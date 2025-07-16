Pilots Taking In-Flight Selfies and Videos Could Be Putting Passengers at Risk

Airline pilots taking selfies and videos while flying or working near aircraft could be putting passengers at risk, according to recent industry reports.

Some pilots have gained large followings on Instagram and TikTok by sharing cockpit photos and footage taken while flying or moving the aircraft. However, using phones and cameras during flight has been linked to serious incidents where these filming devices have affected flight safety.

According to The Telegraph, two separate reports have raised serious concerns. In one case, a camera became stuck against the flight controls, causing the plane to descend quickly and injuring passengers.

A report submitted to the Confidential Human Factors Incident Reporting Programme (CHIRP), an anonymous whistleblower website used in aviation, claimed a British pilot made a selfie-style video while conducting safety checks on the ramp. The pilot also allegedly filmed during important flight moments like taxiing, takeoff, and landing, which the report said was a “distraction to the operation.”

The Telegraph reports that this report followed a position paper from the International Federation of Air Line Pilots Associations (IFALPA), which represents 148,000 pilots worldwide. IFALPA warned that phones had become a major distraction in the cockpit and had impacted flight safety in several cases. On one flight, a pilot’s camera pushed against the side stick after he moved his seat forward, causing a rapid descent and injuring passengers. In another case, a filming device jammed the thrust levers so they couldn’t be moved. A third report described a mobile phone that was dropped between the seat and controls and began producing fumes inside the cockpit.

While some airlines allow pilots to use social media to help promote the industry, experts say making online content can also pose serious risks, such as exposing sensitive airport areas or causing in-flight distractions.

“Such ‘selfie’ activities are very common these days and there is a difficult balance to be struck between beneficially promoting the airline/industry and negatively impacting safety,” CHIRP tells The Telegraph in a statement. “Filming or taking photos when conducting aviation tasks at the same time has clear risks of distraction and lack of situational awareness.”

It is not illegal for pilots to film or take pictures in the cockpit. However, it is a criminal offence to endanger the operation of an aircraft. The Telegraph reports that most airlines already ban phone or camera use by crew during critical parts of a flight, including taxiing, take-off, and landing. Earlier this year, cabin crew at British Airways were told they risk being fired if they take any photos while staying at hotels during layovers.

