How You Can Make the Right First Camera Choice

It is tempting to be drawn in by marketing hype and buy the camera with the most enticing advertisement. Or you might go along with what a friend has. Alternatively, you could consider the choice in Walmart and pick up the cheapest model. All of these could be bad decisions.

Choosing the correct first camera is a maze, and it’s full of pitfalls. You will probably be stuck with it for a long time, so making the right decision is paramount. There’s more to it than you think, so here are some things to consider when you first dive into the world of photography.

DSLR or Mirrorless

There are two types of interchangeable lens cameras (ILCs): digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) and the newer mirrorless cameras.

DSLRs were a direct evolution from the film SLR cameras. Light flows through the lens and hits a mirror. It is then reflected up through a prism to the viewfinder and your eye. When you press the shutter release button, the mirror lifts and the shutter opens, exposing the sensor to light.

Meanwhile, with a mirrorless camera, the sensor is exposed the whole time and transmits its signal to an electronic display inside the viewfinder.

Although still popular, DSLRs are being outsold by mirrorless models. The latter has distinct advantages. Firstly, the viewfinder displays the entire scene that will be photographed; many DSLRs don’t. Secondly, there are fewer moving parts. Therefore, there’s less mechanical movement when the camera takes a shot. There’s also less to wear out. Thirdly, you can see extra exposure details inside a mirrorless camera’s viewfinder, including the histogram that, in time, you will come to rely on. Finally, the brightness of the viewfinder can be enhanced, allowing the camera to capture images in low-light conditions.

All Cameras Are Equal, But Some Are More Equal Than Others

If you are buying your first ILC or are getting one as a gift for someone, there is a significant barrier. The number of cameras available is bewildering: there are several brands to choose from, and too many similar models with minor differences. Filling the camera store shelves with multiple cameras is a good marketing strategy for the company. However, it’s not ideal for you, the novice photographer, when trying to make a choice.

For example, you are unlikely to know whether nine autofocus points or one cross-type is sufficient; they probably aren’t. Is ISO 6400 enough?

You will also find an enormous variation in prices. Generally, the more you pay, the more sophisticated the camera will be.

A Word About Brands

Every major camera brand can produce great cameras. Sony, Pentax, Panasonic Lumix, OM System, Nikon, Leica, Fujifilm, and Canon all produce cameras capable of taking great photos. But it is worth noting that there will be some variation in prices between similar cameras and lenses from different brands.

Camera Quality

There are three levels of interchangeable lens cameras: entry, enthusiast, and professional, albeit there is some overlap between them. Each step up the ladder in any manufacturer’s range should introduce more features, be better made, and have a longer shutter life. But they will cost more.

The same applies to lenses as well. The more you pay, the better the lens. High-quality lenses focus more quickly and produce better image quality. Assuming you have a fixed budget, there’s a good argument for spending more on a lens and less on a camera body.

Sensor Sizes

There are also different sensor sizes to choose from.

So-called full-frame cameras have a sensor about the same size as 35mm film. These are found in professional and enthusiast cameras. Camera systems with these sensors are bigger and heavier. Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Panasonic, Pentax, and Sony all make full-frame cameras.

Historically, this sensor size has had the advantage of producing significantly better image quality than crop-frame cameras. However, over the last few years, sensor and processor technology have enabled cameras with smaller sensors to create images of outstanding quality, even in low-light conditions.

Crop frame cameras have smaller sensors. These are found across all models, from professional to enthusiast and beginner. You will encounter three types of crop frames during your search for a camera. APS-C (Canon, Sony, Pentax, Fujifilm, Leica, Panasonic Lumix, and Fujifilm), DX (Nikon), and Micro Four Thirds (Panasonic and OM System). Many experienced photographers are switching to high-end crop-frame cameras due to their advantages in terms of weight and size.

If all other variables remain the same, the various sensor sizes alter how a picture looks. Consequently, photographers must work differently to achieve similar results.

Take the following photo as an example. First is an approximation of how a scene would appear when shot with a 35mm full-frame camera. The second version is cropped to show how it would appear at the same focal length and f-stop, but shot with an APS-C or DX sensor camera. The last example shows how it would appear with the same lens settings taken with a Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera.

The critical thing to remember is that there is no good or bad here; there is only what you think is best for you. In photography, with every advantage, there is an equal and opposite disadvantage, and it depends on the type of photography you want to do.

For example, many nature photographers choose MFT. Besides enabling a lens to view a subject much closer, smaller sensor cameras can transfer files more quickly, thus allowing for higher frame rates. However, this is not an advantage when shooting portraits. Of course, there are many great wildlife photographers who also use full-frame cameras, so nothing is set in stone.

Camera System Size

Camera system sizes are directly linked to sensor sizes. The larger the sensor, the bigger the lenses need to be. That, in turn, usually increases the size of the camera too. When considering a camera purchase, think about the situations in which you will shoot, as this should influence your decision.

If you hike up a mountain, travel by plane, or scramble over a rocky beach, then you may not want to carry a bulky camera system with you. That level of portability is not so important if you want to shoot real estate.

If street photography is your goal, then a less obvious camera may be advantageous for capturing those candid shots. Moreover, with an aging population, some photographers find bigger cameras and lenses too heavy. The younger generation may also prefer something more discreet that will fit in a pocket or handbag.

How Many Pixels?

A few years ago, there was a race on. Different brands tried to produce sensors with ever more pixels. It’s still spluttering away, but less so now.

8.7 megapixels is sufficient to produce an A4-sized photo quality print, 17.4 megapixels for an A3. Most people don’t need any more pixels than are currently available. My printer can print images up to A3 size with my 20 megapixels camera. I can also produce highly detailed A2 prints by upscaling the photo using widely available software. That paper is much bigger than most people will ever print.

To me, more megapixels means bigger file sizes, which in turn means using up more disk space. Furthermore, adding more pixels to a sensor also reduces the camera’s ability to control noise (speckles in the photo) and its dynamic range (the ability to show details in both highlights and shadows simultaneously).

Ergonomics

Wherever possible, I advise people to hold a camera in their hands before buying one. I went into a camera store years ago, determined to buy a popular full-frame camera. Yet, when I picked it up, it was uncomfortable to grip, and my long fingers could not manipulate the buttons and dials easily.

Reasons to Buy a Better Camera

There’s a truth in photography that the photographer, not the camera, makes great photos. You could put a basic camera in the hands of an experienced professional, and they will still take super pictures. Similarly, a novice won’t have any more success with a professional camera than they would with a beginner’s model.

Have you tried writing with a cheap biro, painting with a $2 paint set, or doing carpentry with supermarket chisels? Regardless of your skill level, higher-quality tools enable you to achieve better results. The same applies to photography. High-quality cameras and lenses can help you capture better shots. Furthermore, you can grow into them, discovering those extra functions. They also have better longevity and shouldn’t wear out after a couple of years of heavy use; novice photographers take many photos, and the shutters of entry-level cameras have a more limited lifespan. The longevity of the shutter is reflected in the overall build of a camera.

What to Consider When Buying a Camera

To finish, here are some questions to ask when comparing cameras.

Does it come with a low-quality kit lens? Those can be of poor quality, and you may be better off with a higher-quality, specialist lens that suits your needs.

Does it feel comfortable in your hands?

When combined with a lens, is it too heavy?

Does it feel well-made?

How many photos can you take before you need to recharge the battery?

Do you need a weather-sealed camera and lens?

How many megapixels is it? Around 20 megapixels will suit most photographers.

When photographing sports, wildlife, or other fast-moving action, how many frames per second will the camera capture? How fast a shutter speed is possible?

How many focus points does it have? Are they all cross-type? In both cases, the more the better.

How fast and accurate is the autofocus? There are significant variations between cameras and lenses.

If recording video, do you need 1080p, 4K, or 8K resolution?

If wanting to shoot long exposures, what is the longest shutter speed possible?

Does it have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing you to connect your smartphone and trigger the camera remotely without needing to touch it?

What is the camera’s shutter life? 100,000 is a bare minimum one would expect.

Does the camera have in-body image stabilisation that will help you take shots at slower shutter speeds? If so, how many steps? An entry-level camera might have 4, an advanced model could have up to 8.5.

What is the highest ISO it can shoot at? That will help you shoot photos in low light without blur.

Does the viewfinder cover 100% of the scene? Is it bright and clear?

Are there two control dials (sometimes called command dials)? As you grow into your camera, you will find this invaluable.

Good luck, and enjoy your photographic journey!