The Best Places in the US to Photograph July 4th Fireworks Shows

July 4 is here and while you can just choose to sit back and enjoy the festivities, it’s a chance for photographers to practice capturing a surprisingly difficult subject: fireworks.

On this page you will find a list of major firework displays for 2025 in the United States stretching from coast to coast. This is not a comprehensive list by any means, as many smaller cities hold their own celebrations. Additionally, be sure to check the show’s relevant online pages for the most up-to-date information; and also make sure to check out PetaPixel’s handy guide on how to photograph fireworks before you head out.

Brooklyn Bridge, NY

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will start at 8 PM with the fireworks scheduled to start at around 9:45 PM. A total of 80,000 shells are going to be fired 1,000 feet above the Brooklyn Bridge.

It is a ticketed event but there are plenty of other viewing spots including Montgomery Street on the Lower East Side and Murry Bergtraum Softball Field.

Albany, NY

New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration at the Empire State Plaza in Albany is an annual event and is expected to start at 9:15 PM.

Boston, MA

Boston Pops Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade will see a fireworks show start after the 7 PM concert, which puts them lighting up the sky at about 9:40 PM.

Philadelphia, PA

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert & Fireworks at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Center City) follow a scheduled concert that starts at 7 PM; fireworks begin roughly 9:30 PM and entry is free.

Orlando, FL

Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola Park runs from 4 PM to 10 PM, with the fireworks finale at 9:10 PM.

Seattle, WA

Seattle actually has two spots to check out for its Seafair 4th of July Celebration: at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park. There’s a festival from 3 PM to 11 PM and fireworks over Lake Union expected around 10:15 PM.

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Summer Blast at Ruston Way Waterfront will see a fireworks show start around 10 PM.

Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies 4th of July Fireworks at Coors Field is an annual tradition and the team will do a show on both the night of the 4th and the 5th. Fireworks will begin after both evening evening baseball games (the exact time of course varies based on the pace of the games).

Austin, TX

Lady Bird Lake will play host to Austin’s July 4 show and you can even rent boats to watch the show from.

Dallas, TX

The Texas Capital presents a Fourth of July fireworks show at Klyde Warren Park. It’s a full night of events that starts at 7 PM with live music and concludes with a rooftop fireworks show that kicks off at 9:20 PM.

Houston, TX

The Freedom Over Texas event is a big one, but if you don’t feel like battling those crowds and street closures, you can also hit up the celebration on the Skylawn. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:35 PM.

Minneapolis, MN

Red, White & BOOM! at the Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront (Water Works Park/Stone Arch Bridge) starts with an all-day celebration at 10 AM and fireworks start at 10 PM.

St. Louis, MO

Celebrate Saint Louis is a two-day event that features fireworks on both July 3 and July 4. The fireworks are set against the city’s famous Arch, which means this is one of the most top backdrops for a fireworks show in the United States. Live music begins at 2:15 PM on July 4, with fireworks starting at 9:40 PM.

Las Vegas, NV

Visitors to Sin City will be spoiled for choice. Caesar’s Palace will host a show that will be easy to see from almost anywhere on the Strip, given the hotel’s central location. The fireworks will be set off from the roof of the Julius Tower starting at 9 PM. Fremont Street is also doing a show that starts at 9 PM right next to the Fremont Street Experience, and this show will be visible for miles given the clear skies and flat lands of the desert. There are multiple other shows happening all around the city, too, so you don’t have to go downtown if you don’t want to.

San Francisco, CA

Fourth of July Fireworks are annually launched from a barge in the San Francisco Bay and are scheduled to begin at 9 PM. City officials say fireworks are best seen from the area of Hyde Street Harbor and Fisherman’s Wharf. Other spots to watch from include Pier 39 and the Pier 43 walkway. Depending on your lens length, however, parts of Pacific Heights and Russian Hill with clear views of the Bay (such as Alta Plaza Park) can provide some unique foreground elements to the show.

Los Angeles, CA

The best bet here, despite the fact the city will likely be covered in private shows, is going to be the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl. There is a performance beforehand starting at 7:30 PM and fireworks will be on during and after the show.

Long Beach, CA

You can watch fireworks on the Long Beach waterfront for free from the sand, or book a fireworks cruise to get a closer view. Fireworks begin at 9 PM.

San Diego, CA

San Diego will host its annual Big Bay Boom show, which is the largest show in California, from the San Diego Bay. The show is fired from four barges and is visible from multiple locations including Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing, and of course on the water if you have a boat.

New Orleans, LA

Go 4th on the River will have a show starting at 9 PM in downtown New Orleans along the riverfront. The fireworks will be visible from the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, to Crescent Park in Bywater, to Algiers Point on the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

The two big fireworks displays have been canceled in Chicago, but there are suburban ones being held. You can find those here.

Washington, DC

The nation’s capital has an annual fireworks show that is launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool, giving photos an exceptional backdrop that’s hard to beat. The show is scheduled to go from 9:09 to 9:27 PM. The show is free, but expect crowds. Check the NPS.gov website for complete information on access points and recommended ways to get to and from the show.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.