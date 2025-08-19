New Docuseries Points the Lens at Photographers Across the US

AdoramaTV’s new original docuseries, Picture America, highlights photographers who capture the spirit of the United States. Produced by filmmaker Sal D’Alia, the series explores diverse communities and landscapes, offering viewers a chance to see America “one frame at a time.”

Each episode of Picture America follows a featured photographer in their hometown or region, documenting their creative process and the unique environments that inspire their work. From bustling cities to quiet natural landscapes, the series emphasizes how local culture, people, and scenery shape photographic storytelling.

About the Producer

Picture America is produced by Sal D’Alia, an Italian-born filmmaker who moved to New York City in 2010. With experience spanning directing, producing, and editing, D’Alia has collaborated with major brands and networks, including Sony, Nike, Food Network, and Bravo. His portfolio also features work with global artists such as Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Current Episodes and Featured Photographers

Episode 1: Nashville, TN

Tony Shepherd, known professionally as Pixbyshep, opens the series by capturing Music City in striking black-and-white imagery. Using a Sony a7R IV and Tamron lens, Shepherd documents Nashville’s historic streets, Broadway nightlife, and intimate cultural details while offering insight into his creative approach.

Episode 2: Columbia River Gorge, WA

The second episode follows Corey Arnold, a photographer and commercial fisherman whose long-running series Fish-Work documents life at sea. In the Columbia River Gorge, Arnold shares his perspective on the rugged beauty of the region and its enduring ties between land, river, and community.

Episode 3: Buffalo, NY

Photographer Patrick Cray brings viewers to his hometown of Buffalo, where he captures candid and quiet images reflecting the warmth of everyday life. Through his lens, Cray emphasizes the city’s ongoing renaissance and the value of preserving overlooked spaces and stories.

Episode 4: Durango, CO

In Colorado, Sydney Smolla offers a poetic view of Durango’s landscapes. Her photography blends portraiture, fine art, and documentary work, underscoring her connection to the land and community. Smolla’s images have earned recognition in international competitions and will soon be featured in several gallery exhibitions.

Series Format

New episodes of Picture America are released every two weeks on AdoramaTV. Each installment provides viewers with practical travel insights, including top photo locations, food recommendations, and cultural highlights. The series aims to celebrate a broad spectrum of American life, from urban neighborhoods to rural traditions and everything in between.

A Celebration of Vision and Place

At its core, Picture America is more than a showcase of photographs, it’s a reminder of the stories waiting to be told in every town, on every street, and across every horizon. By elevating the voices of photographers who see beauty in both the ordinary and the extraordinary, the series invites audiences to look closer, travel deeper, and find inspiration in the people and places that define America.

Image credits: AdoramaTV, Sal D’Alia