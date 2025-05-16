Glass Imaging Raises $20 Million Funding Round to Expand AI Imaging Tech

Glass Imaging, a technology company developing groundbreaking artificial intelligence to improve digital image quality, unveiled a $20 million Series A funding round this week led by Insight Partners. The new Series A funding round is in addition to a previous funding round led by Google Ventures, Future Ventures, and Abstract Ventures.

Glass Imaging’s AI technology is extremely impressive, and promises to dramatically improve the bad image quality offered by small-sensor cameras and lenses — like smartphones. As evidenced by the tens of millions of dollars venture capitalists are investing in Glass Imaging, the company’s approach goes far beyond simple up-res software.

Glass Imaging works directly with camera manufacturers to build AI algorithms specific to certain imaging pipelines, including the image sensor itself and its associated optics. By doing this, the company can boost camera performance and deliver significantly sharper, more detailed images under various conditions that remain true to life, free from digital hallucinations and optical distortions.

“At Glass Imaging we are building the future of imaging technology,” says Ziv Attar, Founder and CEO, Glass Imaging. “GlassAI can unlock the full potential of all cameras to deliver stunning ultra-detailed results and razor sharp imagery. The range of use cases and opportunities across industry verticals are huge.”

“GlassAI leverages edge AI to transform RAW burst image data from any camera into stunning, high-fidelity visuals,” adds Tom Bishop, Ph.D., Founder and CTO, Glass Imaging. “Our advanced image restoration networks go beyond what is possible on other solutions: swiftly correcting optical aberrations and sensor imperfections while efficiently reducing noise, delivering fine texture and real image content recovery that outperforms traditional ISP pipelines.”

Insight Partners is excited to be involved.

“We’re incredibly proud to lead Glass Imaging’s Series A round and look forward to what the team will build next as they seek to redefine just how great digital image quality can be,” explains Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director, Insight Partners.

Akkiraju notes that the ceiling for Glass Imaging’s AI to be integrated into a wide range of cameras, especially smartphones, is “massive.”

Akkiraju is also joining Glass Imaging’s board, and Insight’s Jonah Waldman will serve as a board observer as part of the Series A funding.

Still heavily involved with Glass Imaging, Google Ventures believes the additional funding will help propel the tech company further.

“In today’s world, anyone can be a photographer, and with Glass Imaging’s technology, the delta between taking photos and creating great photography is rapidly shrinking,” says Erik Nordlander, General Partner, GV. “The best-in-class technology that Glass is pioneering, paired with the company’s commitment to interoperability, will be impactful for millions. We’re proud to continue on this journey with the Glass Imaging team as they expand the boundaries of what’s possible in imagery.”

As the examples throughout this article demonstrate, Glass Imaging’s technology is extremely impressive. While the company’s AI is most naturally applied to smartphones, since they have relatively small image sensors and lenses and are used by many more people than dedicated cameras, the technology is not limited to any specific type of camera. PetaPixel has seen the technology first-hand on a DJI Mini 4 drone and numerous smartphone models.

With the additional funding, Glass Imaging is in a better position to develop its technology further and, hopefully, it will be integrated into a wide range of devices soon.

Image credits: Glass Imaging