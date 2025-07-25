These are the Top Photo Communities on Reddit

While it may not be the most obvious platform, plenty of photographers upload to Reddit regularly, perhaps hoping to go viral or simply to be part of an online community.

In case you’re not aware, Reddit is made up of subreddits that feed into the homepage. The most popular of these forums is r/funny, ranked number one, r/AskReddit and r/gaming are ranked two and three, respectively.

But what are the top subreddits for pictures and photographers? Looking through the list of the largest communities on Reddit, Petapixel has ranked the top 10 photo communities.

r/pics

Okay, so r/pics isn’t strictly for photographers, but with a staggering 33 million members, it is easily the top visual subreddit.

It is also one of the oldest subreddits where the rules encourage quality images that stand out on their own — no text or memes allowed. It’s often a launching pad for viral images that spread across the internet.

r/EarthPorn

The Earth Porn subreddit is a community where photographers can really shine. It is all about capturing the beauty of the planet, and there is no one better than shutterbugs to capture that majesty. The forum is largely made up of landscape photos — often of remote, rural areas.

Posts on the 24 million-strong subreddit must include the location and the resolution of the photo. And unless you are the photographer, signified as ‘OC’, then posters must credit the photographer.

r/photoshopbattles

Easily one of the most entertaining subreddits on the platform, this 20 million-strong community is more for talented photo editors than for field photographers.

It is essentially a community-driven game where users submit images, and others edit them in imaginative or absurd ways. While there is a competitive nature to it, the images can often go viral across other areas of the internet.

r/itookapicture

The clue is in the name, photographers — and budding photographers — can share their work with 7.5 million members and receive critique. Virtually all posts follow the same format: “ITAP of X.”

r/photography

With 5.5 million members, r/photography is the 138th largest community on Reddit — larger than the r/unitedkingdom subreddit.

The most obvious home for photographers on Reddit is less a place to post photos than to discuss the industry, cameras, and your own work.

r/spaceporn

Astrophotographers: this is the place for you. 4.1 million “stargazers” peruse this forum hoping to catch a glimpse of the wider universe via their computer.

Astrophotography is a niche hobby that requires specialist equipment, so for celestial shooters capturing interesting and unusual shots, it is well worth posting here.

r/astrophotography

Similar to r/spaceporn, r/astrophotography is dedicated to amateur astrophotography with a primary focus on sharing and discussing members’ work. It is home to 2.6 million members.

r/analog

No doubt this community has been rising in recent years thanks to the film renaissance. 2.7 million Redditors are part of r/analog where users are encouraged to share their work captured on celluloid. r/filmphotography may also be worth checking out.

r/ArchitecturePorn

Architecture photography is a discipline unto itself. While this isn’t a subreddit dominated by photographers, with 2.3 million members, it is still well worth checking out if buildings are your thing.

r/abandonedporn

Speaking of buildings, urban exploration photography is eternally popular as people generally have a morbid fascination with the passage of time and urban decay.

Although not for the faint-hearted, you don’t necessarily need to be a hardcore urban explorer to post on this forum that boasts 2.2 million members. It is possible to get a good abandoned shot without any breaking and entering. Similarly r/urbanexploration is home to 2.1 million Redditors.