Lushfoil Photography Sim Review: The Most Realistic Photography Game Ever

I just spent the weekend exploring Iceland, Australia, Italy, and Japan, all without leaving home, thanks to Lushfoil Photography Sim, a simulation video game made for photographers by a photographer, Matt Newell.

It may be due to the reliance on fun technology and that many games are from a first-person perspective, but the overlap between photographer and video gamer seems common. As someone who enjoys both myself, I was delighted to learn that publisher Annapurna Interactive and photographer/game developer Matt Newell created a photo simulation game on Unreal Engine 5 centered entirely around photography.

Disclaimer: While I received a review code for the game ahead of release from Annapurna Interactive, the company had no editorial influence on this review.

Lushfoil Photography Sim is as the name suggests, a simulation video game that puts the player in the role of a photographer exploring the world. The game has ten faithfully recreated Scenic locations, from waterfalls in Iceland to Australian beaches and mountains in Italy.

What Is Lushfoil?

The game begins with the player wandering Lago di Braies in South Tyrol, Italy. Gentle music plays in the background, you can hear every footstep and bird call. It’s very peaceful. Hiking down the trail you stumble upon a camera, thus beginning the player’s journey as a photographer. But don’t worry, the game walks you through each step; it’s beginner-friendly with easy-to-use camera controls.

As a long-time, avid photographer in real life, I got a kick out of Lushfoil‘s camera controls. It really does let you take pictures in and out of focus, zoom in and out, and change various settings just like you would with a real camera.

As you progress on your hike, fun little tidbits are revealed, such as quests to photograph specific compositions around the map, as well as little things to play with and collect within the game. Mini-games discovered around the map double as educational, often introducing photographic concepts and techniques.

Thoroughly exploring the map rewards players with additional camera types. I found a few, including an old point-and-shoot digital camera that, when used, faithfully replicates the experience and visual results. I found several other cameras and enjoyed playing with them to create photos with different authentic looks.

Exploring is relatively straightforward as it keeps you within a wide path, so you can’t just get lost out in the world. One of my favorite features is that if you go into your camera roll using the Photos tab, you can select a picture, and the game will instantly transport you back to that location. This is especially helpful if you’re looking for the trinkets in the game.

Once you’ve completed a certain number of objectives in one location, the game unlocks the next. After Italy, players explore Castle Rock Beach in Meelup, West Australia.

Periodically, the game even shares educational information about each location. For Castle Rock Beach Lushfoil‘s location tab describes, “The landscape in this environment is based on the traditional lands of the Wadandi people in Meelup, Western Australia. The Wadandi people are acknowledged as the traditional custodians of the land, recognizing their strength, resilience, and capacity.”

Exploring Castle Rock Beach, the player is able to even use a paddle board to create photographs with an aquatic perspective.

Other locations I explored were Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto, Japan, Mýrdalssandur in Southern Iceland, Le Prarion in Chamonix, France, and more.

Each location has trinkets to discover, which are tied to the area’s Heritage or theme. In the Japan area, I was looking for little fox statues, while in Iceland, it was small troll figurines. Collecting the mall unlocks a secret portion of the map and a fun treat. I won’t spoil it for you, but the Iceland one has been my favorite so far.

Lushfoil Review: I Traveled the World in Three Days

On a rainy spring weekend, I was able to flit around the world, creating gorgeous compositions and practicing playing with settings, lighting, camera types, and filters, all from the comfort of my own home. I traveled the world in three days, and it felt pretty real!

One of my favorite moments in the game, and forgive me for spoiling it too much, is the Iceland map. As I explored past the waterfall, it began to rain and fog up. I could barely see, wandering past huge boulders that appeared out of the mist as I climbed a hill. Suddenly, over the rise, I could begin to see blue. I genuinely said, “Oh wow!.” I crested the hill to discover that I was standing on the edge of a cliff, viewing a stunning glacier cloaked in mist and storm clouds. The game is full of these “wow” moments, visual treats that I found delightful.

Lushfoil Review: Are There Alternatives?

PetaPixel previously shared a list of “15 Great Photography Games to Play in 2025.” While there are video games that include photography, most of them such as Gran Turismo 7, Forza Horizon 5, Red Dead Redemption, God of War, and The Last of Us have it as a tool the character picks up, and cannot use as many settings, filters, or go as in-depth as Lushfoil‘s dedicated take. While other popular alternatives like Pokémon Snap have a more animated feel as the goal is to create images of the iconic animated “pocket monster” creatures, Lushfoil is fully built out with photography in mind, for a realistic take on exploring with your camera.

Lushfoil Review: Should You Buy It?

Yes, absolutely. Lushfoil is a blast. I started it on a rainy day and spent much of my weekend just enjoying it and exploring places that I may never see in real life was so much fun. I can’t wait to unlock the last few maps and take even more virtual photos. Oh, and I still need to collect the rest of those trinkets.

Image credits: All photos by virtual photographer Kate Garibaldi in ‘Lushfoil Photography Sim.’ Played on PC.

‘Lushfoil Photography Sim’ is Steam Deck verified and releases on April 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for $15.