Instagram Finally Adds Support for 3:4 Aspect Ratio Photos

Jeremy Gray

A white Instagram logo icon is displayed on a vibrant, gradient background blending pink, orange, and yellow colors.

Instagram now natively supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos, an extremely common smartphone image format.

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, shared the news on Threads:

“Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos — the format that almost every phone camera defaults to. From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it’ll now appear just exactly as you shot it,” Mosseri writes.

View on Threads

While Mosseri unsurprisingly does not specifically call out Micro Four Thirds cameras, this move also benefits those cameras, along with medium-format mirrorless cameras from Fujifilm and Hasselblad, which also feature 3:4 image sensors.

As Creators Broadcast Channel explains, 3:4 aspect ratio photos are supported with single-photo posts and carousels, which are multi-photo posts.

Two Instagram post mockups on a colorful gradient background show a woman in a red and white sweater taking a photo outdoors, comparing 4:5 and 9:16 aspect ratios for displaying vertical images.
Credit: Creators Broadcast Channel on Instagram

theft trail camera jail

Users retain the ability to post in Instagram’s long-time 1:1 format or the more recent 4:5 option.

While many of the comments on Mosseri’s Threads post are unrelated requests or complaints, some people are responding directly to the move to allow 3:4 photo posting.

“Excellent news,” writes user sdw.

While there is some positivity, there are also suggestions for further improvements that can build upon this move.

Threads user mikehos4 would like to see Instagram support carousels with mixed aspect ratios “instead of forcing all images to share one.”

A few users think Instagram should add native 2:3 photo support, which would make considerable sense given that all mainstream APS-C and full-frame cameras, whether DSLR or mirrorless, utilize a 2:3 aspect ratio, whether it is a 16 by 24-millimeter sensor (APS-C) or a 24 by 36-millimeter chip (full-frame).

“Now do 2:3 — you know — the native resolution of every full-frame camera,” adds mattpaynephoto. “Thanks for working one expanding these!”

“We photographers would appreciate it,” says raoulfilm.

And, of course, there are memes.

View on Threads

Another user jests about how long it took for Instagram to add 3:4 photo support.

“Alt language: ‘World’s top photo-sharing app adopts world’s top photo aspect ratio 15 years after launch,” writes gregshum.

Instagram users should see the new 3:4 aspect ratio support rolling out to their apps imminently. The maximum width of photos on Instagram remains 1,080 pixels, as PetaPixel outlines in its social media photo guide.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

, , ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Instagram logo Instagram Plan to Test Ultra-Tall Photographs To Match Reels Format
Instagram Does Away with the Square Aspect Ratio for Multi-Photo Posts
adam mosseri no reach followers instagram posts this is why Instagram Swaps Square Profile Grids For Rectangles
mosseri Instagram Head Says Reach of Reels and Photos Has Been ‘Rebalanced’
Discussion