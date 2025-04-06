Pro iPhone Video App Mavis Camera Now Works on iPad and Connects to Frame.io

iPhone and iPad camera app Mavis is updated to version seven, adding significant new features to the app, including an improved user experience, a direct connection with Frame.io, and more.

Mavis first launched way for the Apple iPhone 5s, which was released in 2013, so Mavis has been around for a long time. Since then, the Mavis Camera app has provided professionals with high-end video monitoring tools. Apple devices these days feature much bigger and better displays than the iPhone 5s, which Mavis says makes Mavis Camera even more useful. Now, with Mavis Camera v7, the app also natively works with iPad, offering video professionals an even larger display to work with.

Another significant improvement introduced by Mavis v7 is native Frame.io connectivity. Certified by Adobe, Frame.io’s parent company, Mavis Camera connects directly to Frame.io to deliver the fastest possible video production workflows. Content begins uploading to a connected Frame.io project as soon as the camera starts shooting.

“With a stable internet connection, the process is so quick that you can publish fully packaged and branded content on air or to social media, within minutes of an event,” Mavis promises.

Mavis Camera promises professional creators additional control over shooting than the native iPhone camera app, including control over recording formats, frame rates, color balance, and focus. The app includes dedicated visual tools to help creators dial in the perfect settings, including monitoring tools like focus peaking, false color, zebras, waveform, and vectorscope. Mavis notes that it was the first company to bring these sorts of professional monitoring tools to the iPhone.

“Mavis Camera is a dramatically re-engineered new app designed to empower video makers into the next decade,” says Patrick Holroyd, Mavis CEO. “We have focused on bringing the incredible power and connectivity of the iPhone to a new generation of cloud-based workflows, alongside our traditional filmmaking tools. We have always believed that the best camera is the one you have in your pocket. Now every iPhone user can film and share content like never before.”

Mavis Camera v7 features a redesigned user interface that reflects technological improvements Apple brought to its latest iPhone models, including iPhone function button support. The app also features unique thumb rails, which are curved tracks that follow the natural movement of the user’s thumbs, promising precise control when using either the left or right hand. These can be used to control exposure, focus, and white balance. Mavis Camera also works equally well in landscape or portrait orientation.

Beyond video monitoring tools, Mavis Camera also has audio mixing and management tools. Users can connect up to eight audio channels via a USB audio interface or a mic with a USB output.

Mavis Camera is also part of the Mavis cloud platform, ensuring quick and easy connectivity to pre-configured streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pricing and Availability

Mavis Camera is available to download from the Apple App Store for free. A one-time $14.99 Pro Pack adds a direct connection to Frame.io, timecode support, and an advanced audio mixer. Mavis also announced Mavis C2C, a new option for the Mavis Camera app that enables progressive uploading to Grass Valley Framelight X, Sony Ci Media, Amazon S3, and MediaSilo. This is $14.99 weekly or $29.99 per month.

Image credits: Mavis