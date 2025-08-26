Insane Photos and Videos Show Phoenix Covered by Gigantic Dust Storm

An enormous dust storm known as a haboob has blanketed Phoenix, with cameras capturing unbelievable shots of the towering wall of dirt.

Downtown Phoenix, as well as Sky Harbor Airport, was swallowed up by the haboob which was followed by severe thunderstorms that wrought destruction to the city.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued dust storm and severe thunderstorm warnings Monday evening as the system moved into Maricopa County. Officials cautioned drivers about dangerously low visibility and urged them to “pull aside, stay alive.”

For roughly an hour, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport halted all departures and arrivals as a massive dust cloud loomed over the facility. By late Monday night, flights were facing delays of up to 30 minutes while crews checked for damage and potential roof leaks, according to airport spokesperson Gregory E. Roybal.

CNN notes that dust storms are a familiar sight during Arizona’s monsoon season, but this one carried unusual force. When a thunderstorm collapsed, its powerful winds surged outward, sweeping up desert soil and forming a massive wall of dust. These walls can soar thousands of feet into the air and span miles across, erasing the horizon in moments — much like a winter blizzard.

The American Meteorological Society defines a haboob as “an intense sand storm or dust storm caused by strong winds, with sand and/or dust often lofted to heights as high as 1500 meters (about 5000 feet), resulting in a ‘wall of dust’ along the leading edge that can be visually stunning.”

In 2022, PetaPixel featured the work of storm-chasing photographer Mike Olbinski who released a gorgeous four-minute short film that compiles timelapses of haboobs sweeping through Phoenix.