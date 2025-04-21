Photo of Buddha’s Tooth Relic Sparks Police Investigation in Sri Lanka

A photo circulating on social media, allegedly showing a sacred Buddha tooth relic that is forbidden from being photographed, is being investigated by Sri Lankan police.

The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic is a Buddhist temple in Kandy, Sri Lanka, which houses the relic of the tooth of the Buddha.

The highly venerated object went on display this month for the first time since March 2009 — with an estimated 125,000 people coming to see the relic on the first day of the display, which was open for just two and a half hours.

Photography of the Buddha’s tooth is strictly prohibited during the viewing and visitors are frisked before entering the sacred part of the temple. No bags or parcels are permitted, and the use of mobile phones is also banned inside the temple.

However, despite these rules prohibiting photography, an image purportedly showing the Buddha tooth relic has been widely shared on social media, according to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The photograph is now being investigated by the Sri Lankan Police. Officers in the Criminal Investigation Department are trying to find out whether the photo had been taken by a visitor during the current exhibition at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, or whether it was a doctored image.

“If someone took a photo inside the temple, it is a serious security lapse,” a police official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, tells AFP.

The Buddha tooth relic is on display for 10 days, with the viewing ending on April 27.

Many in Sri Lanka’s majority-Buddhist population believe the Buddha’s left canine is enshrined at the temple, where it is regarded as a sacred religious relic as well as a symbol of sovereign significance.

The Buddha tooth relic was historically held by Sinhalese kings. Since ancient times, it was believed that whoever held the relic held the governance of the country.

