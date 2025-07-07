Amazon Will Pay You $15 to Use Amazon Photos on Prime Day

Amazon is offering Prime users a $15 credit to celebrate Prime Day when they back up their photos with Amazon Photos.

While not quite as lucrative as the $20 credit Amazon offered users in February 2024, it is still an excellent incentive for photographers with Prime subscriptions to try Amazon Photos for the first time.

Amazon Photos is included with a Prime membership and includes unlimited full-resolution photo storage, making it a good option for cloud-based backups. After all, photographers should follow the 3-2-1 backup rule, which says that good data management solutions include three copies of your data across two different media or hard drives with one copy of your photos in another location, like the cloud.

As evidenced by Amazon offering up new credit to its online marketplace when Prime members use Amazon Photos for the first time, the company believes that many of its Prime members still don’t realize they have unlimited photo storage as part of their membership. While Photos comes with only 5GB of video storage by default — although Amazon is happy to sell customers additional storage starting at $1.99 per month — it can be an excellent option for photographers, even those with massive libraries.

As PetaPixel mentioned last year, users should familiarize themselves with the Amazon Photos terms of use, which notes that Amazon uses image recognition technology to analyze and tag user’s uploaded photos and videos, and that the company will retain relevant image recognition data until the user disables the Tagging Feature, which is enabled by default. Amazon also reserves the right to use, access, and retain user files as required to provide the associated Amazon Photos services.

Furthermore, Amazon Photos does not preserve a user’s folder structure during backup, which means it may be less useful than competing, pricier services, but could still serve as a fail-safe cloud storage solution.

In any case, Amazon’s Photos credit promotion is back and available now to Prime users who have yet to use Amazon Photos. The offer expires on July 14 at 11:59 PM PT, and eligible users must upload at least one photo through the Amazon Photos app for the first time before then. Eligible customers who meet these conditions will receive an email from Amazon within four days with instructions on how to redeem their promotional credit. A complete list of all terms and conditions is available on Amazon’s website.

Image credits: Amazon. Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.