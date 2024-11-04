Photographers Compete to Shoot Microsoft’s Next Iconic Windows Wallpaper

Photographers across the world have competed to capture the next iconic wallpaper for Microsoft Windows.

When it comes to Windows wallpapers it doesn’t get any more legendary than Bliss, the default wallpaper of Microsoft Windows XP taken by Charles O’Rear often said to be the most viewed photograph of all time.

It’s big shoes to fill, but seven photographers in seven different corners of the world attempted to follow in O’Rear’s footsteps by taking shots for the Microsoft Surface devices.

“Windows wallpapers are legendary across the internet. Windows XP’s iconic Bliss has inspired everything from games to clothing,” explains Whitney Wolf, Superdigital Director of Strategy, the creative agency that organized the project. “It’s a legacy we wanted to preserve, while also empowering creators to show off the beauty of their home country that not everyone gets to see first hand.”

First up, Caleb Wielhouwer from the U.S. traveled to arguably the country’s most picturesque state: Alaska.

Frauke Hamesiter from Germany traveled to a remote region and embarked on hiking trails in search of a great shot.

Frauke Hamesiter from Germany traveled to a remote region and embarked on hiking trails in search of a great shot.

Film photographer Kate Hook from the U.K. traveled to Glencoe, Scotland for some atmospheric shots of the Scottish Highlands.

Film photographer Kate Hook from the U.K. traveled to Glencoe, Scotland for some atmospheric shots of the Scottish Highlands.

Justin Choquette from Canada drove north and lived out of a truck and drove over 7,000 kilometers in a bid to get a perfect wallpaper shot.

Justin Choquette from Canada drove north and lived out of a truck and drove over 7,000 kilometers in a bid to get a perfect wallpaper shot.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Zac Watson took a helicopter into the Outback for his shot of a stunning landscape known as Horizontal Falls.

Photographer Loic Lagarde took his drone to “beautiful, iconic” castles in France.

And finally, in Japan, Kohki Yamaguchi went to Mount Fuji for his attempt.

Because of the “overwhelming community response and feedback,” each photo has been made officially available on Windows which can be found here.