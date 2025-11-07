Massive RAW Sample Gallery Update: Canon R6 Mark III, Sony 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM, and More

The PetaPixel team has been hard at work expanding our Sample Gallery library and today we have added a total of eight new galleries from the latest cameras and lenses, including the brand-new Canon R6 Mark III, the Sony 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM, and many others.

Become a PetaPixel Member Today

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. We have kept that promise and those perks include 5% off purchases made at KEH, $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and, of course, access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

And we’re not done. Look forward to 2026 when even more perks will be added, but the same low $3 per month price will remain.

Sample galleries include a library of more than two dozen photos captured with a given camera and lens. New camera galleries also include an ISO ramp-up, so photographers can see how a sensor performs across its ISO range. Lens galleries include photos of our test chart so that photographers can judge for themselves the sharpness, vignetting, LoCA, and more. For photographers looking to pick up new gear, sample galleries are designed to make that buying decision significantly more informed.

It’s not enough to just give JPEGs though: all sample galleries include RAW files. PetaPixel now has 47 sample galleries, shot with a range of the latest cameras and lenses, available to download.

Today’s sample gallery update includes cameras and lenses that are still only available to pre-order, including the Canon R6 Mark III, the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF, and the Sony 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM. The additions also see galleries for the new Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3, the Zeiss 85mm f/1.4 Otus, and the Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 Pro.

Become a PetaPixel Member Today

PetaPixel‘s Sample Galleriesinclude a host of the latest cameras and lenses, including the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, the Ricoh GR IV, the Sony RX1R III, the Fujifilm X-E5, and many more. Become a member today and download until your heart’s content!