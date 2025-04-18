$26,000 Arri Alexa Mini Stolen During Photo Shoot in London

Catastrophe struck a music video shoot in London this week when the camera – a $26,000 Arri Alexa Mini – was stolen as the crew worked.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows a car creeping up to the camera as the crew has their back turned, apparently reviewing the footage they had filmed so far.

The disaster unfolds as a criminal wearing a ski mask opens up one of the car doors, grabs the camera that is attached to a tripod, and dives back in the car before driving away. Unfortunately, the crew noticed too late.

The camera’s owner, Chaimuki, says she chased them on an electric bike. “Imagine a 5ft 3 unarmed girl chasing down four criminals on a bike,” she later wrote on Instagram.

“Police were called at 22:33hrs on Monday, 14 April to reports of a theft in Chatsworth Road, E5,” a spokesperson from London’s Metropolitan Police tells the Daily Mail.

“It was reported a man in a balaclava ran into the venue and stole camera equipment before making off in a car towards Dunlace Road, E5.

“Officers attended and searched the area for the suspects, the vehicle or discarded items, but nothing was found. No arrests have been made.”

Chaimuki tells PetaPixel that as well as her Arri Alexa Mini [Serial Number: 22709], some rented items were also stolen, including a Laowa 12mm lens and the First Assistant’s transmitter.

Chaimuki is a director of photography based in London. “Honestly couldn’t be thankful enough for all the support all of you are giving,” she later wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been trying to get back to you all, bear with me.”

The Metropolitan Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch quoting the crime number CAD 7958/14APR.

Photographers and camera crews should always remain vigilant as thieves are aware of the high value of cameras. In the United States, there has been a string of robberies in the Bay Area targeting independent stores.