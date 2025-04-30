Meta Launches Stand-Alone AI App to Rival ChatGPT

Meta launched a stand-alone AI app today — as the company tries to take on ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

The company announced it is rolling out the new Meta AI app at its LlamaCon event on Tuesday. The app brings together all of Meta’s AI tools in one place, after the company already added Meta AI to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Meta AI will allow users to access the company’s machine-learning tech in a single platform — similar to apps like ChatGPT.

“We’re launching a new Meta AI app built with Llama 4, a first step toward building a more personal AI. People around the world use Meta AI daily across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger,” the company says in a blog post.

“And now, people can choose to experience a personal AI designed around voice conversations with Meta AI inside a standalone app. This release is the first version, and we’re excited to get this in people’s hands and gather their feedback.”

To attract users, Meta is highlighting its key advantage over companies like OpenAI — an existing understanding of a user’s individual preferences, social connections, and interests, built from years of data gathered through platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“Your Meta AI assistant also delivers more relevant answers to your questions by drawing on information you’ve already chosen to share on Meta products, like your profile, and content you like or engage with,” the company explains. “Personalized responses are available today in the U.S. and Canada. And if you’ve added your Facebook and Instagram accounts to the same Accounts Center, Meta AI can draw from both to provide an even stronger personalized experience for you.”

A notable addition to Meta’s AI app is the Discover feed, where users can share how they are using AI with their friends. This feed displays prompt-by-prompt examples that others — including friends on Instagram and Facebook — have chosen to make public. These shared AI posts can be liked, commented on, shared, or remixed into new content.

In a sample image (above), Meta shows a user asking the AI to describe them in three emojis, and then sharing the result with friends. Only interactions that are deliberately shared will appear in the feed.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos and center photos by Meta.