Amazon Will Pay You $15 to Use Amazon Photos on Prime Day

Jeremy Gray

Amazon Photos logo next to a smartphone and a computer screen, both displaying photo galleries with family and pet images in a clean, organized online interface.

Amazon is offering Prime users a $15 credit to celebrate Prime Day when they back up their photos with Amazon Photos.

While not quite as lucrative as the $20 credit Amazon offered users in February 2024, it is still an excellent incentive for photographers with Prime subscriptions to try Amazon Photos for the first time.

Amazon Photos is included with a Prime membership and includes unlimited full-resolution photo storage, making it a good option for cloud-based backups. After all, photographers should follow the 3-2-1 backup rule, which says that good data management solutions include three copies of your data across two different media or hard drives with one copy of your photos in another location, like the cloud.

Multiple devices, including a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, and smartphone, display various photo and video gallery interfaces, all set against a teal background.

As evidenced by Amazon offering up new credit to its online marketplace when Prime members use Amazon Photos for the first time, the company believes that many of its Prime members still don’t realize they have unlimited photo storage as part of their membership. While Photos comes with only 5GB of video storage by default — although Amazon is happy to sell customers additional storage starting at $1.99 per month — it can be an excellent option for photographers, even those with massive libraries.

As PetaPixel mentioned last year, users should familiarize themselves with the Amazon Photos terms of use, which notes that Amazon uses image recognition technology to analyze and tag user’s uploaded photos and videos, and that the company will retain relevant image recognition data until the user disables the Tagging Feature, which is enabled by default. Amazon also reserves the right to use, access, and retain user files as required to provide the associated Amazon Photos services.

Four illustrated icons with captions: unlimited photo storage with Prime, secure automatic backup of photos and videos, easy access across devices, and turning memories into personalized photo gifts.

Furthermore, Amazon Photos does not preserve a user’s folder structure during backup, which means it may be less useful than competing, pricier services, but could still serve as a fail-safe cloud storage solution.

In any case, Amazon’s Photos credit promotion is back and available now to Prime users who have yet to use Amazon Photos. The offer expires on July 14 at 11:59 PM PT, and eligible users must upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app for the first time before then. Eligible customers who meet these conditions will receive an email from Amazon within four days with instructions on how to redeem their promotional credit. A complete list of all terms and conditions is available on Amazon’s website.

Image credits: Amazon. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

, ,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Amazon Photos PSA: Amazon Photos Doesn’t Maintain Folder Structure on Backup
Amazon Prime Members Now Get Unlimited Photo Storage at No Additional Cost
Prime Photos Amazon Will Pay You $20 to Use Your Prime Unlimited Photo Storage
Amazon Announces Unlimited Photo Storage for Just $12 a Year
Discussion