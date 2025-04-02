Bay Area Camera Store Robbed of $50,000 Worth of Gear in Raid

A camera store in San Rafael has been rammed with a car and raided. It is the fifth such robbery in the Bay Area in a little over a month.

The robbery at Seawood Photo follows a familiar pattern: In the early hours of yesterday morning (April 1), a car crashed through the front window and once inside the thieves got away with an estimated $50,000 worth of camera equipment and caused roughly $10,000 worth of damage.

The slight difference in this case is that the assailants didn’t get in on the first attempt, they tried “multiple times” to gain entry before eventually gaining access.

“Unfortunately, what felt like the inevitable has happened,” Seawood Photo writes on a GoFundMe page. “This comes at a terrible time with a slow start and uncertain year.”

Seawood explains that the shop was told just last week that its HVAC system needs replacing. “Our hearts go out to the other businesses that have had to contend with this as well,” it adds.

It was only last week that PetaPixel was reporting on a similar break-in at Shutterbug Camera Shops in Santa Rosa when the shop lost $100,000 worth of gear.

Similarly, Action Camera in Rocklin was hit with a similar burglary on March 13. San Jose Camera and Video in Campbell was hit on March 5. Looking Glass Photo in Berkeley was targeted on February 16.

Clearly, this is a gang, possibly more, operating in the area targeting independent camera stores which is why Seawood Photo called yesterday’s break-in “inevitable.”

There has been an outpouring of support for the shop as demonstrated on Instagram where dozens of messages have been shared to the shop’s Stories.

“Been going to Seawood Photo since I was a kid,” writes SFC Nate. “Help them out and support them by stopping by and/or donating if able.”

Many photographers wrote about what the shop means to them personally and how it is a “pillar of the community.”

“While cleaning broken glass and cameras, neighbors, concerned citizens, and nearby high school students stopped by, asking what happened,” Seawood Photo writes.

“They expressed love for our store and concern for Flash, the shop cat (she’s shaken but fine; she was found hiding and consoled with treats). Many are asking how they can help.”

Seawood Photo has set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate.