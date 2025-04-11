‘Nat Geo Your Shot’ Celebrates Your Best Landscape and Wildlife Photos

National Geographic has long been known for its incredible photography, with professional photographers frequently capturing powerful, visually striking photos that are as artistically incredible as they are culturally impactful. While the magazine covers and pages are reserved for the pros, the “Nat Geo Your Shot” puts the spotlight on everyone else.

Running through Earth Day on April 22, the latest Nat Geo Your Shot challenge focuses on the theme of “Our Home.” Leading up to the final day of submissions, National Geographic has shared some standout community submissions. They are fantastic examples of landscape, nature, and wildlife photography and should inspire fellow photographers to submit their best work.

Once the deadline arrives later this month, Nat Geo Explorer and award-winning wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory will select 10 to 15 top entries to be featured in a sizzle video debuting on April 30. Gregory, alongside Pablo “Popi” García Borboroglu, was recently named a 2025 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year. Gregory and Borboroglu worked together on the upcoming National Geographic series, Secrets of the Penguins, which debuts on April 20, 2025. PetaPixel is working on an upcoming feature story about the upcoming penguin program, including an interview with Bertie Gregory.

Entering Nat Geo Your Shot is easy. Photographers simply post their entries on Instagram with the hashtag “#NatGeoYourShotOurHOME” between now and April 22. While no specific prize is on offer, it is a good opportunity to get images in front of Nat Geo Your Shot’s audience of over six million people.

Below are some of the best entries so far — all very strong contenders!

Image credits: National Geographic. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.