split in two: on the left, a man in religious attire with a white cap; on the right, the same man wearing a police uniform with a hat and badge. Both face slightly to the side.
Imam Tahir Kukiqi, NYPD Chaplain
A woman wearing a light-colored hijab, blazer, and long skirt stands outdoors on a stone path, surrounded by trees and foliage. The black-and-white photo has a tranquil and contemplative atmosphere.
Mervat Nassef, M.D.
Black-and-white portrait of a man wearing glasses and a light-colored dress shirt, standing outdoors by a railing, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression. The background is softly blurred.
Asim Rheman
Two women stand closely together in front of a stone wall. One wears glasses, a sleeveless shirt, and cargo pants; the other wears a short-sleeve dress. Both are looking at the camera and smiling slightly. The photo is black and white.
Layal Kohdr with her mother, Rim Salem

One of his notable series, Disquisition, examined the long-term effects on the Muslim-American community following 9/11. The project was shot on 4×5 film and accompanied by audio interviews, combining visual and auditory storytelling to create a layered, immersive experience. McWeeney’s dedication to this method highlights his commitment to not just photographing events but also understanding and communicating the nuanced experiences of his subjects. By weaving together the personal and the political, he creates work that is both poignant and informative, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of the human impact behind the headlines.

Another ongoing endeavor has taken him to Freshkills Park over the past decade, documenting the transformation of what was once the world’s largest landfill into a 2,200-acre public park. Initially, McWeeney focused on capturing the changing landscape, mapping the physical evolution of the site through careful observation and repeated visits.

“At the beginning of the Freshkills project it was about the landscape now I am more interested in the logistics and the people making the transition happen,” he says.

This shift reflects his evolving perspective as a photographer, moving from pure environmental observation to a broader interest in the human networks, challenges, and efforts that make large-scale change possible. To accommodate the project’s practical demands, digital cameras became a necessary tool, enabling him to work within limited windows of opportunity each day while maintaining the integrity and depth of his documentary vision. The combination of long-term observation, technical adaptability, and personal engagement with his subjects defines McWeeney’s approach and underscores why his work resonates with both professional audiences and everyday viewers.

A young man wearing a floral shirt, light pants, and a cap stands in tall grass, looking to the left. The image is black and white, with a natural landscape and cloudy sky in the background.
Researcher, José Ramírez-Garofalo, 2018
A bird sits inside a hanging mesh enclosure attached to a tree branch, surrounded by foliage in a natural outdoor setting. The image is in black and white.
Catbird at Freshkills park, 2019
Black and white photo of tall grass swaying in the wind under a dramatic sky filled with large, fluffy clouds. The movement of the grass creates a blurred effect in the foreground.
North Mound, Freshkills park. 2018
A black and white photo of a large, barren landfill with a tractor in the center. Tire tracks crisscross the sandy ground, and dramatic clouds fill the sky above the mound.
Freshkills West mound capping, 2016.

Intuitive Approach, From Gear Choices to Composition

When it comes to equipment, McWeeney values simplicity and reliability above all else. For him, the tools should facilitate the creative process rather than complicate it, allowing him to focus entirely on the story he wants to tell.

“Operating your camera should be like breathing. It should allow you to focus on composition and exposure, not which button does what,” he says.

His everyday kit reflects this philosophy, often including a Leica Q3 43 or an M camera, compact, intuitive tools that are easy to carry and operate, yet versatile enough to meet the demands of both spontaneous street work and longer-term documentary projects.

McWeeney’s approach to photography extends beyond gear to his artistic decision-making. He considers color, composition, and intuition as a triad, allowing him to respond naturally to the scene before him while maintaining a consistent visual voice. This method ensures that each image conveys honesty without unnecessary manipulation, thereby creating a direct connection between the subject and the viewer.

“Decisions about framing come naturally. Color and look are considered afterward, but I generally stay true to what I saw,” he explains.

This intuitive approach is perhaps most visible in his ongoing social media project, #MyEmptyEspresso. In this series, McWeeney uses a flat lay perspective to capture the patina of his empty espresso cups. As of writing, he is on day 1989 of the project, with an Instagram feed filled with colorful drinkware. Despite the repetition of the concept, each image remains unique, demonstrating how attentive observation and consistent practice can turn even the simplest daily rituals into compelling visual narratives.

A white coffee cup with brown residue sits on a pink plate with black speckles, placed on textured ground. A small yellow snail is near the plate's edge.

An empty espresso cup with coffee stains sits on a saucer with a spoon, surrounded by swirling white smoke or mist. The scene is viewed from above.

A white teacup sits atop a matching saucer that is broken into two large pieces, all set against a dark background. The saucer has a thin brown rim.

A top-down view of a clear glass cup with coffee residue, placed on a saucer with a spoon. The background consists of interlocking puzzle pieces in grayscale.

A top-down view of an espresso cup with coffee remnants, sitting on a colorful saucer with geometric shapes, placed against a vibrant, multicolored, swirling background.

Stories That Stay With Him

Among his favorite works is a 2010 photo essay on the Cedar Grove Beach Club, a century-old community in New York that lost its lease. McWeeney spent a month documenting residents coming to terms with the loss of their summer homes, some of which had been passed down for generations. Two years later, Hurricane Sandy devastated the area entirely, lending a poignant weight to the timely work.

“Late in the summer of 2010 I was assigned a story about a 100 year old beach community, the Cedar Grove beach Club, that lost its lease from the City of New York, I spent the last month covering the members of the community coming to term with loosing their summer homes, some having been handed down generation to generation. They fought to keep their home, but eventually packed up their belongs and left,” he explains.

“Two years later Hurricane Sandy wiped out the entire area.”

A man stands barefoot at the open screen door of a blue house with a covered porch, surrounded by green bushes and flowering plants on a sunny day.
Cedar Grove Beach Club
A group of people are gathered around a table outdoors, enjoying a meal together. Plates, cups, and food are spread across the table. In the background, there is a sailboat on land and trees surrounding the area.
Cedar Grove Beach Club

Three young girls are sitting and climbing on large tree branches, smiling at the camera. There are picnic tables and people in the background, suggesting an outdoor gathering in a park or yard.

Looking Ahead

Michael McWeeney continues to seek new projects, whether through photo essays, editing books, or curating exhibitions. A long-time print enthusiast, he still works in a darkroom and has expanded into large-format digital printing, platinum printing, and is now exploring photogravure techniques. Another project, a photo essay turned zine titled Ikusi Vol. 1 No. 1, about a long weekend in Paris, France 2020 just before the world shut down for the pandemic, is available through Blurb.

“I am always looking for the next project, weather it be a photo essay I work on, editing a book, or curating exhibitions for myself or others. I have always loved print, newspapers, magazines, fine art prints, anything tangible you can hold in your hands,” he says.

Over the course of decades photographing both remarkable and everyday moments, Michael McWeeney has remained committed to storytelling with purpose, creating tangible work that brings overlooked stories to life. His images highlight the power of photography to illuminate communities, the environment, and the subtle details of daily life, always with a human touch.

Image credits: Michael McWeeney

