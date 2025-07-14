Wife Lured Husband to Bridge for Selfie, Then Tried to Kill Him

A wife allegedly used the pretense of taking a selfie to lure her husband to a bridge before attempting to murder him by pushing him into a river while they posed for photos.

The woman, known as Chinni, is accused of pushing her husband Tayappa into the River Krishna during a selfie session near Gurjapur Bridge in India on Saturday (July 12) — an incident that has been making headlines across the country.

According to multiple reports, Chinni had asked her husband to stop at the bridge so they could take selfies together. However, while the couple was taking photos, she allegedly took advantage of the moment and suddenly pushed Tayappa off the bridge in what appeared to be a calculated attempt to kill him.

Newly wed woman asks husband to stop bike on bridge to take selfie Pushes him into the river Passersby watch this unfold & rescue the husband She got caught otherwise this would be a #HusbandMurder gone undetected as wife would have lied he fell downpic.twitter.com/vEGT6JInoi — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 13, 2025

Fortunately, nearby villagers spotted Tayappa clinging to a rock and quickly rushed to help. Using a rope, they managed to pull him to safety.

Footage of the rescue has been circulating on social media. In the video, locals are seen throwing a rope to a man in a blue shirt who is holding onto a rock in the middle of the river. He grabs the rope and swims toward the bridge, where several men pull him up. After the rescue, Tayappa claimed his wife had deliberately pushed him. Chinni has denied the allegations.

According to India Today, the man claimed in his police complaint that his wife insisted on stopping at the Gurjapur Barrage to take pictures. He claims that when she asked him to stand at the edge of the bridge facing the river for a photo, he agreed.

“Trusting her, I stood there facing the water, at which point she suddenly pushed me into the flowing river in an attempt to kill me,” the man says in his complaint. “Swept away by the current, I managed to grab hold of a rock in the middle of the river and started shouting for help from passersby on the bridge.”

The complaint says the couple married in April 2025 but soon had disputes, which Tayappa claims led to the alleged murder attempt.

The incident comes after a man was convicted of murdering his seven months pregnant wife Semra Aysal after he used the pretense of a selfie to lure her to a 1,000 feet (304 meters) high cliff before pushing her off and killing her in southern Turkey.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.