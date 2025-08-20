High Schoolers Discover the Joy of Disposable Cameras After Cellphone Ban

After a high school in South Carolina prohibited cellphones, amid a statewide ban, one student adapted by bringing a disposable camera with her instead — kicking off a trend.

Alianna Alston, who attends Woodland High School, was browsing her mom’s old high school photo albums when she got the idea to bring a disposable camera to school.

Fortunately for Alianna, Walmart still sells the single-use cameras, and for her first day of school she brought in a camera to document her experiences.

It’s a clever way of circumventing the cellphone ban, as Alianna puts it to Live 5 WCSC, “I can just take a picture and everybody can enjoy the moment. We don’t have to worry about hiding it, sneaking the picture… it was just straight happy vibes.”

The schoolgirl has now sparked a trend as her classmates have also been picking up disposable cameras so they can snap their own photos. Alianna says the cameras have brought students and teachers together, as well as connecting her with classmates that she may not have talked to otherwise.

“No one has the distraction of social media. You’re not in the moment of looking for likes. You’re not looking for the comments. You’re looking for straight candid moments… So, sharing that moment and just capturing it on camera is perfect,” Alianna tells Live 5.

School Cellphone Ban

South Carolina introduced a statewide cellphone ban at the beginning of 2025 in a bid to “create a phone-free school environment that fosters a positive learning experience free from electronic distractions.” The policy has been controversial with many South Carolina parents anxious for their child to have a phone on them in case of an emergency.

Regardless of the reasons, it is wonderful to see kids using a technology that was immensely popular in the 1990s and early 2000s. In those halcyon days, anyone and everyone going on vacation would grab a disposable camera and later receive a wallet of photos after they had been processed at a store.

But disposable cameras don’t always go to plan. A couple learned that the hard way last year after they spent $150 on six disposable cameras for guests to use at their wedding in Napa, California. Out of 162 photos, only 17 were deemed to be usable.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.