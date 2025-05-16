Legendary Zeiss Standard Speed Lenses Get New Life for Modern Cinema

Jeremy Gray

A Zeiss Supreme Prime 40mm camera lens with black and silver casing, orange and white text labeling, shown against a plain light gray background.

True Lens Services (TLS), a U.K.-based cinema lens manufacturer, has announced that it is rehousing the legendary Zeiss Standard Speed lenses.

TLS specializes in vintage and rehoused cinema lenses, including rehoused Mamiya 645 and Zeiss Contax lenses, to name just a couple. It is not unusual for modern cinematographers to rely heavily on older, vintage glass, and there is a significant market for rehoused and tuned retro cinema lenses.

As TLS itself says, as digital cinema cameras get sharper and higher resolution, filmmakers are increasingly demanding vintage lenses to help tamp down on the ultra-processed, overly sharp look possible on modern cameras.

Close-up of a human eye looking upward, showing detailed brown iris, long eyelashes, and textured skin around the eye.

The Zeiss Standard Speeds, initially developed in the 1970s, are renowned for their compact form factor, character-rich rendering, and pleasing falloff, per TLS.

“Now, decades later, these lenses are once again available to cinematographers seeking the timeless aesthetic that helped shape the golden era of cinema,” TLS explains.

A close-up of delicate purple flowers with yellow centers, set against a blurred, light gray background and green foliage.

Zeiss Standard Speed lenses were used on some iconic films over the years, including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, A Beautiful Mind, and Fargo, to name just a few.

A close-up of a wristwatch with a blue and black bezel, silver hour markers, and the brand name "Sekonda" on the dial, worn on a person's wrist.

The Zeiss Standard Speed set comprises 10 focal lengths ranging from 16mm to 135mm, “all meticulously maintained and matched in color and character.” The lenses promise softer contrast, a subtle warm color rendering, and a propensity for flaring, which is desirable in some cinematic applications. Each lens in the set features the same T2.1 aperture and a compact build. Thanks to their compact, lightweight form factors, the lenses should work well for handheld, Steadicam, and gimbal work. While each lens has a different weight, the total series ranges from 0.7 to 1.3 kilograms (1.6 to 2.8 pounds). At least for now, that’s the weight range, as TLS has not finalized the weight of the 135mm T2.1 lens.

Table showing Zeiss Standard Speed Lenses specifications for focal lengths 16mm to 135mm, including T-stop, minimum object distance, image circle, front diameter, total length, and weight (kg/lbs) for PL mount.

TLS’ work includes putting the original Zeiss Standard Speed lenses into a new, modernized cinematic housing with standard gear mods and controls. Plus, the company has improved close-focusing performance. Speaking of focus, all 10 lenses have 300 degrees of focus ring rotation. TLS says the lenses, which feature unified 95mm front diameters, are best-suited to Super35 cinema cameras.

A graphic titled "Key Benefits" lists six features of a camera lens, including improved close focus, focus gears aligned to the camera, compact 95mm front, marked focus scales, 300-degree focus rotation, and a circular iris option.

True Lens Services expects the complete set to be available by July, although pricing is not yet available. It is a specialty product, and interested cinematographers are encouraged to contact the company for additional information.

Image credits: True Lens Services

