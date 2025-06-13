One-Stop AI Video Editor Leverages Different Models to Transform Footage

Electric Sheep is an AI-powered video platform that can edit videos while adding AI-generated elements to them by harnessing different machine-learning models.

The agentic web-based editor uses ChatGPT, Runway, Luma, Kling, V02, and more to add fantastical elements to real-world videos, create scenes from scratch, extend existing shots, or change camera angles.

The interface is a classic editor where the clips can be dragged around, shortened, and split into two. There is an AI Agent tool in the sidebar that assists with AI requests and changes to the timeline. Broadcast Now notes that it includes fine grain tools for VFX and post-production units.

The software has been tested by artists, filmmakers, VFX teams, music video producers, and more before being released to the public. It is available now and can be tried for free on the Electric Sheep website.

“Anyone with any filmmaking experience will tell you that iterating, editing, and producing pro-level video content is challenging, but with available technology, it really shouldn’t be,” says Gary Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Electric Sheep.

“GenAI is radically changing production, but the fundamentals of filmmaking, and creativity, are the same. Electric Sheep is the first platform in the space to give storytellers of all kinds everything they need to make their final product the caliber of Hollywood productions. It’s a pinch me moment and we can’t wait to see what the public creates with our tool set.”

The UK-based firm has received over $670,000 (£500,000) in investment. Lucasfilm is among the backers.

“Electric Sheep’s new AI agent-driven video editor is set to become an indispensable tool for every creative professional. Rather than merely expediting routine tasks, its intelligent platform actively collaborates with you, anticipating needs, suggesting edits, and automating complex sequences. By moving beyond traditional workflow acceleration, Electric Sheep aims to redefine the boundaries of what’s achievable in post-production in a simple and accessible manner,” adds Angelo Burgarello, partner at Look AI Ventures, which has also invested.

The AI video space is hotting up and a successful AI-powered editor could be a gamechanger. Recently, Google Veo 3 was released to much fanfare.