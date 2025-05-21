So… you’ve got a decent following on social media, and you’re looking to cash in? Want to travel for free, get all your expenses covered, and “grow” your portfolio without doing much? Do you want to run your own photography tour, which will make you shine like a famous and successful travel photographer?



Great news! You can launch your very own photography tour in Vietnam following three very simple steps!

I’m using Vietnam as an example because I live here and know it well, and also because there are plenty of great examples of photographers who’ve already made the leap and started their own “photo tours” without breaking a sweat.

Honestly, there’s nothing easier. Here’s how you do it.

Step 1: Never Been to Vietnam? No Problem!

You’ve never set foot in Vietnam? Don’t worry! With the help of my Library of Fake Travel Photos in Asia, you can plan your entire tour from home. Following this link, you will be able to find the list of all the famous staged photos taken in Vietnam: incense village, fishing nets, farmers drying things, and the usual. These images have been taken thousands of times by hundreds of photographers — but who cares? You can just pretend they’re rare and authentic (we’ll get into that in Step 3).

People really love these images! How do I know? These photos have so many likes on social media, and photographers keep taking them again and again. Meaning they must really be amazing!

Once you’ve decided to start your own photography tour in Vietnam, reach out to a local Vietnamese photographer who’s been staging scenes for years. By doing a little bit of research on Instagram, you can easily identify the right photographer for you, as most of their portfolio is made up of staged images.

They’ve already got the models, the boats, the nets, the smoke machines — and they know exactly where to place your group so everyone can take the same award-winning shot. Simply contact them and say that you want to bring a group of photographers to Vietnam. They will send you detailed itineraries, including all the best staged scenes available in Vietnam. You really have nothing to do!

Think that you’re not in control? Don’t worry! You will be able to show your creativity by choosing the subjects that will pose for you and your fellow photographers. Feel free to use the cutest kids around, and dress them up in a way that feels more authentic for you!

Even better: the more your photo feels authentic while being totally fake, the higher your chances of going viral. Go ahead, recreate scenes that are culturally inaccurate, exploitative, or borderline offensive — as long as they look good, who’s going to complain?

Step 2: Don’t Know Much About Photography? Perfect!

Worried you’re not a real photographer? Don’t be! The scenes are already set up for you. Your guide — or even the villagers — will show you exactly where to stand and how to shoot. In fact, some locations have been photographed so often, there’s probably already a footprint worn into the ground where you should plant your tripod. It’s plug-and-play travel photography!

And here’s the best part: If you’ve got a big enough Instagram following, people will automatically assume you’re a pro. Nobody’s going to ask about your camera settings, or about composition tips — they’ll be too distracted by your follower count and available Lightroom presets. And as you are the main star of this show, you will be able to take the best spot for yourself, and take even better photos.

See? You’re basically Steve McCurry already.

Step 3: Market Yourself as an Intrepid Explorer

Time to sell your “photo tour”! Post those staged images online, but make sure to never mention they were staged. That could hurt your image as a fearless travel photographer.

Instead, write captions like:

“After days of deep exploration in rural Vietnam, I’ve built incredible connections with locals and gained access to secret, untouched locations.”

Translation: You paid a local fixer to take you to the same spot every other Instagrammer has visited.

But hey — don’t let the truth ruin your brand.

Omit the details about model fees, set-ups, or fake smoke. Make it sound like it took grit, cultural sensitivity, and years of relationship-building to make those photos happen. And if people dare to comment on social media about the fact that these images are staged, delete their comments and block them! Nothing easier!

So What Are You Waiting For?

Your very own photography tour in Vietnam is just a few staged scenes away! Very little research, no skills, no worries — just classic popular scenes, cute kids, and a very selective use of the truth.

Let’s go make some authentic experiences — and don’t forget to thank the algorithm on your way out.

P.S. Yes, this article was satire. Relax, take a deep breath, and don’t forget to laugh. But if you’re uncomfortable… maybe that’s a good thing. And yes, all the “photos” were created using ChatGPT.

About the author: Etienne Bossot is a travel photographer based in Asia. You can find more of Bossot’s work and writing on his website, blog, Twitter, Flickr, and Facebook. This article was also published here.