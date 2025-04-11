‘Nat Geo Your Shot’ Celebrates Your Best Landscape and Wildlife Photos

Jeremy Gray

Left side: A mountain goat grazes in a vibrant alpine meadow with flowers, overlooking a lake and rugged mountains under a clear sky. Right side: Three whales swim gracefully in deep blue ocean water, viewed from above.

National Geographic has long been known for its incredible photography, with professional photographers frequently capturing powerful, visually striking photos that are as artistically incredible as they are culturally impactful. While the magazine covers and pages are reserved for the pros, the “Nat Geo Your Shot” puts the spotlight on everyone else.

Running through Earth Day on April 22, the latest Nat Geo Your Shot challenge focuses on the theme of “Our Home.” Leading up to the final day of submissions, National Geographic has shared some standout community submissions. They are fantastic examples of landscape, nature, and wildlife photography and should inspire fellow photographers to submit their best work.

Once the deadline arrives later this month, Nat Geo Explorer and award-winning wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory will select 10 to 15 top entries to be featured in a sizzle video debuting on April 30. Gregory, alongside Pablo “Popi” García Borboroglu, was recently named a 2025 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year. Gregory and Borboroglu worked together on the upcoming National Geographic series, Secrets of the Penguins, which debuts on April 20, 2025. PetaPixel is working on an upcoming feature story about the upcoming penguin program, including an interview with Bertie Gregory.

Entering Nat Geo Your Shot is easy. Photographers simply post their entries on Instagram with the hashtag “#NatGeoYourShotOurHOME” between now and April 22. While no specific prize is on offer, it is a good opportunity to get images in front of Nat Geo Your Shot’s audience of over six million people.

Below are some of the best entries so far — all very strong contenders!

A lion cub rests on a dirt path in a dry, grassy landscape. The cub looks relaxed, with eyes partially closed, surrounded by scattered brown leaves and grasses. The background is softly blurred, emphasizing the peaceful setting.
An adorable Asiatic lion cub sleeps in the middle of the road. The cub was trying to warm itself during a winter afternoon, when the sand was warmer than the other parts of the forest.’ | Hardik Shelat
Sunlight filters through dense, moss-covered trees in a lush, green forest. Ferns and foliage create a thick underbrush, and a narrow pathway or stream meanders through the scene, adding depth and tranquility.
‘While hiking in New Zealand’s Egmont National Park through the foothills of Mount Taranaki, a dormant stratovolcano, I found myself in this lush rainforest surrounded by the impressive biodiversity of the hilly ecosystem. The region’s native kamahi trees have distinctive twisting shapes. Their branches were dripping with mosses, lichens, and fungi over dense beds of diverse fern species.’ | Aya Okawa
A vibrant red and orange crab perched on rugged black volcanic rocks. The crab's detailed shell features intricate patterns, and its legs and claws contrast sharply against the dark background. Droplets of water are visible, indicating a coastal setting.
‘Visiting the Galápagos Islands for the first time felt like stepping into a living documentary, surrounded by breathtaking wildlife. On the rugged shores of Santa Cruz, a Sally Lightfoot crab caught my eye. It stood out like a flicker of fire against the volcanic rock. As waves crashed toward it, the tiny creature remained still—unshaken, completely at home in the wild rhythm of the Galápagos.’ | Ioana Catalina
An owl with dark speckled feathers and bright yellow eyes sits on a snowy branch in a forest. Snow is falling around, and the background features bare trees with patches of lichen. The scene is serene and wintry.
‘After a long snowshoe trek, I arrived in a silent forest of bare tree trunks sculpted by time. In this monochrome world, a northern hawk owl emerged—a sharp gaze, a perfect hunter, blending in with the frozen stillness. It was a fleeting yet timeless encounter, and winter itself seemed to hold its breath.’ | François Potvin
Aerial view of a snow-capped mountain with a rugged terrain. The peak rises prominently under a clear blue sky, with fluffy clouds in the distance. Dark green forests cover the lower slopes, contrasting with the white snow.
‘Rising majestically above the California landscape, Mount Shasta is a potentially active volcano that stands as a silent guardian of the ancient legends that surround it. A sacred peak in Native American lore, it’s said to be the home of powerful spirits and a gateway to another world. Its snowcapped grandeur and timeless presence remind me of the mysteries that lie beyond the horizon. I took this aerial image while flying my single-engine plane.’ | Jassen Todorov
A herd of bison walks across a snow-covered landscape. The animals are dispersed in a line, leaving tracks in the snow. The scene is expansive, with a clear, bright sky in the background.
While preparing for a snowshoe hike in the northern range of Yellowstone National Park, I glanced across the valley and noticed a herd of buffalo. The scene was striking, with the herd moving across an almost pristine white canvas of snow. I quickly raised my camera and captured this moment. Within minutes, the entire herd had disappeared, leaving only the snow-carved path as a silent testament to its presence.’ | Leviticus Wright
A rhinoceros walks along a dirt path through a dense, green forest. Trees and foliage surround the path, and the rhino's large form is centered in the frame, moving directly toward the camera.
‘This photo was captured in the eastern zone of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India. That morning our vehicle was the only one on the road. We heard a big crunching sound. After five minutes the rhinoceros came out and started walking on the road behind our vehicle. I tried to get a low, vertical shot because I wanted to show the big size of the rhino with the beautiful background of Kaziranga.’ | Siddique Sk
Two orange-billed mynah birds with black heads and orange eye markings perch closely together inside a round, rough-edged hole in a pale wall, gazing outward.
‘During one of my regular Sunday outings, while passing below an overbridge, I noticed these bank mynas coming out from a hole in the bridge wall. The mynas had made their nest in the hole. I waited there and watched them for some time. These types of bird behaviors and unexpected sightings prompt me to capture more amazing moments and share my visual stories.’ | Dhaval Bhadania
Two rockhopper penguins stand side by side facing left. Their distinctive yellow crests and orange beaks are visible. The background is a soft blur, highlighting the penguins' black and white plumage under bright light.
‘Southern rockhopper penguins rest on a rocky cliff in the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas). They did not move, perhaps because they were warm and sleepy in the strong sunlight. I photographed them from the side so the shape of their two heads could be seen nicely.’ | Koki Shinoda
A polar bear walks across a rocky, snowy landscape. Its fur is thick and white, blending with the wintery terrain. The background is blurred, emphasizing the bear's focused expression.
‘A female polar bear walks on a frozen lake in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. I visited Churchill two years in a row to photograph polar bears, observe their behaviors, and learn about the impact climate change has on this subpopulation. On this morning, I noticed a polar bear taking a stroll and waited for her to walk on the lake.’ | Karthik Subramaniam
A group of playful otters is gathered in water. Two otters are standing upright, seemingly engaged in a playful interaction, while the others are swimming nearby. The background shows calm water and an out-of-focus shoreline.
‘Smooth-coated otters are highly social. They form family groups and engage in cooperative hunting strategies, primarily hunting fish in groups and marking territories with scent glands.’ | Yash Darji
A mountain goat stands in a meadow covered with wildflowers, overlooking a valley and a lake. Rugged mountains rise in the background under a clear blue sky during sunset, casting warm light on the scene.
‘Bathed in the soft glow of the rising sun, a mountain goat stands tall amid a vibrant meadow of wildflowers in the Canadian Rockies. The stillness was broken only by the rustling flowers, buzzing bees, and occasional whispering wind. It was an unparalleled moment in a vast wilderness that felt both eternal and fragile.’ | Mitchell Leong
Three whales swimming gracefully in deep blue water, captured from above. The lighting highlights the texture of their skin and the gentle movement of the surrounding ocean.
‘Each year, more than 40,000 humpback whales journey along the east coast of Australia during their annual migration. It’s a timeless moment that connects us to the ocean. As they travel along our shores, we are reminded that the vast blue wilderness is not just theirs or ours, but a shared home. Protecting the water ensures that future generations, both human and marine, can continue to call it home.’ | Tim Burgess

Image credits: National Geographic. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nat Geo Says It’s Committed to Honest Photos In an Era of Photoshop
This Timelapse Shows 130 Years of Nat Geo Covers in 2 Minutes
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 10 Best National Geographic Photos of 2009
What It Takes to Photograph Nepalese Honey Hunters for Nat Geo
Discussion