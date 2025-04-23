Logitech MX Creative Console Now Supports Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve

Jeremy Gray

A person uses a photo editing console next to a keyboard. Nearby, a tidy desk setup includes a monitor displaying a photo, a camera, editing consoles, a keyboard, a mouse, and a red cup under purple lighting.

Logitech’s excellent MX Creative Console is even better, thanks to a new update that adds native support for popular creative editing apps Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Photo, Apple Final Cut Pro, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, and more.

Per Logitech, these new native integrations have been highly requested by users, which makes sense given how many photographers use Adobe Lightroom and Affinity Photo to edit their images and the widespread use among video editors of Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve. This also marks the first time Adobe’s cloud-powered Lightroom desktop app has been supported in a Logitech product like this.

Two white Logitech MX Creative Console devices; one with a large dial and buttons, the other with multiple colorful app shortcut buttons, on a purple-blue gradient background with text promoting creativity and control.

While it has been possible since the MX Creative Console launched for people to make custom profiles for their preferred apps and actions, this process takes time, and many prefer a more tailor-made approach. Each new integration plugin, available via the Logi Marketplace, includes pre-built profiles, customizable tools, and shortcuts for the most common (and some uncommon) functions.

“Whether it’s photo editing, video production, or design, the MX Creative Console is designed to deliver greater control and efficiency at your fingertips,” says Logitech. “The launch last year was just the beginning for this powerful tool.”

A person uses a Logitech MX Creative Console with a dial and customizable buttons to edit a video on a desktop computer in a modern workspace. Text promotes the Final Cut Pro creativity plugin.

With the addition of Lightroom support, Adobe software is particularly well represented in the Logi Marketplace. The MX Creative Console now supports Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Audition.

“We have heard from the community that the MX Creative Console not only speeds up their workflow, but has increased their productivity and made work easier. Adding these highly requested plugins will unlock the MX Creative Console’s potential for a broader range of creative professionals,” says Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech.

Split image: Left side shows “DaVinci Resolve” editing controls by Logitech, featuring a dial and button console on a colorful background. Right side shows the console setup on a desk with dual monitors, keyboard, and mouse.

For those unaware of the Logitech MX Creative Console, it combines a nine-key customizable control pad with a separate unit that includes four buttons, a large control dial, and a smaller sub-dial. By combing buttons and dials, users can access oft-used tools and functions and control editing levels and sliders in their preferred creative apps. While at launch, PetaPixel noted that the MX Creative Console was primarily built for Adobe users, with the new support for Affinity Photo, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve, its appeal is significantly broader today.

The Logitech MX Creative Console is now available for $199.99 in black or white, and plugins are free via the Logi Marketplace.

Image credits: Logitech

PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
