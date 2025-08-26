Insane Photos and Videos Show Phoenix Covered by Gigantic Dust Storm
An enormous dust storm known as a haboob has blanketed Phoenix, with cameras capturing unbelievable shots of the towering wall of dirt.
Downtown Phoenix, as well as Sky Harbor Airport, was swallowed up by the haboob which was followed by severe thunderstorms that wrought destruction to the city.
View from my office for today’s exciting haboob. pic.twitter.com/Bmj8m3prtj
— Tim DeLaney (@tdelaneyaz) August 26, 2025
Must be a sign it’s game week ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/n9elzSehoa
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) August 26, 2025
Massive monsoon haboob rolls into Phoenix. #azwx #stormhour #duststorm #Weathernews pic.twitter.com/QFpi42PyDz
— Chris Frailey (@Chris_Frailey) August 26, 2025
If you don’t know what a Haboob is, here you go. I don’t usually see these so well defined in Cave Creek, north of Phoenix. #azwx #arizona #weather #haboob #duststorm pic.twitter.com/lSTSO7sscu
— Jim David (@jim_david) August 26, 2025
Four final favorites from today’s storm chase that had me racing a fast moving haboob from Casa Grande all the way up to Lake Pleasant in the middle of rush hour traffic. 🏎️ 💨 #azwx
📸 @rebilasphoto pic.twitter.com/5GhmV4rJGs
— Mark J. Rebilas (@rebilasphoto) August 26, 2025
I have waited SO many years for shots like today and I finally got it. My buddy Garrett hit me up a few days ago mentioning the possibility of monsoon picking up. So I threw the dice for a few days to see if anything would happen and I ended up getting a haboob of epic… pic.twitter.com/9KT2CDpWgQ
— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) August 26, 2025
FLIGHT DIVERTED DUE TO HABOOB 💨✈️
Allegiant Flight 2285 was forced to divert to Las Vegas because of the massive dust storm sweeping through the Valley. What an incredible sight!
📸: Heather Hibbeler #azwx pic.twitter.com/dS1wMk6tz8
— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 26, 2025
The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued dust storm and severe thunderstorm warnings Monday evening as the system moved into Maricopa County. Officials cautioned drivers about dangerously low visibility and urged them to “pull aside, stay alive.”
For roughly an hour, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport halted all departures and arrivals as a massive dust cloud loomed over the facility. By late Monday night, flights were facing delays of up to 30 minutes while crews checked for damage and potential roof leaks, according to airport spokesperson Gregory E. Roybal.
CNN notes that dust storms are a familiar sight during Arizona’s monsoon season, but this one carried unusual force. When a thunderstorm collapsed, its powerful winds surged outward, sweeping up desert soil and forming a massive wall of dust. These walls can soar thousands of feet into the air and span miles across, erasing the horizon in moments — much like a winter blizzard.
The American Meteorological Society defines a haboob as “an intense sand storm or dust storm caused by strong winds, with sand and/or dust often lofted to heights as high as 1500 meters (about 5000 feet), resulting in a ‘wall of dust’ along the leading edge that can be visually stunning.”
In 2022, PetaPixel featured the work of storm-chasing photographer Mike Olbinski who released a gorgeous four-minute short film that compiles timelapses of haboobs sweeping through Phoenix.