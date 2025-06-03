Vogue Champions Inclusion with Free Portfolio Reviews for Women and Asian Artists

In a groundbreaking initiative reaffirming its commitment to equity in the creative industries, PhotoVogue has announced that it will be offering free one-on-one virtual portfolio reviews to selected participants of its 2025 open calls: Women by Women and East and Southeast Asia Panorama.

“PhotoVogue is committed to championing equal opportunities for artists of all backgrounds. We believe that creative talent should be nurtured through access, mentorship, and care — regardless of financial means or industry connections,” PhotoVogue says.

“As part of our Women by Women and East and Southeast Asia Panorama open calls, a number of the most deserving participants will be selected for one-on-one virtual portfolio reviews with members of our expert panel, an extraordinary group of editors, curators, professors, and creatives from around the world. These sessions offer a unique opportunity to engage directly, exchange ideas, and refine one’s practice through meaningful dialogue.”

A Global Panel of Visionaries

The selected participants will be granted the rare opportunity to engage directly with a remarkable panel of over 70 reviewers, comprising editors, curators, photo directors, professors, agents, and creatives from across the international art and media landscape. From the likes of James Estrin of The New York Times and Sarah Leen, former first female Director of Photography of National Geographic magazine, to Alessia Glaviano, Head of Global PhotoVogue, and Amber Venerable, Creative Director of Allure and Self, the panel reflects a broad spectrum of expertise and perspectives within the visual arts.

“We are deeply grateful to the reviewers who, on this occasion, have generously agreed to dedicate their time and expertise to supporting emerging talent. Their generosity is a powerful reminder that a more supportive and inclusive creative culture is not only possible, but already in motion. Through these acts of mentorship and solidarity, we strive to foster a community grounded in shared growth, mutual respect, and the belief that generosity can be truly transformative,” PhotoVogue says.

This initiative is an important gesture of access and inclusion. It emphasizes that support, dialogue, and shared growth are critical to nurturing the next generation of image-makers.

The virtual format also removes traditional barriers such as location and travel costs, further democratizing access to world-class feedback. For participants, the reviews offer not just critique but connection, opportunities to build confidence, clarify artistic direction, and, in many cases, develop long-term creative relationships.

Women by Women: A Global Open Call by PhotoVogue

In tandem with its ongoing commitment to representation and equity, PhotoVogue‘s Women by Women open call invites women to take ownership of the lens and, through it, the narrative. This initiative is not simply about who is being photographed but who holds the power to frame, interpret, and create meaning through images.

“At a time when women’s identities are under attack, when their rights and very existence are being erased, photographing women is an act of affirmation. It is a declaration that they exist, that they see, and that they are seen — on their own terms,” PhotoVogue says.

This global open call is free to enter and welcomes photography, video, and multimedia projects across all genres, including fashion, documentary, portraiture, and fine art. Selected works will receive up to $12,000 in grants, publication opportunities with Vogue, and the chance to be exhibited at the next PhotoVogue Festival. In addition, standout applicants will be eligible for virtual portfolio reviews with industry leaders — further amplifying their voices in the global photographic community.

Submissions are open through June 8 at 11:59 PM CET via Picter, and artists from around the world are encouraged to share how women see and represent each other truthfully, powerfully, and without constraint.

PhotoVogue Regional Open Call: East and Southeast Asian Panorama

PhotoVogue’s latest Regional Open Call marks a vital expansion in its global mission: to amplify historically underrepresented voices and foster a more inclusive photographic landscape. In response to community feedback, PhotoVogue has broadened the scope of its regional spotlight to fully embrace the richness and complexity of East and Southeast Asia, both within the region and across its global diasporas.

This open call invites photographers and videomakers from East and Southeast Asia, as well as those who identify with this heritage, to submit work that reflects the diversity of their perspectives. Whether rooted in tradition or pushing the boundaries of contemporary expression, submissions across all visual genres are welcome, including fashion and fine art, as well as documentary, experimental, and multimedia forms.

Selected artists will receive global exposure through the Vogue platform and the PhotoVogue Festival, in addition to $8,000 in grants awarded to three outstanding projects. As part of PhotoVogue’s commitment to mentorship, selected participants will also gain access to exclusive virtual portfolio reviews with leading industry professionals, fostering meaningful dialogue and professional growth.

Submissions are free of charge and open on Picter from March 28 to June 25.

Image credits: PhotoVogue