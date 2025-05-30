You Can Now Search with Google Lens in YouTube Shorts

YouTube is introducing Google Lens to Shorts, allowing users to search for more information about items they see within a video.

On Thursday, YouTube announced that the feature will roll out in beta over the next few weeks. It will allow viewers to search for information about animals, landmarks, plants, and other items they see in a YouTube Short video.

For example, YouTube says if an individual is watching a Short filmed in a place they’re interested in visiting, they can use Google Lens to select a landmark in the video. Google Lens will then identify it and provide further details about the location.

“We’re excited to begin rolling out a new beta that brings the magic of Google Lens to YouTube Shorts,” the company says in a blog post. “In the coming weeks you’ll be able to use Lens to search what you see while watching Shorts. For example, if you’re watching a Short filmed in a location that you want to visit, you can select a landmark to identify it, and learn more about the destination’s culture and history!”

Once the feature is available, YouTube viewers will be able to use it by pausing a Short and selecting the “Lens” option from the top menu. They can then draw, highlight, or tap on the object they want to search. Google Lens will display visual matches and search results directly over the Short. After exploring the results, viewers can easily return to the video they were watching.

According to the announcement, ads will not appear in search results during the beta testing phase. It also clarifies that the Lens feature will not be available for Shorts that include YouTube Shopping affiliate links or paid product promotions.

Google has begun expanding Lens in recent months. The latest functionality comes after YouTube announced that Google Lens will let people search the internet via video as well as still images. Video search lets users point their camera at an object, record it, ask a question about it, and the app will bring up search results. Google Lens is a separate app on Android while iOS users can access it via the Google app.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.