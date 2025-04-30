YouTube is Testing AI-Generated Video Overviews

Google is reportedly exploring a new AI-powered feature for YouTube that creates video overviews based on users’ search queries.

In an update to Google’s support page, the company reveals it is testing a new tool that uses AI to identify and showcase short video clips relevant to what someone searches for on YouTube. This AI-driven feature aims to give users quick highlights from videos, similar to how Google’s AI Overviews in Search summarize content from across the web.

Like the text-based summaries seen in Google Search, these video overviews will appear in a carousel format, making it easier to browse through multiple short clips that match the search intent. However, this feature will only be available for certain types of searches.

“We’re experimenting with a new video results carousel that appears after entering certain search queries,” Rob from Team YouTube writes. “This new feature will use AI to highlight clips from videos that will be most helpful for your search query, providing another way to discover content when searching on YouTube as well as discover topics and information related to your search query.”

Google says that the AI tool is initially designed to focus on searches related to shopping and travel-based topics.

“This is most likely to show when you search for more information about products you’re shopping for (such as ‘best noise canceling headphones’), or when you search for more information about locations or things to do in those locations (such as ‘museums to visit in San Francisco’),” Rob writes.

Google will be testing a video version of AI overviews for a small number of YouTube Premium members in the U.S. across limited English search queries.

Google Search already offers a similar feature that shows time-stamped YouTube videos in search results starting at the precise moment relevant to a user’s query. In contrast, this new feature in YouTube will present clips in a carousel format.

YouTube Premium users in the test group will be able to give feedback on the AI-generated clips by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting either a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.