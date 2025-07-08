Huge Sample Gallery Update: OM-5 Mark II, Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8, and More

PetaPixel has been hard at work adding to its library of sample galleries, and now there are nearly 30 cameras and lenses available, with more being added every week. A huge batch of galleries just dropped, including the OM-5 Mark II, the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 Art, the Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5, and many more.

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. Over the last few months, those perks have rolled out and Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

Just in the past few weeks, PetaPixel has added a swath of new galleries that take the total number up to just shy of 30. By the end of July, we’ll easily eclipse that number. The newest additions include cameras and lenses that aren’t even available to purchase yet — such as the OM System OM-5 Mark II and the Fujifilm X-E5 — as well as the Light Lens Lab 50mm f/1.5 Z21 and the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art (which also is not hitting store shelves yet).

We’ve also added two Viltrox lenses to the sample galleries list: the 35mm f/1.2 LAB and the 85mm f/1.4 Pro. On that note, we also added a gallery shot with the Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4, which is very similarly priced to the Viltrox lens but performs very differently. While the Viltrox has what we would describe as character, the Aurora has a more clinically sharp, Sony G Master-esque look to the out-of-focus areas, which means the two lenses will appeal to different types of photographers. Depending on what you like, you can check both galleries and compare the bokeh as well as look at how each handles our lens chart.

PetaPixel will continue to update the sample galleries list frequently. As a bit of a teaser, PetaPixel Members can look forward to three more sample galleries that will be added within a week: the Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8, the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8, and the Rokinon 14-24mm f/2.8 that was developed as a collaboration between LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach.

As always, lens sample galleries include LoCA and sharpness test shots, and all camera sample galleries include a set of photos taken at ramping ISOs.

