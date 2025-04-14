Lushfoil Photography Sim Review: The Most Realistic Photography Game Ever

Kate Garibaldi

A triptych of images featuring a pathway with red torii gates, a mountain landscape at dusk with trees, and a snowy glacier. The "PetaPixel Reviews" logo is at the bottom right with blue and white text.

I just spent the weekend exploring Iceland, Australia, Italy, and Japan, all without leaving home, thanks to Lushfoil Photography Sim, a simulation video game made for photographers by a photographer, Matt Newell.

It may be due to the reliance on fun technology and that many games are from a first-person perspective, but the overlap between photographer and video gamer seems common. As someone who enjoys both myself, I was delighted to learn that publisher Annapurna Interactive and photographer/game developer Matt Newell created a photo simulation game on Unreal Engine 5 centered entirely around photography.

Disclaimer: While I received a review code for the game ahead of release from Annapurna Interactive, the company had no editorial influence on this review.

Lushfoil Photography Sim is as the name suggests, a simulation video game that puts the player in the role of a photographer exploring the world. The game has ten faithfully recreated Scenic locations, from waterfalls in Iceland to Australian beaches and mountains in Italy.

A hazy grass field with three mountain photographs overlaid. The center photo shows a tree and mountains at sunset labeled "Le Prarion, Chamonix, France." The left photo shows a rocky landscape, and the right photo has a lock icon.

What Is Lushfoil?

The game begins with the player wandering Lago di Braies in South Tyrol, Italy. Gentle music plays in the background, you can hear every footstep and bird call. It’s very peaceful. Hiking down the trail you stumble upon a camera, thus beginning the player’s journey as a photographer. But don’t worry, the game walks you through each step; it’s beginner-friendly with easy-to-use camera controls.

As a long-time, avid photographer in real life, I got a kick out of Lushfoil‘s camera controls. It really does let you take pictures in and out of focus, zoom in and out, and change various settings just like you would with a real camera.

As you progress on your hike, fun little tidbits are revealed, such as quests to photograph specific compositions around the map, as well as little things to play with and collect within the game. Mini-games discovered around the map double as educational, often introducing photographic concepts and techniques.

A rustic wooden bridge stretches through a lush forest with tall green trees. A serene lake is visible in the background. In the center, a virtual prompt offers options to start or dismiss a focus practice session.

A quaint church with a cross on its steeple nestled among a dense forest. The foreground features a rocky path with shrubs. Camera settings overlay appears on the right side of the image.

Silhouetted evergreen trees stand against a twilight sky, with faintly visible mountains in the background. The scene is serene and peaceful, capturing the quiet beauty of nature at dusk.

Camera viewfinder interface displaying a rustic building with a slanted roof and chimney. Lush green leaves are visible on the left. Various camera icons and settings are shown on the screen, including focus brackets and battery level.

A winding road flanked by trees under a clear sky, captured in a vintage VHS style. The date "APR. 12 2025" and time "AM 9:53:10" are displayed in the lower left corner.

Thoroughly exploring the map rewards players with additional camera types. I found a few, including an old point-and-shoot digital camera that, when used, faithfully replicates the experience and visual results. I found several other cameras and enjoyed playing with them to create photos with different authentic looks.

Exploring is relatively straightforward as it keeps you within a wide path, so you can’t just get lost out in the world. One of my favorite features is that if you go into your camera roll using the Photos tab, you can select a picture, and the game will instantly transport you back to that location. This is especially helpful if you’re looking for the trinkets in the game.

A small, cat-shaped stone statue is placed on a pebble-textured surface next to a dark wooden cabinet. The background is dimly lit, highlighting the contrasting textures of the materials.

A wooden table on a mossy landscape displays several scenic photos featuring cliffs, mountains, and misty landscapes against a backdrop of dark, rocky terrain.

Once you’ve completed a certain number of objectives in one location, the game unlocks the next. After Italy, players explore Castle Rock Beach in Meelup, West Australia.

Periodically, the game even shares educational information about each location. For Castle Rock Beach Lushfoil‘s location tab describes, “The landscape in this environment is based on the traditional lands of the Wadandi people in Meelup, Western Australia. The Wadandi people are acknowledged as the traditional custodians of the land, recognizing their strength, resilience, and capacity.”

A misty grass field is the backdrop for three small images. From left to right: a snowy mountain, a sunny beach labeled "Castle Rock Beach Meelup, West Australia,” and a red bridge. Icons with miniature images appear above each main image.

Exploring Castle Rock Beach, the player is able to even use a paddle board to create photographs with an aquatic perspective.

A surfboard lying upside down on a sandy beach near the gentle waves of the ocean. The shoreline curves with greenery and rocks in the background. The ocean is a bright blue under a clear sky.

A view from above shows a white surfboard tip pointed towards clear blue water, revealing rocks and small fish below the surface. The sunlight creates patterns on the water.

A grid of nature photos including birds in trees, green leaves, a beach, and rocky shorelines. Some thumbnails show a clear blue sky with birds flying. The interface has file names and resolution info. Text below offers fast travel and photo mode instructions.

Other locations I explored were Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto, Japan, Mýrdalssandur in Southern Iceland, Le Prarion in Chamonix, France, and more.

A tranquil mountain landscape at dusk with a distant cabin on a hill. Snow-capped peaks are visible against a serene sky. Tall evergreen trees dot the hillside, creating a peaceful, picturesque scene.

View from inside a dark cave looking out towards a landscape with distant mountains under a hazy, orange sky. The rugged cave opening frames the scene, casting shadows on the rocky surface inside.

A misty landscape with rocky terrain and hills covered in patches of green moss. The scene features a winding river or road cutting through the valley, with cloudy skies adding a moody atmosphere.

A dramatic, misty waterfall cascades down from jagged, dark rocks under a cloudy, overcast sky. The forceful water creates a mist that obscures part of the rock face, adding an ethereal atmosphere to the scene.

A vast, rugged glacier with deep blue ice and jagged crevices in the foreground. Snow-covered mountains loom in the background under a cloudy sky, creating a dramatic and cold landscape.

A landscape of moss-covered rocks under a gray, overcast sky. The scenery is slightly foggy, lending a mystical appearance. The terrain is uneven, with clusters of larger rocks scattered across the mossy ground.

A pathway lined with vibrant red torii gates stretches into a forested area under a clear blue sky. Sunlight filters through the trees, casting shadows on the stone steps. The lush greenery surrounds the serene scene.

A stone path lined with multiple red torii gates leads through a lush, green forest. Sunlight filters through the trees, illuminating patches of fern and foliage. The scene is tranquil and inviting.

Japanese street scene with traditional wooden buildings and tiled roofs. A sign with Japanese characters hangs on one building. Mountains and a cloudy sky are in the background, creating a serene atmosphere.

Dense bamboo forest with tall, slender green stalks and thick clusters of narrow leaves. Sunlight filters through the foliage, creating a dappled light effect on the bamboo. The atmosphere is tranquil and lush.

A serene street scene in a traditional Japanese village. Wooden buildings with banners line the stone-paved path. A pagoda rises in the background. Potted plants and a statue adorn the foreground, with sunlight casting gentle shadows.

A traditional Japanese building with red wooden walls and a gray tiled roof is nestled among lush green trees. The sunlight filters through the foliage, casting patterns on the building and stone pathway in front.

A red torii gate stands amidst lush greenery, with a stone path leading to a small statue. Sunlight filters through the trees, highlighting textures on the rocks and foliage. Japanese characters are inscribed on the torii.

A moss-covered stone statue of a fox sits on a rectangular pedestal in a lush, green forest setting. The background features rocky terrain and dense foliage. Sunlight filters through the trees, highlighting the statue.

A traditional Japanese scene featuring a wooden pagoda and old-style buildings under a clear sky. A large torii gate frames the view, with greenery and lampposts lining the stone pathway.

Close-up of bright red wooden torii gate, featuring black Japanese characters. Soft sunlight enhances the texture and color, with lush green foliage in the blurred background.

A pathway leads through a series of vibrant red torii gates surrounded by lush, green forest foliage. The sunlight filters through the trees, casting dappled shadows on the stone path, creating a serene and atmospheric scene.

A scenic view of a sandy path leading to the beach, surrounded by lush greenery and trees. The clear blue sky and rocky shoreline are visible in the background, creating a tranquil coastal landscape.

A scenic view of a secluded beach with white sand and clear blue water. Rocky formations in the foreground lead to a bay surrounded by dense, green forest. A clear blue sky stretches overhead with a few birds flying near the horizon.

A forest floor covered with fallen yellow leaves and twisted seed pods amidst shadows and patches of sunlight. The texture of the ground is earthy and the scattered leaves create an intricate pattern.

Close-up of a single green palm frond with elongated leaves against a blurred background of dark trees and patches of blue sky, creating a natural and serene atmosphere.

A solitary house sits on a hillside with a dirt path leading to it, surrounded by evergreen trees. Snow-capped mountains are visible in the background under a mostly clear sky at dusk or dawn, with soft pink and purple hues illuminating the scene.

Tall pine trees in the foreground silhouette against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains at sunset. The sky is pastel pink and purple, and the meadow is sprinkled with wildflowers. The scene is peaceful and serene.

Each location has trinkets to discover, which are tied to the area’s Heritage or theme. In the Japan area, I was looking for little fox statues, while in Iceland, it was small troll figurines. Collecting the mall unlocks a secret portion of the map and a fun treat. I won’t spoil it for you, but the Iceland one has been my favorite so far.

Lushfoil Review: I Traveled the World in Three Days

On a rainy spring weekend, I was able to flit around the world, creating gorgeous compositions and practicing playing with settings, lighting, camera types, and filters, all from the comfort of my own home. I traveled the world in three days, and it felt pretty real!

A computer screen displays a folder containing numerous image thumbnails. The images depict various landscapes, buildings, and outdoor scenes. Each file is labeled with a name that includes "DSC" and a number.

One of my favorite moments in the game, and forgive me for spoiling it too much, is the Iceland map. As I explored past the waterfall, it began to rain and fog up. I could barely see, wandering past huge boulders that appeared out of the mist as I climbed a hill. Suddenly, over the rise, I could begin to see blue. I genuinely said, “Oh wow!.” I crested the hill to discover that I was standing on the edge of a cliff, viewing a stunning glacier cloaked in mist and storm clouds. The game is full of these “wow” moments, visual treats that I found delightful.

A foggy landscape with large rocks scattered across the terrain. The scene is dimly lit, creating an eerie and mysterious atmosphere. The visibility is low due to the thick fog enveloping the area.

A rugged mountain landscape under an overcast sky. The rocky terrain is dusted with patches of snow and features a narrow, worn path leading upward through the center.

A desolate, snow-covered landscape with rugged rocks and a dark, overcast sky. Snow patches rest unevenly on the ground, creating a stark contrast against the rocky surface.

A dramatic, icy landscape featuring a rugged, snow-covered terrain in the foreground. A jagged, blue-gray glacier curves in the distance under a cloudy sky, with towering snow-capped peaks partially visible.

A vast, icy landscape features a large glacier under a gray, cloudy sky. Snow-covered rocky terrain is in the foreground, with towering, jagged mountains partially obscured by mist in the background.

Lushfoil Review: Are There Alternatives?

PetaPixel previously shared a list of “15 Great Photography Games to Play in 2025.” While there are video games that include photography, most of them such as Gran Turismo 7, Forza Horizon 5, Red Dead Redemption, God of War, and The Last of Us have it as a tool the character picks up, and cannot use as many settings, filters, or go as in-depth as Lushfoil‘s dedicated take. While other popular alternatives like Pokémon Snap have a more animated feel as the goal is to create images of the iconic animated “pocket monster” creatures, Lushfoil is fully built out with photography in mind, for a realistic take on exploring with your camera.

Lushfoil Review: Should You Buy It?

Yes, absolutely. Lushfoil is a blast. I started it on a rainy day and spent much of my weekend just enjoying it and exploring places that I may never see in real life was so much fun. I can’t wait to unlock the last few maps and take even more virtual photos. Oh, and I still need to collect the rest of those trinkets.

Image credits: All photos by virtual photographer Kate Garibaldi in ‘Lushfoil Photography Sim.’ Played on PC.

‘Lushfoil Photography Sim’ is Steam Deck verified and releases on April 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for $15.

