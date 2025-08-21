Over 200 Renowned Photographers Unite for Wildlife Conservation

Kate Garibaldi

The image is split in two: on the left, a giraffe swings its head at night, creating a blurred light trail; on the right, two polar bears rest curled up on a snowy white background.

Prints for Wildlife, the international photography fundraiser supporting conservation efforts, is back with a new campaign, Edition Hope. The initiative has raised more than $2.1 million since its launch in 2020, and unites some of the world’s best and most famous wildlife and nature photographers.

This year’s collection will once again feature limited-edition prints, available for purchase through printsforwildlife.org from August 21 until September 21, 2025. Each print is priced at $125, and all net proceeds will be donated to Conservation International.

A lioness and three lion cubs crouch side by side, drinking water from a pond, their reflections visible on the calm surface. The scene is set in a natural, earthy environment.
Jie Fischer — Family Gathering
A giraffe stands on dark ground at night, captured mid-motion as it swings its head, creating a dramatic arc of golden light trails and water droplets against a black background.
Gurcharan Roopra — A Brushstroke Of Gold
A woman in traditional African clothing kneels in dry, hilly terrain, reaching out to a young elephant amid sparse trees under a cloudy sky.
Georgina Goodwin — Naltwasha Meets Shaba
A low-angle view of an elephant with large, curved tusks stretching upward against a blue sky filled with scattered white clouds.
George Dian Balan — When Mammoths Ruled The Earth
Two polar bears lying on snow, each curled up in a separate shallow depression, viewed from above against a white snowy background.
Florian Ledoux — Polar Bear Romance

Responding to a Conservation Crisis

Prints for Wildlife organizers say the 2025 edition comes at a crucial moment for global conservation. Many environmental programs are experiencing significant funding cuts, placing ecosystems, biodiversity, and community-based initiatives at risk.

“In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus—it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation. Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser—it’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis,” said Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife.

Co-founder Marion Payr highlighted the initiative’s role in inspiring action through art. She explained that photography has a unique ability to bridge emotional connection and global awareness, allowing people everywhere to engage with the realities of conservation even if they are far removed from the landscapes and species at stake. By bringing together a diverse community of photographers and supporters, she said, Prints for Wildlife demonstrates how creative expression can translate into tangible impact for nature.

“We know many people feel powerless in the face of these changes. But there is power in photography. There is power in community. And above all there is still hope,” Payr said.

A Global Collective of Photographers

This year’s “Edition Hope” features work donated by more than 200 photographers, including established names such as Joel Sartore, Suzi Eszterhas, Florian Ledoux, Michael Poliza, Gurcharan Roopra, Björn Persson, Vicki Jauron, and David Lloyd. In addition, the campaign is introducing new and emerging photographers, aiming to broaden the movement’s reach and foster greater inclusion.

The result is one of the largest print sale fundraisers ever organized, offering a diverse selection of images that capture the beauty and urgency of protecting the natural world.

Aerial view of two flamingos flying over a swirling, marbled expanse of brown, yellow, and cream-colored patterns on the surface of water or wetland.
David duChemin — Flamingos Over Lake Magadi
A brown bear walks through shallow water with two bear cubs riding on its back. The scene is set against a misty blue background and calm water.
Casey Cooper — Lifeboat
A black and white photo of a rhinoceros standing on grass, facing right. The background is blurred, highlighting the rhino’s thick skin and long, prominent horn.
Bjorn Persson — Natural Power
A lion rests on a large rock under dramatic, cloudy skies in a black-and-white landscape. The scene is expansive, with storm clouds looming in the distance over open grassland.
Alexandra Wood — Call Of The Kopjes
A Japanese macaque with a red face and wet, snowy fur sits in the snow, looking directly at the camera in a wintry, white environment.
Denise Ippolito — Mittens

Supporting Conservation International

All proceeds from the fundraiser will support Conservation International, a global non-profit working in more than 100 countries. The organization partners with governments, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to safeguard forests, oceans, and biodiversity, while also advancing sustainable livelihoods for those who depend directly on nature.

In the face of climate change and biodiversity loss, Conservation International’s programs aim to protect ecosystems critical to both people and wildlife. The funds raised through Prints for Wildlife will help support these efforts at a time when many conservation initiatives are under threat.

Two giraffes intertwine their long necks in a gentle, graceful pose against a dark, blurred background. The black and white image highlights their distinctive spotted patterns.
Vicki Jauron — Giraffes Can Dance
A leopard stands alert on twisted tree branches, blending into the rugged bark as it gazes ahead in a forest setting with soft, muted light.
Thomas Weder — The Leopard On The Snake
A large group of emperor penguins, including adults and chicks, gather on snowy ground in front of a towering blue iceberg under a pale sky in Antarctica.
Stefan Christmann — The Sentinel
Two giraffes walk side by side through thick orange dust, their silhouettes outlined against the glowing, smoky background.
Rahul Sachdev — Blazing Through
A humpback whale calf swims closely beside its mother underwater as sunlight streams through the surface, illuminating their bodies in the deep blue ocean.
Rachel Moore — In Her Shadow
Two elephants face each other in a grassy field, intertwining their trunks in what appears to be playful interaction or gentle sparring. The image is in black and white, highlighting their textured skin.
Mary Schrader — Trunk Tangle
An orangutan sits among large tangled tree roots and vines in a dense, green rainforest, looking toward the camera with a calm expression. Sunlight filters through the leafy canopy above.
Marco Gaiotti — Ancient Balance
Two Bengal tigers playfully splash water at each other while standing face to face in a shallow muddy pool, surrounded by dry grass and a sunlit natural setting.
Vladimir Cech Jr — Water Games

How to Participate

Prints for Wildlife’s month-long online sale will open Thursday, August 21, 2025, at printsforwildlife.org and close on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Updates, featured works, and behind-the-scenes stories will be shared on Instagram @printsforwildlife throughout the campaign.

For Photographers: Joining Future Editions

The open call for this year’s edition closed on July 21, 2025. Photographers can view the submissions by browsing the hashtag #printsforwildlife2025 on Instagram. Winners of the 2025 open call have already been selected and notified.

For those interested in contributing to future editions, organizers encourage following @printsforwildlife on Instagram and watching for upcoming open call announcements. Support can also come in other forms: engaging with the campaign on social media, sharing posts with friends and family, and signing up for the Prints for Wildlife newsletter to stay informed about future opportunities.

Image credits: Prints for Wildlife, individual artists as credited.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Prints for Wildlife Prints for Wildlife Returns to Raise Money for African Park Conservation
International Photographers Unite to Raise Funds to Benefit African Wildlife
Remembering Leopards ‘Remembering Leopards’ is the 8th Book in a Series Dedicated to Saving Wildlife
Photographer Captures Stunning Shot of Great White Shark 12ft in the Air
Discussion