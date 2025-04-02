Bay Area Camera Store Robbed of $50,000 Worth of Gear in Raid

Matt Growcoot
A cluttered camera store with a shattered glass display titled "Camera Repair" prominently featured. Various camera equipment surrounds the display. Signs for Fujifilm are visible amidst the chaos.
The aftermath of the robbery at Seawood Photo in San Rafael which took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A camera store in San Rafael has been rammed with a car and raided. It is the fifth such robbery in the Bay Area in a little over a month.

The robbery at Seawood Photo follows a familiar pattern: In the early hours of yesterday morning (April 1), a car crashed through the front window and once inside the thieves got away with an estimated $50,000 worth of camera equipment and caused roughly $10,000 worth of damage.

A view through a large broken window showing the interior of a store. The glass is shattered. Inside, various equipment and items are scattered, with shelves in disarray. A mezzanine level is visible in the background.

A shop with disorganized shelves and a messy floor. Camera lenses, accessories, and boxes are scattered across the carpet. Empty display hooks are visible on the walls. A red stool is in the foreground.

The slight difference in this case is that the assailants didn’t get in on the first attempt, they tried “multiple times” to gain entry before eventually gaining access.

“Unfortunately, what felt like the inevitable has happened,” Seawood Photo writes on a GoFundMe page. “This comes at a terrible time with a slow start and uncertain year.”

Seawood explains that the shop was told just last week that its HVAC system needs replacing. “Our hearts go out to the other businesses that have had to contend with this as well,” it adds.

A glass display case with broken panels and scattered glass shards. Inside, there are several camera lenses and equipment. The display label reads "Hasselblad." The surrounding area appears to be an indoor setting, possibly a store.

A glass door is shattered with a large hole on the right side. Stickers are on a metal pole nearby. Reflections are visible in the cracked glass. The scene suggests possible vandalism or an accident.

A shattered glass pane lies on a studio floor amid disassembled film equipment, a cracked "Fujifilm" sign, tripods, and a camera dolly. Backpacks are in the corner, and a window can be seen in the background.

It was only last week that PetaPixel was reporting on a similar break-in at Shutterbug Camera Shops in Santa Rosa when the shop lost $100,000 worth of gear.

Similarly, Action Camera in Rocklin was hit with a similar burglary on March 13. San Jose Camera and Video in Campbell was hit on March 5. Looking Glass Photo in Berkeley was targeted on February 16.

Clearly, this is a gang, possibly more, operating in the area targeting independent camera stores which is why Seawood Photo called yesterday’s break-in “inevitable.”

A window with a large circular crack radiating from a central impact point, resembling a spiderweb pattern. The glass is shattered but still intact. Reflections of the interior can be seen faintly through the damaged surface.

A display case with shattered glass holds various camera items, including lenses and boxes. A "California" license plate with "LEICA" is inside. The glass is broken, with small shards scattered across the bottom.

There has been an outpouring of support for the shop as demonstrated on Instagram where dozens of messages have been shared to the shop’s Stories.

“Been going to Seawood Photo since I was a kid,” writes SFC Nate. “Help them out and support them by stopping by and/or donating if able.”

Screenshot of an Instagram story showing a shared post. The post features a cluttered shop with various tools and materials. Text overlaid reads: "Been going to Shopcatsupply and since I left, they've not had any support. Try stopping by and if donating if able!.

A shattered glass storefront of a camera store is shown. Inside, a man stands amidst the debris. Text below mentions the store has been a staple since 1947 and requests community help after a break-in.

Many photographers wrote about what the shop means to them personally and how it is a “pillar of the community.”

“While cleaning broken glass and cameras, neighbors, concerned citizens, and nearby high school students stopped by, asking what happened,” Seawood Photo writes.

“They expressed love for our store and concern for Flash, the shop cat (she’s shaken but fine; she was found hiding and consoled with treats). Many are asking how they can help.”

Instagram story featuring a furniture store with a post about supporting local businesses. The image shows an interior with various furniture pieces. The message encourages shopping at community-centered stores.

Instagram story showing a repost of an Instagram post. The post features a cluttered room with a transparent plexiglass frame in the center. Text above and below the image discusses the room's appearance and references a fictitious "greatest photographic heist.

Seawood Photo has set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate.

