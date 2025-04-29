How a Photographer Tells the Stories of Remote Cultures With His Camera

Kate Garibaldi

A woman in a green dress sits by a window, gazing outside thoughtfully. Next to her, an outdoor scene shows a snowy road leading to buildings by water, with mountains in the distance under a cloudy sky.

Photographer Mario Heller’s unique story is that of a baker turned photographer through his love of storytelling and photojournalism.

Mario Heller is a Berlin-based Swiss documentary photographer whose award-winning visual narratives provide a rare glimpse into the human experience of remote and often extremely isolated communities.

Taking time away from his busy schedule, Heller spoke with PetaPixel a look into his photographic philosophy and latest photo project, Arctic Dreams, centered around the people of Barentsburg, Norway.

A snow-covered road leads to a small Arctic town with buildings on either side, surrounded by snowy mountains and water under a cloudy, pale sky.
The return of light: After months of darkness, twilight begins again in Barentsburg at the beginning of February. On February 20, the sun appears on the horizon for the first time in months.
Three people sit around a small table in a cozy room with maps on the wall, sharing a meal and talking. There are bottles, dishes, and food on the table, and shelves and a wardrobe in the background.
Marat, Tatjana and Nastya spend Sunday evening together in a typical Barentsburg apartment.
A man wearing a red hard hat with a headlamp and a hooded jacket stares intently at the camera, set against a dark, shadowy background.
Alexander Yatsunenko at the end of his 8-hour shift below ground at a coal mine. During the Soviet-era miners were known as ‘Poljarniki’, Heroes of the Arctic.
Underground tunnel with exposed pipes and cables along the walls, dim lighting, and tracks running down the center, creating a sense of depth and perspective.
A train tunnel that takes miners down to around 500 meters below the surface. The mechanized mining processes and safety measures, as well as the operation of the lorries used to take the coal away, require a great deal of skill. In addition, there is a constant danger of ‘hammering weather,’ as miners call explosions of methane gas, in underground mining.
A person wearing a helmet stands on a snowy balcony or platform, silhouetted against a cold, overcast seascape, holding the brim of their helmet and looking into the distance.
A coal miner adjusts his hard hat. For miners here, sixty days of vacation per year are common, plus special payments such as bonuses and free health care. Even though wages were comparatively higher in the days of the Soviet Union, a miner in the Arctic still earns three times the typical national salary in Ukraine.
Two industrial smokestacks emit dark smoke into a cloudy sky above a snow-covered landscape, with some buildings partially visible in the foreground.
A quarter of the coal mined in Barentsburg is used to supply the settlement with electricity and heat.

“There is a tradition in Barentsburg. When you go to the mainland, you hug a tree because there are none here. The Russian enclave on Spitsbergen in the Arctic is so remote that you only reach it by helicopter, snowmobile, or ship. Because of the danger of polar bears, leaving the village without a rifle is forbidden. In winter, Barentsburg sinks into months of darkness; in summer the sun shines around the clock,” Heller describes.

“The population consists primarily of Ukrainian miners and young urbanites from Russia. They live in a close-knit community where everyone knows each other. Who are the people who have chosen to live in this strange place? And how do they manage to coexist peacefully in times of political tension?”

Heller’s photography not only looks to answer these questions but also shines a light on this extremely isolated, unique settlement whose population hovers around 400.

Two men wearing only underwear sit and lie in the snow at night, making snow angels outside buildings under artificial lights, with their footprints visible around them.
After a strenuous shift, two coal miners bathe in the snow outside.
A woman in a green dress sits on a windowsill, gazing out of a large window. The room is dimly lit and contains display cases and framed pictures, creating a quiet, contemplative atmosphere.
Inspired by the history of polar exploration and its brave explorers, Barbara Mokstadt says she is eager to experience living in the Arctic for herself. The museum director loves being a part of the small community, even though she says she doesn’t agree at all with her country’s politics.
A blue hangar with open doors reveals a helicopter inside. Snow is falling, and the ground is covered in snow. Several people and a red vehicle are near the entrance, and lights illuminate the scene in the evening.
An Mi-8 helicopter in a hanger. The aircraft acts as a lifeline for the people of Barentsburg. Because of the unpredictable weather it is a dangerous place to fly. A team of pilots, engineers and ground crew try to do everything possible to ensure safety during flights. In October 2017, a crash cost the lives of several people.
A wooden kitchen cabinet with open doors revealing various items inside, including bottles, bags, and containers. The back of the cabinet is decorated with a colorful poster of a road, fields, and a helicopter.
A picture of a Mi-8 helicopter, more than just a means of transportation for the people of Spitsbergen. It offers them the possibility to leave the remote place quickly and comfortably.
A person walks alone on a snowy path toward a brightly lit building at night, surrounded by snow-covered hills and additional illuminated buildings in the background.
A lone figure walking outside in the Arctic silence in the four-month-long polar night when there is a constant danger of being attacked by polar bears.
A man stands by a chair in a dimly lit bedroom, with one hand resting on the chair and the other in his pocket. A bed, desk with a laptop, and lamp are visible in the background.
“I know men in Barentsburg who have received a draft into the army back home in Russia”, says sports coach Mikhail Petrovskiy. In his eyes, war is a lucrative business for a few people, while everyone else suffers.

However, in seeking to answer questions about the people on the other side of his lens, it also gave him insight into himself. Heller has always had a passion for storytelling, writing page-long crime stories as a child and experimenting with a photo blog; he dreamed of combining his two passions with photojournalism, telling stories with his imagery. However, the realities of life bring their own negativity. To make ends meet he worked as a pastry chef, saving up all of his money until he could apply to journalism school.

Unfortunately, while in school he faced negative feedback from the program director. However, with personal growth his self-reflection led to not only learning from feedback but also understanding his strengths and weaknesses, preventing the common issue of plateauing that some artists and creatives often face.

“I vividly remember the interview where the program director warned me that ‘nobody is waiting for you’ and suggested my money might be better spent elsewhere. Despite this, I persisted and completed the one-year course, which not only refined my technical skills but, more importantly, connected me with industry professionals,” he shared.

“Afterward, I interned at a local newspaper, learning to work under pressure and developing my portrait photography skills. Looking back at those images now, I’m often embarrassed by their quality and my stubborn resistance to feedback. I mistakenly thought it was a strength to “do my thing” and give photo editors as few options as possible, believing I needed to maintain control.”

A man, a girl, and a woman sit closely together on a sofa in a living room. In front of them is a table with plates, cups, and food. They look calmly at the camera. The room is softly lit with a lamp.
Tatyana, her husband Alexander, and their daughter, originally from eastern Ukraine, who have lived in Barentsburg for five years. According to Tatyana, ‘The ordinary people suffer the most from war, no matter which side. There should be no war anywhere in the world. How cruel are the destroyed cities and families. The commanders on both sides are to blame.’
A husky sits on top of a snow-covered doghouse, chained, with another husky standing nearby in a snowy, fenced area near the sea under a cloudy sky.
A pack of different breeds of huskies greets visitors to Barentsburg by barking loudly and howling at the entrance to the settlement. The dogs are trained for sledding with tourists and are also popular with locals, who often take them for walks.
A man is reflected in an ornate mirror on a worn wall, pointing toward the mirror. His hands and part of his face are visible. Nearby, there is a welding helmet and a blue-tinted window.
A worker reflected in a mirror at the coal mine’s forge, a relic from the past, where equipment from the mining plant is maintained.
A man wearing athletic clothes walks through an old, cluttered gym with various weightlifting equipment, benches, and kettlebells. The room has yellow and blue walls, a wooden ceiling, and beige curtains covering the windows.
A coal miner uses weights in the mine’s gym.
Four people stand outside at night in winter clothing. One person adjusts goggles, another stands with hands in pockets, while a woman on the right smokes a cigarette. Snow and wind are visible in the background.
The residents meet in the evenings for communal activities such as movie nights, tea parties, or pancake dinners. On weekends, people go on long hikes during the day, and in the evenings the only bar in town attracts younger people in particular.
Two young girls in matching red and white costumes perform a dance on stage in front of a painted winter backdrop with snowy trees and cottages.
Two young women on stage in the cultural center where regular performances are held, especially on holidays.
A sewing workshop with fabric, spools of thread, and sewing machines on tables. A person works at a desk amid racks of clothes, shelves with plants, and bright overhead lights. The atmosphere is organized and creative.
A seamstress working in a tailor’s shop where high-quality cotton clothes are made to be sold in the local souvenir store.
A doctor in a white coat stands alone in a dimly lit examination room, illuminated by a single overhead light. Medical equipment, a treatment bed, and cabinets are visible around him.
“We are all interconnected. Everyone has their tasks and everything we do affects the others. If you have an argument with someone, you have to find a way to deal with it. You can’t make enemies here, you don’t meet new faces every day like in the big city,” explains the doctor, Vitaly.

This autonomy and initiative means that Heller’s work has a singular style and voice, however, he’s learned the hardest tool is not your camera but that of patience.

“I favor centered, symmetrical compositions. To me, a photo series is like a piece of music. It needs an opening, a refrain, and a finale. It requires rhythm. You want to capture people in their activities while also including portraits and meaningful details,” he mused.

“My creative process is primarily self-directed. While I’ve consumed countless photobooks and listened to many photographers’ perspectives, perhaps adopting elements here and there, I’ve learned that your approach must work uniquely for you. Developing something truly distinctive takes enormous time and patience. It must be tailored to your vision and sensibilities.”

However, patience in creating one’s vision has its own rewards. Heller described how he mentally organizes his work by thinking of them using a rating system of one to five stars. This balanced amount of self-criticism helps him stay on track and create work that will capture photo editors’ attention, even on tough days in the field. Crucial to his success is not allowing frustration to get in the way but persevering and being ready for the five-star moments.

Calm, icy blue water stretches toward distant snow-covered mountains beneath a cloudy sky, creating a serene, cold, and remote arctic landscape.
The climate in winter is highly variable, one day it can be minus 25 degrees Celsius while the following temperatures can rise above zero. The rapid weather changes are difficult to predict.
A man with short, wavy hair and a serious expression sits indoors near a window. He wears a dark plaid jacket over a gray turtleneck, with soft light illuminating one side of his face.
Ildar Neverov was in Barentsburg for the first time almost two decades ago. Since last year, he has been the director of Arktikugol. Unlike his predecessor, he is trying to make the settlement better known and promote tourism.
Several people are seated at tables, deeply focused on chess games. In the foreground, a young person in a striped sweater faces an older man with gray hair. The room is decorated with photos, trophies, and flags.
Russian and Norwegian residents playing a chess tournament.
A snowy Arctic town stretches along the coastline at sunrise, with buildings scattered across the white landscape and mountains in the background under a cloudy sky.
A view over the town and coal mine. The first European to discover Spitsbergen was the Dutch polar seafarer Willem Barentsz, who came across the resource-rich archipelago in 1596. Barentsburg, named after the explorer was originally in Dutch hands but was bought by the Soviet Union.
Four young children play Twister in a colorful classroom; one girl is upside down, another looks surprised, and two others are focused on the game. Educational posters and toys decorate the room.
During Christmas 2022, 40 primary school children from Norway visited the Russian community in Barentsburg to play, sing and celebrate the festival together.
A colorful drawing shows a snowy town with people, sled dogs, a reindeer, wooden buildings, cars, a ship, a helicopter, and fences. People walk, gather, and work amid snow-covered hills and various winter activities.
A drawing made by children at the local school depicting how they see their Arctic home. There are only 43 children in Barentsburg and the school has plenty of space and attention for each individual pupil, a luxury that is a rarity at a public school in Russia.
An older woman stands at the front of an empty classroom with wooden desks, a chalkboard covered in writing, and shelves with plants and books. She wears a red cardigan and black skirt, looking at the camera.
School director Tatyana Betcher worked as a teacher in Ekaterinburg for thirty years. She then took care of her grandchildren in Russia for ten years before deciding to work at the school in Barentsburg. With the political situation back home, she says she is happy to be as far away from Moscow as possible.

Heller explained, “During a day of reportage, I might only produce common, one-star photos. This can be frustrating, draining, and test my patience. Then suddenly, a five-star opportunity emerges from nowhere. You need to anticipate it, be prepared to capture it, and never let it slip away.”

It is the chase of five-star moments that led Heller to his photo series exploring such remote cultures and communities. He loses himself for hours exploring Google Maps, researching countries that he’s never heard of, strange borders, and remote islands. Hours turn into weeks as he reads articles, listens to podcasts, watches videos, and learns as much as he can about locations that inspire him.

A tip that he’s found especially useful is reaching out to locals through social media for help, first to even find out whether a location is accessible, then opening the door to discovering fixers, local guides, and even translators when necessary. Having a trusted network of dependable locals has proved crucial in overcoming challenges such as obtaining access to locations, uncovering interesting stories, and also in not appearing to be a lone outsider therefore opening the door to wary subjects.

As a father and part-time photo editor, Heller allocates seven to 14 full days of focused work for his personal documentary projects. He’s found through experience that this is the perfect amount of time for him to develop a coherent storyline. Furthermore instead of feeling daunted by his responsibilities to his family, it gives him direction towards focusing on only the locations that he feels most inspired by.

“Russia and the Soviet Union play an important role in many of my stories. I’ve traveled to several former Soviet states like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan. I’m fascinated by the legacy of this period, both good and bad. I tend to seek out stories that aren’t necessarily urgent. I wouldn’t go to war zones or photograph suffering. Instead, I look for appealing everyday situations that reveal something about people’s lives,” he says.

To create a work that feels full and tells the story of someone’s life in less than two weeks means that Heller’s process including gear has to be on-point. There is no room for faulty equipment when you are in such remote locations, far from repairs or rentals. Heller describes himself as a self-proclaimed tech nerd who after trying a variety of cameras by different manufacturers has settled on his dream kit through experience and understanding his needs.

A snow-covered bust on a tall pedestal stands in front of a colorful, block-patterned building under a night sky, with snow blanketing the ground and surrounding area.
A bust of Lenin stands in front of residential buildings mainly housing single occupants in two prefabricated buildings. The buildings were renovated a few years ago and clad with colorful facades.
A person in a white coat stands under a lit entrance canopy of a brick building, surrounded by snow and a long green ramp, on a cold winter day.
A chef stands outside a hotel in Pyramiden, a former Soviet mining town on Spitsbergen, where she has worked for many years.

“I’ve probably tried every major camera brand. For instance, I attempted to become a Leica M photographer two or three times, always appreciating the camera and its philosophy but ultimately finding that manual focus made me miss too many shots and left me frustrated,” Heller explained.

“In 2022, I found my dream camera: the Hasselblad X2D 100C. Since then, I haven’t looked elsewhere. I use my Nikon Z6 II for most assignments and my Hasselblad for all personal projects. This distinction matters to me, as shooting with the Hasselblad remains a special experience. I exclusively use it with the 38mm XCD 2.5 lens, which helps maintain consistency across my series.

“In my opinion, photographing should be fun. It should be enjoyable. Like a piano player wants to play on a nice piano, a photographer wants to photograph with a nice camera.”

As many photographers can relate, one’s heart becomes full with a sense of accomplishment when you have created work that you just know is special. Heller is especially proud of his Arctic Dreams series, which he described as one of his best projects.

To create it he used his formula of photographing with gear that he enjoys, researching the area in full, setting up that crucial network of a team of locals, and applying his skills and experience to telling the story of the people who call Barentsburg home.

A red building in a snowy landscape near water, featuring a mural of a man with mountains in the background and text above and beside his portrait. The sky is overcast, and snow covers the ground and rooftops.
A mural of a typical Soviet polar explorer adorns the facade of a former canteen. On it is a poem about the Arctic by the Russian writer Robert Rozhdestvensky: “Wherever you wander now, on the threshold of each spring, you will rave about the polar regions, you will have snowy dreams…”
A dimly lit desk with four computer monitors; one shows a galaxy, another a black-and-white film, a third displays a file list, and the central screen shows a colorful "Game Over" message from a video game.
Computer displays on a desk. The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world. This is due to a phenomenon called ‘Arctic Amplification’. When the light-colored ice and snow melt, dark seawater is left behind. This water reflects less sunlight and absorbs more heat. This leads to even more ice melting and an ever darker surface.
A man with shoulder-length hair sits in a dimly lit room at a desk, facing a computer monitor. He is wearing a T-shirt and looking slightly away from the screen, illuminated by its glow.
Nikita originates from a small Russian town near Moscow. He has been working at the meteorological research station in Barentsburg since 2021. He says he believes in climate change, but claims it is a natural process. “The climate has always been changing. The data is too short-term to prove a human influence,” he declares.
A close-up of a detailed map in Russian, showing mountainous terrain, coastal areas, and locations marked with colorful dots. Text labels indicate natural parks and geographic features in the Barents Sea region.
A Russian map of Spitsbergen, a strategically important outpost in the Arctic for Russia. Around twenty scientists conduct research here throughout the year on a variety of topics: from meteorology to hydrology to permafrost. Archaeologists, geologists and marine biologists are also active here.

“I spent 14 days in Barentsburg, a Russian mining settlement on Spitsbergen, which actually belongs to Norway. Since the Soviet era, Ukrainians and Russians have lived together in this village. When I discovered this on Google Maps, I immediately knew it was special,” Heller says.

“I contacted the coal mining company there, and they were incredibly helpful. I visited in winter, and they gave me access to their helicopter. They opened every door for me, allowing me to work without supervision, which is remarkable considering the mining company’s close ties to the Russian government.

“The approximately 400 inhabitants were incredibly welcoming. After just a few hours, they integrated me into their daily lives, inviting me into their homes and greeting me on the street. Since it was February, the sun had just returned after more than three months of near-complete darkness, creating incredibly special light conditions. It made creating the project almost effortless.”

View through a round window showing an icy, snow-covered landscape with scattered ice floes on a cold, blue-tinted body of water and snowy mountains in the distance.
A view of the sea and sea ice from an aircraft. Ice in the Arctic Ocean is shrinking rapidly. Rising temperatures are causing it to melt faster and faster, creating new sea lanes. Over the last decade the average area of ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is now smaller than at any time since at least 1850. This has consequences for climate, wildlife and geopolitics.

The results are a body of work that, in his signature symmetrical rhythmic style, capture not only people in their daily activities but also meaningful portraits and imagery of the town itself, its unique visuals breaking up the stark snowy landscape, truly frozen in time.

With the conclusion of this work that has meant so much to Heller, he returns renewed and inspired to continue exploring isolated places and sharing their stories with the world.

Heller said, “I continue to explore isolated places most people would never visit, absorbing the stories of those who live there and sharing them with a broader audience. This mission will always drive me, and it’s something AI will never truly replicate. While AI could easily generate images of the most remote places on Earth, they will always remain fabrications, never capturing how uniquely incredible human reality actually is.”

Mario Heller’s writing and photography can be seen on his website, full of compelling projects from Pamir Stoics, Last Stop: Narva, to Kazakhstan Time Travel and others full of narrative and visuals combining his love of photography and the written word, he continues to weave the threads of a tapestry telling the story of forgotten places.

Image credits: Mario Heller

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
How Norway Changed Chris Burkard’s Approach to Photography
Arctic Dreams in Autochrome Arctic Dreams in Autochrome: Photos from 1912 Greenland Expedition
Silence of the North: A Nature Photographer Travels to the Extreme Arctic
Photographer Captured His Own Epic Engagement Under the Aurora
Discussion