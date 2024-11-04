Photographers Compete to Shoot Microsoft’s Next Iconic Windows Wallpaper

Matt Growcoot
Four scenic landscapes: a snowy mountain range with clouds, a lush green hillside with a rocky path, a tranquil ocean view at sunset with a distant mountain, and turquoise waters winding through rugged cliffs.
Clockwise starting top left: Caleb Wielhouwer, Kate Hook, Kohki Yamaguchi, and Zac Watson.

Photographers across the world have competed to capture the next iconic wallpaper for Microsoft Windows.

When it comes to Windows wallpapers it doesn’t get any more legendary than Bliss, the default wallpaper of Microsoft Windows XP taken by Charles O’Rear often said to be the most viewed photograph of all time.

A lush green hill under a vivid blue sky with scattered white clouds. The landscape is serene and brightly lit, showcasing the contrast between the vibrant grass and the clear sky.
Bliss by Charles O’Rear

It’s big shoes to fill, but seven photographers in seven different corners of the world attempted to follow in O’Rear’s footsteps by taking shots for the Microsoft Surface devices.

“Windows wallpapers are legendary across the internet. Windows XP’s iconic Bliss has inspired everything from games to clothing,” explains Whitney Wolf, Superdigital Director of Strategy, the creative agency that organized the project. “It’s a legacy we wanted to preserve, while also empowering creators to show off the beauty of their home country that not everyone gets to see first hand.”

First up, Caleb Wielhouwer from the U.S. traveled to arguably the country’s most picturesque state: Alaska.

Snow-covered mountain peaks rise through a sea of clouds under a bright, blue sky. The sunlight casts soft shadows on the rugged, icy surfaces, creating a dramatic and serene landscape.
Caleb Wielhouwer

@calebscamera A few months ago, @Windows and @Microsoft Copilot ♬ original sound – Caleb Wielhouwer

Frauke Hamesiter from Germany traveled to a remote region and embarked on hiking trails in search of a great shot.

Misty landscape at sunrise with layers of fog covering rolling hills and valleys. Silhouetted trees dot the scene, and distant mountains are visible under a warm, orange sky.
Frauke Hamesiter

@frauki Werbung The photo of a lifetime captured with the new @Surface Laptop, a Copilot+ PC was an experience I’ll never forget @windows @microsoftcopilot 🌿 The All Day Battery feature made taking and editing this shot in a remote location easy and worry free! ⚡️#MicrosoftPartner #WallpaperExpedition ♬ Originalton – Frauki

Film photographer Kate Hook from the U.K. traveled to Glencoe, Scotland for some atmospheric shots of the Scottish Highlands.

A scenic view of lush green hills with a small stream flowing through the valley. The hills are covered in grass and heather, with a cloudy sky above.
Kate Hook

@kateh00k When film meets Al! @Windows and @Microsoft Copilot challenged me along with 6 other international photographers to capture a wallpaper worthy photo. As a film photographer, I have to make sure the conditions are just right. And with the help of the brand new @Surface Pro, a Copilot+ PC, I was able to plan around UK weather for my photo captured in Scotland. I can't wait for you all to see it! #MicrosoftPartner #WallpaperExpedition ♬ original sound – k8:hook:

Justin Choquette from Canada drove north and lived out of a truck and drove over 7,000 kilometers in a bid to get a perfect wallpaper shot.

A breathtaking aerial view of a mountainous landscape at sunset. Snow-capped peaks and rugged terrain surround a vivid blue lake nestled among the mountains. The sky transitions from a golden hue to deep blue as night approaches.
Justin Choquette

@justin.choquette Capturing a photo that makes you say "WOAH" with the help of the new @Microsoft Surface , a Copilot+ PC @Windows @Microsoft Copilot Myself and 6 other incredible international photographers were challenged to go on an expedition to capture an iconic Windows wallpaper background. With my AI companion, I was able to plan the trip with ease. I can't wait to show you the final photo #MicrosoftPartner #WallpaperExpedition ♬ original sound – Justin

Meanwhile, Australia’s Zac Watson took a helicopter into the Outback for his shot of a stunning landscape known as Horizontal Falls.

A scenic aerial view of Horizontal Falls in Australia, showcasing turquoise water rushing between two rugged, tree-covered hills. The surrounding landscape features rolling hills and lush vegetation under a clear blue sky.
Zac Watson


Photographer Loic Lagarde took his drone to “beautiful, iconic” castles in France.

A majestic, historic château with multiple towers and intricate architecture is reflected in a calm body of water. The scene is bathed in soft, golden light, with rows of manicured trees lining the building.
Loic Lagarde


And finally, in Japan, Kohki Yamaguchi went to Mount Fuji for his attempt.

Serene view of Mount Fuji silhouetted against a gradient sky at dusk. The calm sea reflects the orange and purple hues of the sunset, creating a peaceful and reflective atmosphere. The horizon is a harmonious blend of colors.
Kohki Yamaguchi


Because of the “overwhelming community response and feedback,” each photo has been made officially available on Windows which can be found here.

Discussion