First-of-its-Kind Satellite Sees Through Forest Canopies to Measure Earth’s Biomass

Jeremy Gray
A satellite image showing a winding river with many bends and loops through green and purple terrain, surrounded by patches of blue and black, indicating varied landscape features.
Bolivian forest and landscape captured by Biomass | Credit: European Space Agency

 It’s a day of firsts for incredible new scientific missions. The European Space Agency’s (ESA) new Biomass mission, launched into orbit just two months ago, has returned its first set of incredible images of Earth.

Biomass is an Earth Explorer mission within ESA’s FutureEO program, and while the satellite and its sophisticated imaging equipment are still being commissioned for full scientific operations, the early images are extremely promising and hint toward Biomass’ ability to study Earth’s most extreme environments.

“As is routine, we’re still in the commissioning phase, fine-tuning the satellite to ensure it delivers the highest quality data for scientists to accurately determine how much carbon is stored in the world’s forests,” says ESA’s Biomass Project Manager, Michael Fehringer.

“Biomass is equipped with novel space technology, so we’ve been closely monitoring its performance in orbit, and we’re very pleased to report that everything is functioning smoothly and its first images are nothing short of spectacular — and they’re only a mere glimpse of what is still to come.”

The satellite features a P-band synthetic aperture radar, the first of its kind for any satellite, enabling it to penetrate forest canopies and measure the woody biomass beneath the foliage. Tree trunks, large branches, and stems are vital to accurately measuring carbon storage, which is the mission’s primary objective.

“Looking at these first images, it’s clear to see that our Earth Explorer Biomass satellite is set to deliver on its promise,” says ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programs, Simonetta Cheli.

“We fully expect that this new mission will provide a groundbreaking leap in our ability to understand Earth’s forests — combining cutting-edge radar technology with the scientific excellence that will unlock vital insights into carbon storage, climate change, and the health of our planet’s precious forest ecosystems.”

One of the first images, shown at the top of the article, depicts a Bolivian forest as captured by Biomass. The radar instrument’s different polarization channels help reveal unique characteristics of the landscape.

“For instance, green hues mainly represent rainforest, red hues forested floodplains and wetlands, and blue-purple is indicative of grasslands, while black areas are rivers and lakes,” ESA explains.

Compared to ESA’s Sentinel-2 mission, which is extremely impressive in its own right, Biomass’ ability to capture extremely rich data is immediately evident.

Two satellite images show a winding river with many curves and oxbow lakes through a green landscape; the top image is natural color, the bottom uses false color highlighting water and vegetation.
Top: Sentinel-2. Bottom: Biomass.

Another image, the very first that Biomass captured, shows the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil. The pink and red hues in the image are wetlands, which Biomass is uniquely able to see thanks to its ability to penetrate dense vegetation. The green area near the top of the photo shows much more rugged topography and dense forest cover.

Satellite image showing a winding river cutting through varied terrain with patches of green, purple, and pink, indicating different vegetation and land types. Dense forested areas are seen in the upper right and central regions.
Biomass’ first-ever image, captured on May 22, 2025, shows the Amazon rain forest in northern Brazil.

The rest of the remarkable new images are below, featuring incredible views of Indonesia, Gabon, Chad, and Antarctica.

Satellite image of a coastal landmass with rugged green terrain and three small islands nearby, surrounded by dark blue ocean waters. The land and islands are highlighted in green, pink, and yellow tones.
Tropical forests on islands in Indonesia. Volcano Mount Gamkonora is visible near the northern coast in this image.
A satellite view of a winding river cutting through a mostly green and brown landscape, with textured ridges and patches of vegetation visible throughout the image.
Biomass captured this image of the Ivindo River in Gabon.
Satellite image showing a textured, colorful landscape with circular, crater-like formations, ridges, and valleys in shades of green, yellow, purple, and black. Patterns suggest volcanic or erosion features.
Biomass’ clever radar technology can also peer up to five meters below the surface of sands, like in this scene in Chad.
A satellite image shows a river delta with branching channels and vibrant colors, highlighting water flow patterns and surrounding landmasses in an abstract, diagonal composition.
The P-band wavelength can also be used to see below the icy surface of Antarctica. This image shows the Nimrod Glacier flowing into the Ross Ice Shelf.

Biomass’ novel radar technology is not only good for looking below vegetation — it can also be used to penetrate ice sheets, allowing scientists to study the ice’s internal structure.

Image credits: European Space Agency (ESA)

