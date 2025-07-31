srRAW 1.2 Is a Professional Cinema Camera Inside the iPhone

Swiss Rig has officially launched srRAW 1.2, the next generation of its mobile digital cinema camera system for iPhone, introducing more resolution options, broader iPhone compatibility, advanced manual tools, and a dedicated creator community.

Formerly known as srRAW MKII, the update continues Swiss Rig’s mission to rethink mobile cinematography from the ground up. Unlike every other iOS filmmaking app, which relies on Apple’s native video pipeline, srRAW 1.2 uses a proprietary, patent-pending capture engine to record CinemaDNG files with no baked-in processing. The result is high-fidelity, 14-bit RAW video capture that gives filmmakers complete creative control from capture to post-production.

“srRAW’s custom RAW cinema capture engine records uncompromised sensor data to fully retain natural color response and great exposure latitude as unprocessed sensor data,” Swiss Rig says.

“Because there is zero image processing or noise reduction at time of production, an unprecedented level of creativity comes alive during post-production, grading and look design. From this perspective, no other motion picture format for iOS comes close.”

Cinematic Control in Your Pocket

“We’re building a cinema camera that happens to run on an iPhone. srRAW is for filmmakers who want creative freedom, not compressed video,” a Swiss Rig spokesperson explained.

srRAW 1.2 supports 16 iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 12 Pro and including the standard iPhone 14 and newer, with resolution options ranging from 2K to 4K Cinemarama (device-dependent). New features in the 1.2 release include manual ISO and shutter speed controls, further aligning srRAW with the workflows of professional digital cinema cameras like RED, Arri, and Blackmagic.

The footage can be natively graded in DaVinci Resolve, both the free and Studio versions, or imported into any platform that supports CinemaDNG or DNG files. With no artificial color correction, AI-based enhancement, or exposure manipulation, srRAW delivers a pure, flexible image ideal for cinematic post-production.

Real-World Results on Professional Sets

“For the first time, srRAW unlocks the iPhone’s potential to capture beautiful cinematography as the main cinema camera on indie, creator, documentary, stealth, music video, agency, event, student productions and even can be used as a RAW burst mode camera for photographers,” Swiss Rig says.

The tool has already proven its value in real-world production. On the feature film The Score, cinematographer and colorist John-John Roque used srRAW alongside RED Komodo 6K and Panasonic Lumix S cameras. “For the first time ever, I’m grading iPhone footage like I would a RED or ARRI file,” said Roque. “The shadows hold up, the highlights don’t clip harshly, and the color responds in a way that feels cinematic, not compressed.”

Roque noted that srRAW allowed for shots and angles that weren’t possible with traditional cinema rigs.

“I thought Apple LOG was a game changer, but being able to shoot CinemaDNG on an iPhone, with extended highlight recovery and true color fidelity in Resolve, is revolutionary,” he added.

cine.ma Community

Alongside the release, Swiss Rig introduced cine.ma, a platform for creators, filmmakers, and photographers to shape the future of srRAW. Membership in cine.ma includes access to the srRAW+ Build Program, early feature testing, and higher-resolution options up to 4K CinemaScope, depending on device RAM and performance.

Memberships to cine.ma are available for approximately $11 (€10) or $22 (€20), with free trials and lifetime options. Members also gain access to affiliate opportunities and collaborative tools within the community.

Pricing and Availability

srRAW 1.2 is available now in the App Store as a one-time purchase for approximately $43 (€39.99), or as a subscription for $4.35/month (€3.99) or $22/year (€19.99) after a seven-day free trial.

Image credits: Swiss Rig