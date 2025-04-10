Canva’s New Visual Suite 2.0 Offers AI-Powered Design Tools for Everyone

Kate Garibaldi

Three people stand on a stage in front of colorful presentation slides about Canva tools, including Visual Suite 2.0, Design with Data, Design with Canva AI, and Build with Canva Code. Confetti is scattered on the floor.

Popular online design and publishing tool Canva launched Visual Suite 2.0, a new all-in-one AI design partner for teams and individuals.

Canvas Visual Suite 2.0 aims to redefine creativity and productivity with a slew of new AI-powered products for seamless content creation. Unveiled at its Canva Create event at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, the suite ushers in a new chapter for the already widely used platform in which Canva says “367 designs are created every second, with a total of 35 billion designs created since Canva’s launch in 2013.”

Visual Suite 2.0 brings content, data, and design under one umbrella offering powerful visual spreadsheets to advanced data visualization, conversational design, personalized content at scale, and revolutionary new ways to create interactive experiences.

Collage showcasing various Canva features: Sheets, Photo Editor, Magic Studio, AI tools, Visual Suite icons, image creation, Bulk Create, Magic Charts, and Canva Code with colorful graphics and text highlights.

Of the immense update, Canva shared, “We’re thrilled to unveil the Visual Suite 2.0 where creativity meets productivity, the biggest product launch since Canva was founded more than a decade ago. Each year, our community of 230 million people shares millions of ideas, and one we hear time and again is the desire to bring creativity and productivity into a single, seamless flow,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva’s Co-founder and CEO. “From reimagined workplace essentials to entirely new ways to create with your own design partner, we’re excited to continue making it easier than ever for anyone to bring their ideas to life.”

A person giving a piggyback ride to another, both smiling outdoors. On the right, a digital interface with icons labeled Doc, Sheet, Whiteboard, Video, etc. Names "Jerry" and "Alyssa" are linked to the Video icon.

One Design

The capstone of Visual Suite 2.0 is One Design, which Canva describes as a world’s first in redefining how teams create. As the name alludes, One Design will enable users to create everything from documents and presentations to websites using a single design. The homogenized format will eliminate the need for separate apps, fragmented workflows or inconsistencies and incompatible files. Entire campaigns can be created from scratch, everything from planning, briefing, design, delivery is now in one seamless collaborative place.

Person working on a laptop displaying a campaign tracker in Canva. The screen shows a colorful spreadsheet with various campaign names, metrics, and monetary figures. There’s a plant, a glass of water, and a notebook on the wooden desk.

A digital interface with design settings on the left for creating social media posts. On the right, a spreadsheet with design options and an Instagram post preview titled "Chic Home Basics," with options to save and create designs.

Canva Sheets

Visual Suite 2.0 introduces Canva’s take on spreadsheets with Sheets, aimed at simplifying data-driven work. Hoping to take the stress and anxiety out of working with data, Canva Sheets uses what it characterizes as a visual yet powerful and intuitive experience to integrate data, text, and visual assets. Paired with Canva’s Magic Studio, Sheets simplifies spreadsheet work with features to scan data sets, highlight key patterns and takeaways as well as data connectors to import information from Google Analytics, HubSpot, Snowflake, and Statistica for seamless data integration.

Magic Studio at Scale

With the ability to transform spreadsheets into content engines, Magic Studio at Scale promises to create personalized, on brand content quickly and efficiently. The company says that vast amounts of content can be created in seconds from multi-market campaigns to sales outreach and internal communications. Magic Studio at Scale employs templates that Canva promises enable “instant population of dynamic data inputs eliminating manual effort, speeding up production, and ensuring consistency at every touch point.”

A split-screen image shows a dashboard with chart options on the left and a spreadsheet titled "Campaign tracker" on the right. The chart options include Treemap, Bar, and Scatter plot. The spreadsheet lists content names and budget details in various colors.

Magic Charts

Intending to take the complexity, static, and inaccessibility out of working with data, Magic Charts allows users of any skill level to convert raw numbers into dynamic, on brand visuals in seconds. The tool can be used to create anything from scrollable reports to animated visualizations, stunning infographics, and more, all with the power of AI. Magic Charts bridge the gap between data and design, empowering teams to communicate insights and create effectively.

A smartphone displaying an AI design app with options for creating and matching designs. The screen shows a reference image of a vintage armchair in a pop-art style room, with vibrant neon colors and graphics.

A man in a suit smiling against a bright blue background with "Meet the team" written in bold white letters. A lime green asterisk is displayed next to the text. The image appears in a design app interface.

Canva AI

Describing beginning with a blank page as often the hardest part of starting a project, Canvas new AI promises to “design at the speed of conversation.”

Canva describes its AI as, “a voice-enabled, conversational creative partner that brings all of Canva’s generative AI tools into one seamless workflow, helping anyone go from idea to execution in seconds. From generating text, slides, and images to editing photos and resizing designs, it all happens with just a prompt or your voice.”

This voice based approach to AI prompts across Canvas tools enables users of any skill level to dive into projects head first.

A digital educational game titled "Cosmic Sequence" is displayed. It involves dragging and dropping planets in order. A list of planets includes Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and the Sun. A chat is open on the left.

A design interface with a custom calculator for illustration services. It features a chat discussion, illustration options like sketch or full style, and a cost estimate section. A green label says "Zoe," and a button in the corner says "Use in a design.

Canva Code

Tackling the often technical and complex world of designing interactive content, new Canva Code removes the barriers of coding with prompt based designs. Without the need for writing code or any external tools, interactive designs of all types from calculators to forms, flashcards, and more can now be created using Canva’s AI voice prompts.

A hand holding a smartphone displaying an app for editing photos. The screen shows a coffee bag image with added graphic elements. A cup of coffee is placed on the wooden table next to a brown pot.

A split image showing a mobile app's background generator on the left and a coffee bag with an illustration on the right. The bag has a design of a hand pouring liquid into a cup. The app interface shows various background options.

Canva Photo Editor

Now part of the visual suite, Canva’s upgraded Photo Editor is described as both a standalone and integrated solution for professional grade, AI-powered edits.

“Canva Photo Editor has evolved into a more powerful tool designed for efficiency and ease whether working in a design or as a quick edit and export. Transformational features include AI-powered point-and-click editing to modify select elements with precision, AI-generated backgrounds that account for lighting and layout, and effortless object removal or replacement,” Canva describes.

A graphic showcasing five panels: indemnification for enterprise, robust trust and safety, commitment to creators, AI privacy settings, and user control. Each panel features a relevant icon and brief text describing the benefits offered.

Backed by Canva Shield

Canva says that its “committed to building the world’s most trusted platform” and back all of it’s AI tools with Canva Shield, it’s collection of trust, safety, and privacy tools. Canva Shield includes content moderation, automated reviews and Reporting, AI privacy settings, as well as machine learning technology to prevent the creation of unsafe or inappropriate content.

Canva Enterprise customers also receive Ai and dedication at no additional cost. Canva says that this allows Enterprise customers to, “design with peace of mind knowing we’ve got your back in the rare event of an intellectual property claim stemming from content you’ve designed with Magic Studio products.”

AI Training

Most importantly for all users, Canva promises that it will not train its proprietary AI on user’s private content without permission. Users are opted out of AI training on private design content by default, with the ability to review or change the settings in the Account Preferences tab.

Three people celebrate on stage beneath a large "Canva Create Uncharted" sign, smiling and raising their hands amidst colorful confetti. The background is a vibrant blue.

Canva enthusiasts can watch Canva Create Uncharted live from Los Angeles.

Image credits: Canva

