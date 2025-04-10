Canva’s New Visual Suite 2.0 Offers AI-Powered Design Tools for Everyone

Popular online design and publishing tool Canva launched Visual Suite 2.0, a new all-in-one AI design partner for teams and individuals.

Canvas Visual Suite 2.0 aims to redefine creativity and productivity with a slew of new AI-powered products for seamless content creation. Unveiled at its Canva Create event at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, the suite ushers in a new chapter for the already widely used platform in which Canva says “367 designs are created every second, with a total of 35 billion designs created since Canva’s launch in 2013.”

Visual Suite 2.0 brings content, data, and design under one umbrella offering powerful visual spreadsheets to advanced data visualization, conversational design, personalized content at scale, and revolutionary new ways to create interactive experiences.

Of the immense update, Canva shared, “We’re thrilled to unveil the Visual Suite 2.0 where creativity meets productivity, the biggest product launch since Canva was founded more than a decade ago. Each year, our community of 230 million people shares millions of ideas, and one we hear time and again is the desire to bring creativity and productivity into a single, seamless flow,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva’s Co-founder and CEO. “From reimagined workplace essentials to entirely new ways to create with your own design partner, we’re excited to continue making it easier than ever for anyone to bring their ideas to life.”

One Design

The capstone of Visual Suite 2.0 is One Design, which Canva describes as a world’s first in redefining how teams create. As the name alludes, One Design will enable users to create everything from documents and presentations to websites using a single design. The homogenized format will eliminate the need for separate apps, fragmented workflows or inconsistencies and incompatible files. Entire campaigns can be created from scratch, everything from planning, briefing, design, delivery is now in one seamless collaborative place.

Canva Sheets

Visual Suite 2.0 introduces Canva’s take on spreadsheets with Sheets, aimed at simplifying data-driven work. Hoping to take the stress and anxiety out of working with data, Canva Sheets uses what it characterizes as a visual yet powerful and intuitive experience to integrate data, text, and visual assets. Paired with Canva’s Magic Studio, Sheets simplifies spreadsheet work with features to scan data sets, highlight key patterns and takeaways as well as data connectors to import information from Google Analytics, HubSpot, Snowflake, and Statistica for seamless data integration.

Magic Studio at Scale

With the ability to transform spreadsheets into content engines, Magic Studio at Scale promises to create personalized, on brand content quickly and efficiently. The company says that vast amounts of content can be created in seconds from multi-market campaigns to sales outreach and internal communications. Magic Studio at Scale employs templates that Canva promises enable “instant population of dynamic data inputs eliminating manual effort, speeding up production, and ensuring consistency at every touch point.”

Magic Charts

Intending to take the complexity, static, and inaccessibility out of working with data, Magic Charts allows users of any skill level to convert raw numbers into dynamic, on brand visuals in seconds. The tool can be used to create anything from scrollable reports to animated visualizations, stunning infographics, and more, all with the power of AI. Magic Charts bridge the gap between data and design, empowering teams to communicate insights and create effectively.

Canva AI

Describing beginning with a blank page as often the hardest part of starting a project, Canvas new AI promises to “design at the speed of conversation.”

Canva describes its AI as, “a voice-enabled, conversational creative partner that brings all of Canva’s generative AI tools into one seamless workflow, helping anyone go from idea to execution in seconds. From generating text, slides, and images to editing photos and resizing designs, it all happens with just a prompt or your voice.”

This voice based approach to AI prompts across Canvas tools enables users of any skill level to dive into projects head first.

Canva Code

Tackling the often technical and complex world of designing interactive content, new Canva Code removes the barriers of coding with prompt based designs. Without the need for writing code or any external tools, interactive designs of all types from calculators to forms, flashcards, and more can now be created using Canva’s AI voice prompts.

Canva Photo Editor

Now part of the visual suite, Canva’s upgraded Photo Editor is described as both a standalone and integrated solution for professional grade, AI-powered edits.

“Canva Photo Editor has evolved into a more powerful tool designed for efficiency and ease whether working in a design or as a quick edit and export. Transformational features include AI-powered point-and-click editing to modify select elements with precision, AI-generated backgrounds that account for lighting and layout, and effortless object removal or replacement,” Canva describes.

Backed by Canva Shield

Canva says that its “committed to building the world’s most trusted platform” and back all of it’s AI tools with Canva Shield, it’s collection of trust, safety, and privacy tools. Canva Shield includes content moderation, automated reviews and Reporting, AI privacy settings, as well as machine learning technology to prevent the creation of unsafe or inappropriate content.

Canva Enterprise customers also receive Ai and dedication at no additional cost. Canva says that this allows Enterprise customers to, “design with peace of mind knowing we’ve got your back in the rare event of an intellectual property claim stemming from content you’ve designed with Magic Studio products.”

AI Training

Most importantly for all users, Canva promises that it will not train its proprietary AI on user’s private content without permission. Users are opted out of AI training on private design content by default, with the ability to review or change the settings in the Account Preferences tab.

Canva enthusiasts can watch Canva Create Uncharted live from Los Angeles.

Image credits: Canva