Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Photos Break Instagram Record

An Instagram post shared by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to announce their engagement has shattered engagement records on the platform.

On Tuesday afternoon, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint post via Instagram. The pair posted a five-picture slideshow of the proposal, including a photo of Swift’s diamond ring.

The couple’s post garnered more than one million likes in nine minutes and quickly rose to 14 million likes within one hour. It also amassed 425,000 reposts in one hour and one million reposts in under six hours.

On Tuesday, Meta announced that the collaborative Instagram post by Swift and Kelce had shattered platform engagement records. The joint photo carousel announcing the couple’s engagement is now among the most-shared in Instagram’s history, according to the company.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to NBC News that Instagram had briefly crashed for some users, after Swift and Kelce published the post.

“We fixed an issue that briefly caused some people problems with accessing Instagram,” the spokesperson says in a statement. “Turns out Instagram needed to process this news, just like everyone else.”

Swift’s name quickly rose to the top of trending topics on Meta’s Threads app following the announcement. The moment has reportedly been seen as a win for Meta as it competes with X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to capture real-time cultural conversations.

“Taylor Swift has also remained in the top trending topics on Threads since the announcement,” Meta tells NBC News.

Will it Become The Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever?

Swift and Kelce’s record-breaking Instagram post has already surpassed 27 million likes at the time of writing. However, it still falls short of the most-liked post on Instagram ever — a photo shared by soccer legend Lionel Messi celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win.

Within 48 hours of Messi posting the series of photographs showing him holding the Jules Rimet trophy, the Instagram post had surpassed 64 million likes. In December 2022, Guinness World Records confirmed that Messi’s photo had broken the record for the most-liked Instagram post of all time, with 74 million likes.

Messi’s post beat the previous record holder, an account called @world_record_egg.

The photograph of a single egg posted by @world_record_egg has received 57 million likes, after a 2019 campaign to make it the most-liked post on the platform went viral.

The online campaign started in an attempt to topple the then-record holder, Kylie Jenner.

Jenner previously took the record for her 2018 photo announcing her baby Stormi, which has since collected 18 million likes.