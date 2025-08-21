Over 200 Renowned Photographers Unite for Wildlife Conservation

Prints for Wildlife, the international photography fundraiser supporting conservation efforts, is back with a new campaign, Edition Hope. The initiative has raised more than $2.1 million since its launch in 2020, and unites some of the world’s best and most famous wildlife and nature photographers.



This year’s collection will once again feature limited-edition prints, available for purchase through printsforwildlife.org from August 21 until September 21, 2025. Each print is priced at $125, and all net proceeds will be donated to Conservation International.

Responding to a Conservation Crisis

Prints for Wildlife organizers say the 2025 edition comes at a crucial moment for global conservation. Many environmental programs are experiencing significant funding cuts, placing ecosystems, biodiversity, and community-based initiatives at risk.

“In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus—it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation. Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser—it’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis,” said Pie Aerts, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife.

Co-founder Marion Payr highlighted the initiative’s role in inspiring action through art. She explained that photography has a unique ability to bridge emotional connection and global awareness, allowing people everywhere to engage with the realities of conservation even if they are far removed from the landscapes and species at stake. By bringing together a diverse community of photographers and supporters, she said, Prints for Wildlife demonstrates how creative expression can translate into tangible impact for nature.

“We know many people feel powerless in the face of these changes. But there is power in photography. There is power in community. And above all there is still hope,” Payr said.

A Global Collective of Photographers

This year’s “Edition Hope” features work donated by more than 200 photographers, including established names such as Joel Sartore, Suzi Eszterhas, Florian Ledoux, Michael Poliza, Gurcharan Roopra, Björn Persson, Vicki Jauron, and David Lloyd. In addition, the campaign is introducing new and emerging photographers, aiming to broaden the movement’s reach and foster greater inclusion.

The result is one of the largest print sale fundraisers ever organized, offering a diverse selection of images that capture the beauty and urgency of protecting the natural world.

Supporting Conservation International

All proceeds from the fundraiser will support Conservation International, a global non-profit working in more than 100 countries. The organization partners with governments, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to safeguard forests, oceans, and biodiversity, while also advancing sustainable livelihoods for those who depend directly on nature.

In the face of climate change and biodiversity loss, Conservation International’s programs aim to protect ecosystems critical to both people and wildlife. The funds raised through Prints for Wildlife will help support these efforts at a time when many conservation initiatives are under threat.

How to Participate

Prints for Wildlife’s month-long online sale will open Thursday, August 21, 2025, at printsforwildlife.org and close on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Updates, featured works, and behind-the-scenes stories will be shared on Instagram @printsforwildlife throughout the campaign.

For Photographers: Joining Future Editions

The open call for this year’s edition closed on July 21, 2025. Photographers can view the submissions by browsing the hashtag #printsforwildlife2025 on Instagram. Winners of the 2025 open call have already been selected and notified.

For those interested in contributing to future editions, organizers encourage following @printsforwildlife on Instagram and watching for upcoming open call announcements. Support can also come in other forms: engaging with the campaign on social media, sharing posts with friends and family, and signing up for the Prints for Wildlife newsletter to stay informed about future opportunities.

Image credits: Prints for Wildlife, individual artists as credited.