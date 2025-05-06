Microsoft Photos Can Relight Your Images

Microsoft announced that the next wave of Windows experiences includes new features for Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs, followed by powerful new Surface AI-ready hardware. On the software side, Microsoft Photos and Paint promise impressive new AI-powered image editing features and tools.

In dual blog post announcements, Windows released news of a one-two punch for software and hardware poised to advance computing innovation.

Last May, Windows introduced the Copilot+ PCs, which are touted as the fastest, most intelligent, and secure computers yet. Chasing the ever-growing advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), today Windows announces the general availability of exclusive AI experiences “Recall (preview), Click To Do (preview) and improved Windows Search across Copilot+ PCs.”

“AI is no longer a buzzword — it’s changing how we tackle problems, with as many as 76% of consumers today using AI to get help with hard tasks,” Microsoft says.

“Today, customers can experience features like Cocreator in Paint, Restyle Image, and Image Creator in Photos to bring their ideas to life in seconds. With Windows Studio Effects, live translations with Live Captions and flexible commands in Voice Access, it’s never been easier to collaborate and communicate effectively across any application.

Now, with the availability of Recall, improved Windows search and Click to Do, we’re adding even more AI benefits, making it easier to pick up where you left off, find what you’re looking for, and do more with less time and hassle.”

Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool

Microsoft’s Photos app will soon get the ability to relight, adding up to three additional digital light sources to enhance or correct troublesome images. The tool will have auto presets for fast editing, or the ability to fine-tune with manual adjustments to the color and focus point of the light sources.

Not to be forgotten, the tried-and-true Paint app, which has gotten a lot of attention since its dance with death in 2017, is also receiving new features with support for object selection and the ability to create custom digital stickers based on text prompts.

The popular Snipping Tool will also be improved with a text extractor, color picker, and the option to have screenshots adjusted automatically, creating a tighter crop around content. The Snipping Tool will do so by analyzing the screen with AI to focus on what appears to be the predominant content, with the ability to fine-tune the AI’s initial selection. Object select will use context-aware selections via AI to highlight and isolate elements on the project’s canvas for “targeted edits like moving, erasing, or applying generative fill, without manually tracing or outlining.”

Recall

With Recall, Microsoft promises to address common frustrations by transforming how users search for and rediscover content on their personal computers. Recall retraces the user’s steps to securely find and get back an app, website, image, or document by scrolling through the user’s timeline or just by “simply describing the content that you do remember, the feature will search and find it for you.”

Microsoft shared that privacy and security are extensive considerations and that Recall is an opt-in experience with several privacy controls, such as Windows Hello sign-in, data encryption, and isolation. To help keep data safe and secure, it is also processed locally on the user’s device, it is not sent to the cloud or shared with Microsoft, and Microsoft explicitly states that it will not share Recall data with third parties. Users can also opt out, and Recall can be entirely removed from a user’s device.

Improved Windows Search

Microsoft shared that they have also improved Windows search with the ability to now describe conversationally what you’re looking for, and Windows will use AI to understand and find it for you. This improved Windows search understands the contextual meaning of words and phrases, making the search experience more natural and intuitive. The feature is made possible locally, again not sent to the cloud, via the Copilot+ PCs specialized chip designed to accelerate AI-intensive tasks with 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second) neural processing unit (NPU) such as the Intel’s Lunar Lake (up to 48 TOPS) or AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series (up to 50 TOPS).

Microsoft explains, “On Copilot+ PCs, it can take up to 70% less time to find an image and copy it to a new folder using improved Windows search than using traditional search on a Windows 10 device.”

“Whether you’re using File Explorer, the Windows Search box or Settings, you can describe in your own words what images, documents or settings you are looking for, and improved Windows Search will comb through files and data to find it for you.”

Click to Do

Microsoft’s Click to Do feature, available now, promises to streamline workflows by allowing users to stay in one app. The company says Click to Do “provides contextual shortcuts to relevant actions like summarizing, rewriting, or simply copying any text or images you see on screen.”

To activate Click to Do, select Win+Click, swipe from the right on a touchscreen device, or look for the Click to Do icon in popular Windows tools like Start, Snipping Tool, and Print Screen, to initiate a window revealing actions available based on the current content on the screen.

Surface for Business Copilot+ PC

To keep up with the latest advancements in AI, Microsoft has announced the expansion of its Surface for Business Copilot+ PC portfolio with two new devices, the 12-inch Surface Pro and the 13-inch Surface laptop.

“As today’s most advanced AI models intersect with growing economic pressures, the need for secure, high-performance, AI-ready Windows 11 PCs has never been greater. At Microsoft, we’re committed to helping businesses unlock the full potential of AI. Last year, we introduced Copilot+ PCs: the fastest, most intelligent and most secure Windows PCs ever built. Designed to leverage both local and cloud-based AI,” Microsoft says.

“We’ve been listening closely to our customers — especially IT decision-makers and business leaders — who are asking for more portable devices that empower employees to stay productive and secure, whether they’re in the office, at home or on the go.”

Both new devices feature the latest Snapdragon X Plus processor with an integrated NPU (neural processing unit) delivering 45 TOPs (trillion operations per second) of local AI processing power.

Safety & Security

Both devices are fully built in line with Microsoft’s new Secure Future Initiative, with Windows 11 Pro protecting against phishing, malware, ransomware, and other threats with enhanced security tools utilizing advanced technologies.

Windows Hello for Business allows organizations to protect against credential theft for Peace of Mind via Advanced Authentication safeguards, a fingerprint reader, and facial recognition via the built-in Windows Hello Camera.

Microsoft also states that, “the Surface Pro features a built-in NFC reader that supports security keys like the YubiKey 5C NFC, enabling fast, passwordless sign-in with phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication.”

“Beyond Windows, every layer of a Surface device, from chip to cloud, is maintained and protected by Microsoft, providing customers with ultimate control, proactive protection and peace of mind.”

“Copilot+ PCs feature the Microsoft Pluton security processor, a chip-to-cloud technology embedded directly into the CPU, ensuring Zero Trust principles at the core. Pluton protects sensitive information like passwords, user identities and encryption keys, acting as a secure vault within the computer. Pluton receives regular updates directly from Microsoft, ensuring it always has the latest security features and protections against evolving threats,” Microsoft says.

Surface Laptop for Business, 13-inch

Microsoft’s new 13-in Surface laptop for business is designed for professional-level mobility — thinner, lighter, 50% faster performance, with double the battery life, and more USB ports then the previous Surface laptop 5. Mobility is further supported as Microsoft addresses common trouble spots by adding anti-reflective touch screens for readability in all lighting conditions and a strong yet lightweight aluminum chassis for strength and reliability.

Microsoft promises its new 13-inch Surface laptop is “designed for Surface accessories like the STM Dux Shell Case and UAG Plyo Series Case that offer drop-tested durability without adding bulk.”

Built for professionals on-the-go, the video calling experience has been improved, it’s best yet in a Surface laptop, with an AI-enhanced 1080p front-facing camera with auto HDR, AI noise reduction, and Windows Studio Effects.

Microsoft says that the 13-inch Surface offers “up to 10 hours of battery life on a Microsoft Teams video call” and “features the longest battery life of any Surface device, with up to 23 hours of video playback and 16 hours of active web browsing helping employees stay productive on the move without worrying about outlets or chargers.”

Surface Pro for Business, 12-inch

Users requiring an even more petite device will be excited to hear that the new 12-inch Surface Pro is Microsoft’s finished and lightest Copilot+ PC yet and features laptop-to-tablet versatility.

“It’s a device as versatile as your team, designed to adapt to almost any environment with features like an adjustable kickstand and a brilliant anti-reflective display. Accessories designed for Surface meet the needs of a wide range of industries and scenarios — including rugged cases, Point-of-Sale solutions and privacy screens from partners like Kensington, The Joy Factory and UAG,” Microsoft says.

In tablet mode, Microsoft states that the device includes features to dictate ideas with voice input, flip through reports with touch, as well as instantly take notes via the pen, which can now be stored and charged securely in the back of the device.

The 12-inch Surface Pro also supports a full desktop experience for maximum productivity. Microsoft encourages users to, “Attach the new Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard[viii] for an incredible typing and touchpad experience, and use a dock to connect dual 4K monitors[ix] and all the accessories teams rely on throughout the day.”

Availability

For its latest software feature enhancements, Microsoft says, “These exclusive experiences for Copilot+ PCs are available via the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update. Over the next month, we will be gradually rolling out these new features via controlled feature rollout (CFR) to consumers.” Whereas the new hardware, Surface for Business devices, will ship starting July 22 in select markets.

Image credits: Microsoft