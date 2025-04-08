Eye-Catching Mood.Camera iPhone App Adds a Powerful Preset Editor

iPhone camera app Mood.Camera released last year, promising a point-and-shoot style camera experience and an incredibly convincing filmic look to photos. Mood.Camera version 1.7 launched today, adding an advanced Preset Editor that enables mobile photographers to create their own film emulations easily.

Mood.Camera’s new Preset Editor “stays true to the app’s philosophy,” developer and photographer Alex Fox says. “Rather than overwhelming users with hundreds of dials and settings, Mood.Camera opts for fewer, more meaningful controls.”

Photographers can tweak their new presets using controls for color, quality, and tone. Users also have control over film emulation strength, saturation, contrast, grain, halation, and more. Photographers can easily share their creations with others, meaning that enterprising photographers can spread the wealth or those who maybe aren’t sure where to start can build upon a fellow shooter’s recipe.

“I love seeing how new tools inspire people. The beta group has already created some really cool presets, my particular favorite being a Cinestill 800T-esque emulation. I can’t wait to see more!” Fox says.

The nod to Cinestill 800T is prescient because alongside the new Preset Editor, the Mood.Camera app now features a new and improved halation effect. Fox says that, unlike the prior version of Mood.Camera, which relied upon a photo’s luminance to introduce halation, the new update uses a dynamic range gain map to identify overblown highlights.

“This is a much more authentic representation of how halation works on real film, where only the brightest elements of the scene produce that cinematic orangey-red glow. It was a real challenge to dial in the effect to produce consistent results, but I’m really happy with how it turned out. As far as I know, this is the first app to use this approach to achieve the effect,” Fox says.

Alongside the new Preset Editor, Mood.Camera still promises the same great custom image processing pipeline that captures images with realistic grain structure, authentic film emulation, and nostalgia-infused color tones. The app includes 14 meticulously crafted color film emulations, although now with the Preset Editor, the possibilities are practically endless.

Pricing and Availability

Mood.Camera works on a wide range of iPhone models, including the newest iPhone 16e smartphone. The app supports high-resolution images on compatible devices, including iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, and 16 Pro models. It also supports Apple ProRAW, enabling precise user control over photographic dynamic range.

Mood.Camera is available to download now for free. Users can explore the app without any restrictions for seven days. After this period, free users will be limited to a random emulation. Complete access to the app is available for $1.99 per month or $14.99 for a lifetime license.

Image credits: Mood.Camera