Global Photo Project Invites You to Snap One Image That Captures Who You Are

Jeremy Gray

Side-by-side images: on the left, a black and orange camera labeled "CAMERA LAST"; on the right, the back view displays a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge with controls below the screen.

Lucas Buick and Ryan Dorshorst, founders of Hipstamatic, announced The Last Camera Project, a mobile app and community art project that invites photographers worldwide to contribute one single photo that answers the question, “What one image captures the heart of who you are?”

The app, available now on iPhone and iPad, is a virtual recreation and streamlining of what would happen if photographers could send a disposable camera around the world to one another. While that’s not a particularly practical way to reach the scale that The Last Camera Project aspires to, the same ephemeral spirit persists in the app.

A hand holds two Polaroid photos outdoors on grass, each showing a man in a jacket and beanie or cap, sitting at a table and looking toward the camera.
Ryan Dorshorst (left) and Lucas Buick (right)

Within the app, users can capture just one single photo. It is also a semi-controlled environment, which somewhat mimics the “ship a real camera” experience that Buick and Dorshorst are emulating. Once a user downloads the app, they join a waitlist and are assigned a number. Once their number is up and it’s their time to shoot, they capture (or select) a photo inside the app, which features a disposable film camera-inspired user interface and appearance, and then carefully pick their moment to capture their one shot. So far, over 1,280 photographers have contributed to The Last Camera Project.

A mobile app interface showing: a vintage camera viewfinder with the Golden Gate Bridge, a user profile for Lucas Buick, and a project timeline with a list of participants and their photo statuses.
Screenshot

The photo has a proprietary filter “inspired by Hipstamatic’s signature analog aesthetic” and includes relevant metadata, including where and when the picture was captured. Users can also add a short description.

Users can also browse other people’s submissions in the app via a gallery that is updated in real-time. Excitingly, once the project is complete, all the photos will be included in a digital mosaic and featured in a physical exhibition at Art Basel Miami Beach in December. Submissions are open through October 31, 2025. The project will also be printed in a hardcover book.

A closed, orange hardcover book titled "LAST CAMERA" with additional small white text on the cover, placed on a black background.

Buick and Dorshorst explain that The Last Camera Project is inspired by prior participatory photography projects, including Yoko Ono’s Wish Tree and JR’s Inside Out Project. The duo hopes that the iPhone will prove an interesting “canvas for global storytelling, fostering connection and celebrating shared humanity.”

“Photography has become endless, but meaning can get lost in the noise,” Buick and Dorshorst explain. “The Last Camera Project invites everyone to pause, reflect, and share a single image that matters. Together, we’re creating a timeless artwork that captures the essence of who we are in 2025.”

The Last Camera Project app is available now for free on iPhone and iPad. Once downloaded, users can sign up to join the waitlist. Once their turn arrives and they contribute their image to the project, they can then invite up to six friends to join them.

Buick tells PetaPixel that how people join The Last Camera Project will be an essential data point when the duo assemble the final project, so to that end, they have given PetaPixel readers a unique invite code to join The Last Camera Project. This code, much like when someone is invited to the project by a friend, allows the recipient to get involved and contribute their one photo instantly.

Image credits: The Last Camera Project is created by Hipstamatic founders Lucas Buick and Ryan Dorshorst

, , ,
, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A promotional image features the Party mobile app logo beside a smartphone displaying a wedding event on the app. Below the phone is a custom disposable camera with a black and white photo on it. The overall theme suggests a wedding celebration. Hipstamatic Party! App is a Disposable Camera Experience Made for Events
A stylized image of a bright orange, toy-like submarine with oversized features in front of a black-and-white photo of two surfers riding waves. Hipstamatic Leverages Apple’s Live Photos to Make Digital Lenticulars
Craigslist Listing Calls for a Hipstamatic Wedding Photographer
Remember That Hipstamatic Wedding Pic Craigslist Ad? Here Are the Photos
Discussion