Eye-Catching Mood.Camera iPhone App Adds a Powerful Preset Editor

Jeremy Gray

A person holds a smartphone taking a photo of a lively street scene with blurred lights. Next to it, a fluffy dog stands in sunlight, casting a shadow against a wall.

iPhone camera app Mood.Camera released last year, promising a point-and-shoot style camera experience and an incredibly convincing filmic look to photos. Mood.Camera version 1.7 launched today, adding an advanced Preset Editor that enables mobile photographers to create their own film emulations easily.

Mood.Camera’s new Preset Editor “stays true to the app’s philosophy,” developer and photographer Alex Fox says. “Rather than overwhelming users with hundreds of dials and settings, Mood.Camera opts for fewer, more meaningful controls.”

A monochrome image shows a building under construction with scaffolding, set in a wooded area. Next to it, a panel lists editing settings like saturation, grain level, and tone adjustments from the Silver Halide filter.

A stylized nighttime scene features a road sign with left and right arrows and a traffic light. A settings panel titled “nightshade | CUSTOM” shows various emulation, quality, and tone adjustments made to the image.

A brightly lit street scene with neon signs glowing on a building named "Silbersack." Several parked cars line the cobblestone street. A sidebar on the right displays photo editing settings labeled "Neon Streets" by mood.camera.

A dimly lit room opens to a garage where a person stands beside a car. The door frame casts a shadow on the floor. An overlay shows image settings like emulation type, saturation, quality, and tone adjustments.

A concrete building with stacked balconies on the left. On the right, a black panel with adjustments labeled "Chrome Ultra Custom": Emulation, Quality, and Tone settings are displayed for an image. A "mood.camera" logo is at the bottom.

Photographers can tweak their new presets using controls for color, quality, and tone. Users also have control over film emulation strength, saturation, contrast, grain, halation, and more. Photographers can easily share their creations with others, meaning that enterprising photographers can spread the wealth or those who maybe aren’t sure where to start can build upon a fellow shooter’s recipe.

“I love seeing how new tools inspire people. The beta group has already created some really cool presets, my particular favorite being a Cinestill 800T-esque emulation. I can’t wait to see more!” Fox says.

A sky with fluffy clouds illuminated by sunlight on the left. On the right, there's a list of custom camera settings titled "Analog Dreams," including emulation strength, quality, and tone adjustments for photography effects.

A city skyline at night with illuminated buildings and a brightly lit boat on the water. The image has a vintage film effect with detailed settings listed, such as high contrast and low aberration, from mood.camera's 800T custom emulation.

A family playing outside a house with solar panels. Two children chase a red ball on a suburban street. An adult stands nearby. A mood filter overlay with photography adjustments is on the right side.

A swan swims in clear green water next to a wooden dock. Beside it, an overlay displays a photo editing app interface with settings for emulation, quality, and tone adjustments.

The nod to Cinestill 800T is prescient because alongside the new Preset Editor, the Mood.Camera app now features a new and improved halation effect. Fox says that, unlike the prior version of Mood.Camera, which relied upon a photo’s luminance to introduce halation, the new update uses a dynamic range gain map to identify overblown highlights.

“This is a much more authentic representation of how halation works on real film, where only the brightest elements of the scene produce that cinematic orangey-red glow. It was a real challenge to dial in the effect to produce consistent results, but I’m really happy with how it turned out. As far as I know, this is the first app to use this approach to achieve the effect,” Fox says.

Alongside the new Preset Editor, Mood.Camera still promises the same great custom image processing pipeline that captures images with realistic grain structure, authentic film emulation, and nostalgia-infused color tones. The app includes 14 meticulously crafted color film emulations, although now with the Preset Editor, the possibilities are practically endless.

Sample Images

A series of circular ceiling lights brightly illuminate an indoor space with angled walls and large windows. The environment has a green hue, suggesting modern architecture or an industrial setting.

Silhouetted bare trees against a blue sky with scattered clouds. The sun peeks through branches, casting a vibrant glow. A grassy field and a distant building are visible in the background.

A dimly lit subway car with people sitting and reading. Blue poles and maps are visible on the ceiling. Some passengers wear caps and jackets. The atmosphere is calm and subdued.

Low-angle view of a modern building with a rust-colored metal roof, wooden elements, and metal railings, set against a clear blue sky. A red downspout is visible on the building's side.

A gas station at night with bright red and white lights illuminating the area. The station canopy displays a logo and the word "Orlen." The forecourt is empty, and the wet pavement reflects the neon glow.

A car drives past a brightly lit pizza restaurant at dusk. The sky is clear, and snow-capped mountains are visible in the background. The street is calm with minimal traffic.

A dimly lit underground parking area with several red buses parked. A large illuminated "24" sign hangs from a concrete pillar, and there's a digital screen displaying information on the right. The floor has numbered parking spaces.

Cityscape featuring three tall, cylindrical residential buildings under a blue sky. The foreground includes shorter, brick structures with pitched roofs. Sparse leafless trees are visible around the area.

Pricing and Availability

Mood.Camera works on a wide range of iPhone models, including the newest iPhone 16e smartphone. The app supports high-resolution images on compatible devices, including iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, and 16 Pro models. It also supports Apple ProRAW, enabling precise user control over photographic dynamic range.

Mood.Camera is available to download now for free. Users can explore the app without any restrictions for seven days. After this period, free users will be limited to a random emulation. Complete access to the app is available for $1.99 per month or $14.99 for a lifetime license.

Image credits: Mood.Camera

