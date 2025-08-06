Tamron’s Versatile 18-300mm All-In-One Lens Comes to Canon and Nikon Cameras Next Month

Tamron’s versatile 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD all-in-one zoom lens is coming soon to APS-C Canon RF and Nikon Z mirrorless cameras.

Tamron announced that this lens would be arriving on Canon and Nikon mirrorless cameras back in April, but today the company revealed that the 16.6x zoom lens will launch on September 26. Both new versions of the lens will be available for $629 in the United States and $849 in Canada.

Aside from the new mount, the lens is largely unchanged from the E and X-mount versions launched back in 2021. In PetaPixel‘s review of the E-mount version that year, Ryan Mense described the lens as impressively versatile and well worth purchasing. Mense lauded the lens for its ability to capture a “huge variety of images” while photographers were standing in one spot.

“It made me smile every time when I’d be composing a wide shot at 18mm, zoom in a little and reframe for a medium shot, then go all in at 300mm and get something that looks completely different than the previous two images. There’s no lens switching necessary or the need to jump out of your creative zone, and that is really enjoyable to me,” Mense wrote in 2021.

Those same benefits remain today in 2025 for Canon and Nikon APS-C camera owners, although the landscape has changed with the launch of the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS lens earlier this year. That lens is $769 and available for E, L, RF, and X mount — not Z mount.

Tamron says that the 18-300mm’s 16.6 zoom range enables photographers to capture both wide-angle and telephoto photos without changing their lenses. On Nikon Z cameras, the lens offers a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 27-450mm, while on Canon’s APS-C bodies, the range is 29-480mm.

The lens features Tamron’s VXD linear autofocus motor and impressive VC optical image stabilization. The lens can focus as close as 0.15 meters (5.9 inches) at the wide end and 0.99 meters (39 inches) at 300mm, delivering maximum magnification ratios of 1:2 (wide) and 1:4 (telephoto).

While the lens’s dimensions vary slightly based on the selected mount, it is around 125 millimeters (five inches) long and weighs approximately 630 grams (a little over 22 ounces). It is worth noting that the RF version features an AF/MF switch on the barrel, while Nikon Z photographers will need to swap between automatic and manual focus through their camera’s menus. In both cases, the lens features a weather-resistant construction and accepts 67mm filters.

Pricing and Availability

The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061) all-in-one lens arrives on Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts on September 26. Again, the lens will retail for $629 in the United States and $849 in Canada. This is $20 more than the E and X-mount versions currently cost after a $100 discount. Given the $629 price for the new RF and Z versions, it stands to reason that the ongoing $100 discount on the E and X lenses will become permanent.

